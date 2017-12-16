2018 Hot Stove Phase II – Winter Meetings to Pitchers/Catchers Report

December 16, 2017

Let’s start a new thread. Hot Stove Phase II – Winter Meetings to mid- February (pitchers and catchers report to ST).

As we all know, the Winter Meetings generate all sorts of news and rumors, but not that many actual transactions occur (during the meetings) in the big scheme of things. But the seeds are sown during the Winter Meetings. We’ve also had the Rule 5 Draft. As expected, the Rox didn’t take anyone in the Major League portion of the Rule 5 Draft, and only lost Julian Fernandez (to the Giants). I think Fernandez sticking with the Giants is a real long shot. I expect to see him Hartford by mid-season.

Of course the Rox signed Bryan Shaw (essentially Pat Neshek’s replacement – I think he’s a little better than Neshek) and re-signed Jake McGee.

Ryan Schoppe from Purple Row wrote this regarding the Rockies current payroll/budget yesterday:

“When we combine all of the team’s salary figures, the Rockies’ current 2018 payroll is at $121.6 million, and assuming that the team’s payroll in 2018 is roughly equivalent to the 2017 payroll, that leaves $25 million for them to spend this offseason.”

I tend to believe payroll will increase a bit, so I think the Rox really have about 30M remaining to work with for 2018. I we are to believe what we read, negotiations with Greg Holland are well underway, and we may even be close to resigning him. If true (and this would apply to Wade Davis as well), I anticipate an AAV of 15Mish.

So that leaves +/- 15M for a big bat – the “position” I think we really need.

Logan Morrison?

Jay Bruce?

Lorenzo Cain?

Someone via trade – Abreu (highly unlikely), Yelich (the price will be astronomical), one of my proposed one-stop shopping deals (Colome and Longoria? Hicks and an out-of-favor Yankee Dellin Betances?)

I’m sincerely intrigued by my Hicks/Betances proposed trade. According to MLB Trade Rumors….Hicks is due 3M via year 1 arbitration. Betances is due about 4.5M via arbitration. Both are Club controlled in 2018 and 2019. If we believe what we read, the Yanks are currently dangling Clint Frazier (who I also covet – Frazier can play CF) in a proposed deal with the Pirates for Gerit Cole. If that deal falls through, let’s offer DJ and Jeff Hoffman. Then……play a platoon of McMahon/Valaika at 2nd and sign Logan Morrison.

Let the Hot Stove discussion continue!