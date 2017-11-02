2018 Hot Stove Phase I (Post World Series to Winter Meetings/Rule 5 Draft 12/14/2017)

Houston Astros World Series Champions. Great story. It’s interesting to me that the 2014 Sports Illustrated story picking the post nuclear rebuild Astros as 2017 World Champions is getting so much publicity. Everyone has reasons to adopt a team after their favorite team (Rockies) has been eliminated. I know many liked the Astros due to the flood story. Others liked the Astros simply because they hate the Dodgers and their endless $$$$. I personally adopted the Astros because of the nuclear rebuild. What a great job post Ed Wade to recognize that the Organization as a whole was flawed and needed to be rebuilt from the ground up. Nicely done.
Rockies big picture:
- Need offense.
- Need Bullpen replacements.
- Have some significant $$$$$ coming off the books.
- Need to decide what to do with Ryan McMahon (could help address #1).
- Need to get, and keep, David Dahl healthy (could help address #1).
- Need to extend Arenado.
I’m calling this Hot Stove Phase for all things through the Rule 5 draft.
roxnsox
November 2, 2017
What a great World Series. It made me think about how extremely hard it is to get that far, and how much excellence is needed in all aspects of the team. It also made me think that the Rockies are farther behind than I figured. If Jon Gray becomes a bona fide ace, that’ll help. Do we think that German Marquez is next in line for “really really good?” But these teams have at least TWO ELITE aces apiece, and good-to-great bullpen guys. Of course, the stars (excuse me, planets) have to align somewhat to win it all – one example, Charlie Morton being so good for the Astros when they took a flyer on him.
Let Ryan McMahon step in and play! David Dahl, please don’t be Fine China redux!
Bob K.
November 2, 2017
Top 50 MLB free agents and their possible signings.
19. Brandon Morrow – Rockies. Three years, $24MM. Morrow followed an interesting path to becoming Kenley Jansen’s wingman for the Dodgers in the World Series. Drafted fifth overall by the Mariners in 2006, the hard-throwing righty and Type 1 diabetic skipped the minors and spent his Mariners career being almost comically jerked in and out of late inning relief and starting roles, battling injuries along the way. Then the Blue Jays traded for him and committed to a starting role, eventually buying out a free agent year and getting mixed results and a ton of time missed due to injuries from 2010-14. Morrow later landed with the Padres on a cheap free agent deal, making only five starts before a shoulder injury ended his season. Coming off shoulder surgery, he took a minor league deal to stay with the Padres in 2016. That was followed by a minor league deal with the Dodgers in January 2017, along with a full commitment to a relief role. Morrow didn’t get up with the Dodgers for good until late June. He wound up posting a 2.06 ERA, 10.3 K/9, and 1.9 BB/9 with no home runs allowed in 43 2/3 innings, with that excellence continuing into the postseason. The Dodgers rode him hard, using Morrow in all seven World Series games. As Andrew Stoeten wrote for Vice Sports, Morrow is easy to root for after all he’s been through. Though a three-year deal might not seem rational for a pitcher with Morrow’s injury history, it wasn’t for Ryan Madson either. We expect that to be the cost of doing business to acquire Morrow and his 98 mile per hour heater.
20. Jonathan Lucroy – Rockies. Two years, $24MM. Lucroy, a 31-year-old catcher, has fallen far from the talk of a $100MM free agent deal. He still has a shot at three years, but a terrible start to the season with the Rangers killed much of his value. Lucroy spent many years as one of the game’s best-hitting catchers and one of the best pitch framers. Unfortunately, he dropped from 24 home runs last year to just six this year, and his framing numbers plummeted as well. Lucroy’s bat did bounce back somewhat in 46 games with the Rockies after a trade. One big issue is that there aren’t many teams seeking a catcher this winter. The Rockies would like to retain Lucroy but may not face much competition. The Diamondbacks, Athletics, and White Sox are plausible fits on paper as well. Lucroy may be well-served with a deal similar to Matt Wieters, with a player option for the second year.
sdcarp
November 2, 2017
