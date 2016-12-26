2017 Is Here!

This is volume II of the Hot Stove thread started by sdcarp. A review of what has happened so far:
Bud Black hired as new manager; coaching staff named.
Ian Desmond biggest signing so far and supposedly will play first base.
CarGo and Chuck_Nazty has been dangled as baits but no takers yet that meet JB’s demands.
Jose Quintana will be traded, but to whom? Rockies are rumored to be in on it with a trio of prospects (anyone’s guess which ones)
Mike Dunn is the biggest bullpen addition; mixed reviews by RWOers.
I turned in my ballot for the Purp30 list on Purple Row and here’s my list:
1. Brendan Rodgers – Will always be there until he gets knocked off my list.
2. Jeff Hoffman – He is following Jon Gray-like path.
3. Riley Pint
4. Raimel Tapia – #71 on MLB.com top 100 prospect list
5. German Marquez – #100 on MLB.com top 100 prospect list
6. Ryan McMahon – I’m still high on him as he is still young for league level.
7. Ryan Castellani – best pitcher closer to majors other than Hoffman and Marquez.
8. Tom Murphy – he can hit in the majors; his last appearance here on the Purp30
9. Kyle Freeland
10. Forrest Wall
11. Jairo Diaz – the forgotten man; by mid-summer he will re-establish his 60 grade fastball
12. Colton Welker
13. Yency Almonte
14. Dan Montano
15. Dom Nunez
16. Tyler Nevin
17. Peter Lambert
18. Sam Howard
19. Antonio Senzatela
20. Jordan Patterson
21. Willie Abreu
22. Ben Bowden
23. Robert Tyler
24. Mike Nikorak
25. Harrison Musgrave
26. Parker French – love his low, low BB/9 rate
27. Jack Wynkoop – I will always have a soft spot for him; all he does is pitch, pitch while keeping the team in the game
28. Rayon Gonzalez – I saw one AFL game on MLBN and he throws a mean 12-6 hook
29. David Hill
30. Breiling Eusebio
31. Garret Hampson
32. Pedro Gonzalez
33. David Hill
34. Javier Medina
35. Sam Moll
36. Brian Mundell
37. Jerry Vasto
38. Corelle Prime
39. Wander Cabrera
40. Luis Noguera
rockymountainhigh
December 26, 2016
Bob K. had an update:
Bob K.
December 26, 2016
Rockies to sign Alexi Amarista.
http://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2016/12/rockies-to-sign-alexi-amarista.html
sdcarp
December 26, 2016
Thanks RMH – the Hot Stove thread was getting too long.
My Mom always told me “if you can’t say something nice, say nothing.” So….no comment from me on Alexi Amarista (yet. I was sort f notorious for not listening to my Mom).