2018-2019 Off Season

Colorado Rockies improved to 91 wins in 2018 against 87 wins in 2017. This year was perceived as a disappointment even though the paper says they won 91 games and lost the NL West tie breaker in game 163. Let’s dig in a little deeper as to why 91 wins were not enough in the minds of the seam heads and RWOers.
The pitching staff has come through with flying colors keeping the games close to give the Rockies a chance to win. It took some adjusting in the first half to finally figure out the roles in the bullpen. Scott Oberg and D.J. Johnson showed up while Jake McGee, Bryan Shaw, Mike Dunn, and Carlos Estevez disappeared. Chris Rusin of August/September will hopefully continue through the entire 2019 season. The rotation was stout with a few hiccups here and there from the back end.
As we can imagine, there is no way the Rockies win 75 games without pitching. Roster construction was a disaster and that was a major reason for the perceived failure of the 2019 team. They were the worst offensive team in franchise history.
It began with the front office head scratching moves. Before I start ranting, they do deserve credit for finally having the best pitching staff who can pitch at altitude. Good pitching is forecast to continue a few more seasons.
My list of roster construction deficiencies: (some of my comments may not be accurate but you get the drift)
- Ian Desmond – the worst wRC+ of all MLB players. And blocking everyone at first base.
- Signing CarGo late in the spring training. Blocking yet more players while there were more potentially better free agents out there.
- Bench players – Pat Valaika or any Dodgers hitter on their bench? Carrying three catchers? All of them black holes at bottom of hitting lineup.
- Making Gerardo Parra everyday outfielder. He is much better as fourth outfielder.
- Not letting Ryan McMahon, Tom Murphy, and Raimel Tapia get their opportunities.
- Standing pat at trade deadline. Phillies, Brewers, Dodgers, and everyone not Rockies went out and got upper shelf players.
- Failure to fire Duane Espy as hitting coach. Hitting is not about individual mechanics; it’s all about adjusting your expectations to help team.
This is my plan to make the team better in 2019 as an armchair general manager:
- Let CarGo go; he’s too old and his long swings can’t catch up to 94+ fastballs.
- Let DJLM walk; make Garret Hampson the second baseman.
- Put Ian Desmond on bench as super utility player and let McMahon play first base everyday.
- Get rid of all catchers and get some new catchers – Yasmani Grandal? Realmuto?
- Dahl in CF; Blackmon in RF.
- Trade Nolan Arenado to the Oakland A’s to get their boatload of talent similar to Holliday trade to A’s. Brendan Rodgers at third base.
- Shot hear around the world! Sign Bryce Harper to five years and put him in LF.
- Fire Duane Espy and hire a hitting coach that understands how we work together as a team.
- Release Jake McGee. See how Shaw pitch in spring training and potentially release him or trade him.
- D.J. Johnson will be in the bullpen. Ditto for Jon Gray. Peter Lambert move into rotation. Or Jeff Hoffman. Bettis in bullpen.
- Tell Marquez, Freeland, Anderson you are starters the whole year.
- Let Ottavino walk. I don’t need 100% of runners on first base stealing second base without a throw from the catcher. GRRRRR.
My plan as an armchair hitting coach:
- Learn how to be a fastball hitter from 85 MPH up to 102 MPH. The idea is to ambush them on the first pitch.
- Learn plate discipline and don’t ever expand the zone to help the pitcher. Make it rare to swing at balls out of the zone. Put the pressure on pitchers.
- Learn how to hit curve balls without taking a step before swing. My idea is to take a step in anticipation of fastball, but if a soft pitch shows up just delay start of your swing. No more being way ahead of pitches. In a side lesson, if you see a ball start low or outside, don’t swing. I saw countless swings at pitches that looked like balls and then break farther away into an extreme ball.
- Learn how to bunt bunt bunt. Even the great hitters. The teams are playing extreme shifts giving hitters a freebie hit, yet they swing into shifts for outs.
- Increased emphasis on pitchers bunting. Too many failed sac bunt attempts.
- Learn how to put balls in play with runners on third and less than two outs. About 80% of third base runners stranded with less than two outs killing any momentums.
- If the ball is over the plate early in the count, swing at them! Too many hitters were taking pitches and getting themselves into two-strike counts. Stats in history of baseball show a very low batting average with two strikes on the batters.
- Lastly, while I do emphasize swinging at pitches early in the count, DO NOT swing at pitches that are uncomfortable. If the pitcher make a good pitch (in on the hands yet it’s a strike), tip our hat to the pitcher and look for another pitch over the plate. In other words, know when to ambush the first fastball. Meaning really ambush it, not fist jam into easy outs. Look at the video of Astros in 2017. They ambushed a lot of fastballs on the first pitch.
This new post will serve as RWO’s comments thread throughout the hot stove season to the end of 2018. New post will be up for 2019. This thread can be used to discuss my armchair ideas.
Oh to stay with Rockies according to Bridich.
Thanks, RMH, for a bunch of good fodder for discussion!
2.7. Do NOT sign Bryce Harper. Especially for five years!
I might have more comment after further time to reread and reflect. Looking forward to reading others’ input. Still waiting on a lineup construction improvement from carp or anyone, and the reasons why ours was not good. (More specifically than just “keep this guy, don’t keep that guy”)
This is a lot of pressure!
I have every intention of getting back into the swing of things once the World Series is over and the Hot Stove “officially” begins.
This is always a dilemma for me. Post what I would do…..or post what I think the Rockies will do. Many times….those two things are distinctly different. Trust me…….I’m thinking about it.
