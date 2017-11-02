2018 Hot Stove Phase I (Post World Series to Winter Meetings/Rule 5 Draft 12/14/2017)

November 2, 2017

Houston Astros World Series Champions. Great story. It’s interesting to me that the 2014 Sports Illustrated story picking the post nuclear rebuild Astros as 2017 World Champions is getting so much publicity. Everyone has reasons to adopt a team after their favorite team (Rockies) has been eliminated. I know many liked the Astros due to the flood story. Others liked the Astros simply because they hate the Dodgers and their endless $$$$. I personally adopted the Astros because of the nuclear rebuild. What a great job post Ed Wade to recognize that the Organization as a whole was flawed and needed to be rebuilt from the ground up. Nicely done.

I propose posting all things Hot Stove here. RMH/Jeem…..feel free to add a cool picture!

Rockies big picture:

Need offense. Need Bullpen replacements. Have some significant $$$$$ coming off the books. Need to decide what to do with Ryan McMahon (could help address #1). Need to get, and keep, David Dahl healthy (could help address #1). Need to extend Arenado.

I’m calling this Hot Stove Phase for all things through the Rule 5 draft.