2017 Is Here!

This is volume II of the Hot Stove thread started by sdcarp. A review of what has happened so far:

Bud Black hired as new manager; coaching staff named.

Ian Desmond biggest signing so far and supposedly will play first base.

CarGo and Chuck_Nazty has been dangled as baits but no takers yet that meet JB’s demands.

Jose Quintana will be traded, but to whom? Rockies are rumored to be in on it with a trio of prospects (anyone’s guess which ones)

Mike Dunn is the biggest bullpen addition; mixed reviews by RWOers.

I turned in my ballot for the Purp30 list on Purple Row and here’s my list: