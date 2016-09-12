A WRECK ON THE HIGHWAY

ARENADO HOMER SAVES SUNDAY REPRIEVE; CLINT AND THE BUCS ON IN LODO
“I’m not feeling good about playing in Busch Stadium this week. We’ve always had trouble winning there,” RMH stated presciently as he headed out for a week at some sort of island paradise, where hopefully he was unable to check the daily baseball scores. The Colorado Rockies were true-to-form. They lost 3 of 4 to the Cardinals in St Louis, then hiked it up to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where they dropped 2 of 3 to the Brewers. That “elephant in the corner of the room” we’ve been assiduously avoiding eye-contact with, the Colorado bullpen, made itself awfully difficult to ignore during the debacle, and even I have to admit Jeff Bridich hasn’t had real good success with signing expensive Caucasian veteran free-agent relief pitchers.
Shaky Jake McGee and Walkin’ Wade Davis played the principal villains in last week’s dramatics. On Monday the Rockies had given back a 4-0 5th inning lead over the Cards, and found themselves in a 4-4 bottom of 10 standoff when McGee served-up a 1-1 fastball that Marcel Osuna drove over the center-field wall at Busch for a 5-4 St Louis walk-off. Jake was back for more glory in the 8th on Wednesday when he surrendered a Harrison Bader single, walked Matt Carpenter and let Yadier Molina drive them both home with a double. Molina scored on a 2-out Osuna single off of Yency Almonte and the Cardinals waltzed to the lockers with a 6-2 win.
Davis commenced with his “contributions” in Thursday afternoon’s getaway contest. Colorado had a 2-1 lead in the 9th with the great man on the mound, but Davis surrendered 1-out singles to Greg Garcia, Bader, and Jose Martinez. Garcia and Bader scored, and St Louis rode its second walk-off of the 4-game set off to Pittsburgh for a weekend series against the Pirates. Rockies manager Bud Black stood by his man facing more late-night theater Friday in Milwaukee. The Rockies had a 3-2 lead, 3 outs to get, and their big-resumé closer loaded for bear. Davis struck-out Mike Moustakis but walked Jesus Aguilar and Travis Shaw. Jonathan Schoop popped-out to leave things all up to Eric Thames, and Thames was up to the test. A curve for a strike and a curve for a ball set-up the heater, which Davis grooved right into the heart of the zone. Thames dropped it into the right-center second-deck. Brewers walk off.
Tyler Anderson needed no relief to dig the Rockies an insurmountable hole in the late afternoon Saturday, exiting the 1st in a 6-0 trench after Hernan Perez followed a Travis Shaw grand slam with a coup-de-gras solo-job . Colorado went on to lose 8-4, and suddenly calls were out for the resignation of everybody in the U.S. name of Jeff, including Attorney General Sessions. Personally, I would favor simply firing Billy Martin and replacing him with Ralph Houk, or maybe Bob Lemon, or even Yogi Berra. Yeah. Yogi. That’d be OK.
The sole happy-talk of the week came on the subject of Jon Gray, the big right-hander briefly exiled to Albuquerque in the manner of a spanking. Gray got the win Tuesday in St Louis, giving away 3 runs on 4 hits over 7-1/3 innings while the offense scored 6, including a screaming 2-run laser into the right-field corner by Carlos Gonzalez. Gray was out again yesterday, this time gutting it through 8 grueling frames. Considering Davis’ earlier-in-the-week travails, Adam Ottavino got the call with a 4-1 lead in the 9th, but the results were no more optimistic, and we all have to admit we’ve been avoiding eye-contact with Adam as well, the right-hander coming back to earth the past several weeks following a long stretch of unhittable filthiness. The Brew Crew tied matters-up, and the contest went into overtime. A scoreless 10th and 2 outs in the top of the 11th brought Nolan Arenado to the plate. Arenado, as they say “sick of losing,” put his mark on it, driving a 3-2 Casey Knebel 4-seamer into the left-field stands for a 5-4 Colorado lead. Seunghwan Oh closed things out, although he made us sweat for it, the contest ending on a wild replay-confirmed 3-6-1 double play that featured nearly wild throws on both of the put-outs.