What I expect the Rockies to do and what I would do are definitely different. I expect the Rockies to keep their current hitting coaches. I expect the Rockies to let Arenado walk without getting any compensation for him after 2019. I would not be surprised to see them bring Parra back. They will not even make any attempt to go after Harper. Jon Gray will not be moved to the bullpen. If I had a say, Espy would already… Read more »
I want to know what YOU guys would do – and would have done! (With current personnel, for the latter, and for the former – realistic and fantasy/ideal are both fair game:)
I really wanted the Brewers to win the pennant. Not just because of who they were playing, but for multiple reasons. I was even prepared to try to root for them in the Series, on the strength of “let somebody new get it” (I loved Royals, Cubs, Astros doing that). Now, my rooting interest could not possibly be any clearer, at least! That is all (don’t want to rile the Sox haters in what I understand is our Rockies forum)… Read more »
RoxnSox – a really brief, simplified example of our (pathetic) offense. In 2018, we scored 780 runs. 2nd in the NL. Behind only the Dodgers. Not bad on the surface. BUT….the Coors Field “Park” factor for runs was 1.271 – 2nd highest in baseball. So, if I seat-of-the-pants, quickly adjust Rockies Runs for Park Factor (at Coors – 81 games) we go down to 687 runs. That makes us +/- 10th in the NL. Another “BUT”…..four of the teams we… Read more »
A little bit more from the Baseball Reference Wins Above Average by Position – Rockies: C = (- 2.1) almost last in NL 1B = (- 2.7) last in NL 2B = (+0.1) DJ is the League average – do not renew contract SS = (+3.2) best in League 3B = (+3.2) Dodgers lead at +3.7 LF = (-1.7) CF = (-1.6) RF = (-2.1) So…..drumroll…..we SUCK everywhere except SS and 3rd. This is not a surprise to those that… Read more »
More fun with this Baseball Reference “Wins Above Average by Position:”
Outfield as a whole, National League:
1st – Milwaukee Brewers = (+11.4)
14th – Colorado Rockies = (-5.4)
15th – Philadelphia Phillies = (-6.7)
The freakin Brewers, with the shrewd signing of Lorenzo Cain and bold trade for Christian Yelich, picked up 16.8 games on the Rockies in the Outfield alone. Think about that. Sleep on that.
You ask……if this is true, how in the world did the Rockies finish within a couple of games of the Brewers?
Starting Pitchers:
1st – Phillies (riding a great Aaron Nola season) = (+11.9)
2nd – ROCKIES! = (+11.7)
12th – Brewers = (-2.2)
So, we picked up 13.9 games…….making up all but 3 lost in the OF.
Finally – lets talk bullpen. The Rockies were awful, right? So much whining by fans…..the Rox BP was AWFUL. Surely the stats will bear this out. Hmmmmmm:
Relief Pitchers as a Team:
1. Phillies (+3.3)
2. Cubs = (+3.3) this makes sense to me, they did a great job.
3. Washington = (+2.8)
4. ROCKIES = (0.0) huh??????
15. Miami = (-13.8)
Oh boy! We’re not awful.
This offseason should be all about offense. Offense 24-7. No excuses.
OK….I lied. One more for you. Baseball Reference doesn’t have “bench” as a convenient category to view/sort, but they DO have pinch hitter…..which is sort of bench. Once again, National League: 1. LAD = (+1.2) there’s a reason they’re in the WS, and it’s not just money. 2. CC = (0.1) 8. Miami = (-1.1) League Average 14. ROCKIES = (-2.5) 15. Phillies = (-2.6) After playing/sorting all these categories/positions…….it appears to me its fair to say the Rockies had… Read more »
Could you recommend some reading where I could get a tutorial on WAR and other analytics. My old brain needs some help understanding them.
Fangraphs is one of my favorites. They’ve lost some good writers in the last 12-18 months, but still seem to be plugging away producing typically good material.
Thanks!
Regarding the catching situation, Tony Wolters started 56 games as catcher. In the games that Wolters started, the Rockies were 34 – 22 (0.607). In the other 107 games started by Chris Iannetta, Tom Murphy and Drew Butera, the Rockies were 57 – 50 (0.533).
Duly noted. I’ll be the first to admit that advanced metrics as applied to the Catcher position are sketchy at best.
Damn! Good article. I’m right there with on 90% of this minimum. Probably more like 95%. Just some nuanced differences. (Surprisingly) – I’m not on the trade Nolan bandwagon UNLESS it’s very clear to the F.O. that he’s not going to re-sign, Then of course, all bets are off. I move Nazty to LF (he doesn’t have a RF arm), Dahl to CF. I sign Josh Donaldson to platoon with McMahon at 1B……and even trend McMahon to super-sub. This frees… Read more »
Excellent summary, RMH. After Grandal’s performance in the NLCS, I hope never to see him in Rox uniform.
Thanks for crunching the metrics for us, sdcarp. That was solid proof of what our eyes told us. Watching you during the winter, Bridich.
Gold Glove finalists have been announced. Kyle Freeland was left off the list. Trevor Story is also missing. Corey Dickerson is a finalist for left field.
Brodie Van Wagenen – does this name ring a bell?
He’s Nolan’s Agent at CAA. He’ll also be named the Mets new GM – T-O-D-A-Y.
Talk amongst yourselves.
Are you saying the Mets are going to make a run at Arenado?
Most interesting speculation regarding Nolan’s “new” team I’ve seen is to the Angels. Going home and playing with Trout.
Because I haven’t been on the “trade Nolan” bandwagon, I haven’t really looked in depth as to what a trade might bring in return. We’re one year too late for a massive haul (since at this stage he’d only be a 1 year rental in theory), but I think something substantial is reasonable. Just off the top of my head – suitors that make sense (teams that can contend in 2019) are the Braves for sure, maybe the Phillies (they… Read more »
Not everyone thrilled about this possibility.
