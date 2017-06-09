7 Game Trip After 2-Game Sweep at Coors

Featured

June 8, 2017

Colorado outscored Cleveland 19-4 to sweep the two-game home stand. They won by a score of 11-3 and 8-1. All of Cleveland’s runs came via the long ball. The Rockies improved to a 7-year high 15 games above .500. The last time they were 15 games above was in September of 2010. This accomplishment came on the heels of having winning months of April and May for the first time in franchise history. The resilient team has won five of the last six games after a brief four of five game hiccup.

Tonight, the Rockies visit Wrigley Field in the Windy City to take on the world champs Cubs for a four-game series. Chatty will attempt to get the Rockies off to a quick start going against Jon Lester. German Marquez, Jeff Hoffman, and Antonio Senzatela will take their turns in the day games against Mike Montgomery, our old buddy Eddie Butler, and Jake Arrieta. Gerardo Parra was put on the DL and Jordan Patterson took his place. Raimel Tapia is also up replacing Alexi Amarista who is on parental leave.

Let’s compare our preseason 2017 predictions to the current state of the Rockies. My predictions had mixed results. A couple of RWOers and myself called for 87 wins; we’re still on track maybe more. Ninety wins is still within reach. That will depend on the rotation pitching well through the dog days of the summer. Unfortunately, the Dodgers and D-backs have been right on our tails. The three NL West teams have the next three best records after Washington Nationals. If it holds, it may very well be that all three of them will be playing in the post season.

Trevor Story has not met my expectations, but he is playing better since coming off the DL. I nailed (so far) Greg Holland getting at least 35 saves (already at 21). CarGo has been worse than my projected regressive stats. I also missed badly on the predicted high amount of stolen bases by the team. Arenado to be MVP? That remains to be seen as the main competition is Bryce Harper. Jon Gray won’t be a 20-game winner as he lost two months due to his fractured foot. I was predicting Tyler Anderson would be 2016 Kyle Hendricks, but his knee has given him a little trouble staying consistent.

I nailed Chatty being horrible at Coors. I don’t think Jordan Lyles will be DFA’ed as I predicted. I hit a home run on Gerardo Parra but he just went on the DL this week. Big disappointment. I nailed Jake McGee returning to 2014 form. I even claimed that we will see ten walk off wins, but Colorado doesn’t even have one as they didn’t need them most of the time. I predicted 55-26 at home and 32-49 on the road. The exact reverse is happening. I nailed Adames being DFA’ed as most of us expected. EdtheUmp went for a 11-15 April while I went for a 12-14 April record. Boy the Rockies blew past it and hasn’t looked back since. I also said that our longest win streak will be eight and we will have a six-game win streak three separate times. None of that has happened yet. But on the other side of the coin, I called the longest losing streak to be five to happen only once. It hasn’t happened yet as our longest losing streak was three. Both times against the Nationals and Seattle.