Horrible as all of that sounds, the Rockies remain well in the hunt, trailing the NL West leading Diamondbacks and Dodgers by a measly pair of games. They’re back in Denver for the final 7 games in a run of 17 without a break. The aforementioned Pirates and former manager Clint Hurdle are on hand to provide the early week competition; Los Angeles follows for 4 on the weekend. Left-hander Kyle Freeland (9-7. 3.20) gets the call for Colorado in tonight’s 6:40 MT start, facing righty Joe Musgrave (4-5, 3.63), a National Leaguer this time who gets another “who the hell is he” out of me. The Rockies are undecided about tomorrow’s starter, who’ll face Pittsburgh right-hander Jamison Taillon, also at 6:40. Antonia Senzatela is back on the Disabled List, now nursing a shoulder problem, replaced by David Dahl, just a heart attack away from another trip to the DL himself. Chad Bettis, he of the “hot finger,” seems the obvious choice to pick things up from Senza, but as President Trump likes to say, we’ll just have to wait and see. German Marquez gets the start for the Rockies Wednesday afternoon at 1:10 pm against Pittsburgh’s Chris Archer.
DJ LeMahieu has also returned from the DL, 3 for 16 in 4 starts back, and nobody else but Arenado, Gonzalez, Trevor Story and Major Fail Gerardo Parra (“MF”) contributed much on the trip offensively either. By the way, has anybody figured-out the algorithm our website is using to sort the comments? Let’s see: 12 hours ago, followed by 4 days ago, followed by 2 days ago, followed by 20 hours ago, followed by 6 days ago, followed by 4 days ago, followed by 3 days ago, followed by 6 days ago…
Must be something Jeff Bridich thought up.
I’ll start it off here with an old “chat-like” comment: Tulo WHO?! Did you all see Trevor’s two gems in the early going?!
There should be a new promotion at Coors Field…Alka-Seltzer T-shirt day. After watching Wade do his “plop, plop, fizz, fizz” thing last week we now have “OH! WHAT A RELIEF IT IS!” You saw it here first, LOL.
Our boy Murph optioned to AAA. He’s been awful lately, so this doesn’t come as a surprise. I probably need a Crow recipe for this one….at least an appetitizer.
I refrained from pointing out how bad he has been lately.
Is BBQ good on Crow?
I don’t know but oyster sauce is wonderful on steak.
Catcher: still a black hole. Murphy got a pretty fair chance this time, and with the exception of his proclivity for catcher’s interference, he performed just fine behind the plate. But he was anything but fine at the plate – you just can’t strike out 50% of the time and keep a job in MLB. I imagine he’ll get another (last?) shot in September. Meanwhile … notice how the Pirates’ (a team that was supposed to be a seller at… Read more »
IMO – Murph still has potential as half of a Major League C platoon. But…..he is not the answer to our offensive woes. Nor is Raimel Tapia. Nor is Ryan McMahon. I see all three of these home-grown guys as serviceable, part-time Major Leaguers in the correct situation………….but we desperately need an offensive “difference maker.” Garrett Hampson is a nice player that can slide into DJ’s slot. He may well even be good enough that we won’t miss DJ. But…..that’s… Read more »
D. Dahl! Play him! He’s gonna be a difference-maker IF he gets the chance (gets put in the lineup, escapes more unfortunate physical issues). Desperately hoping he’s not snake-bit in the latter arena. See L. Walker and T. Tulowitzki for really sad examples of brilliant talent diluted by injury-prone-ness 🙁
Tapia has physical talent but seems to be lacking in the baseball smarts area. He makes too many mental errors. I believe that Tapia should be traded for anything they can get in return. He still has one option remaining so they need to trade him before he runs out of options.
And what have we here, Jeffy B.? Could it be another trade deadline pickup (Brian Dozier tonight) pounding another nail into the Rockies 2018 coffin? Did you spend all of Dickie and Charlie’s money on old and failing relievers and they wouldn’t let you have any more to play with?
Wade Davis: putrid. We now have another Tulo-type contract on our hands. I’d criticized him for having turned into a nibbler, afraid to attack hitters. Tonight we saw what happens when he attacks hitters: those hitters attack the fans in the bleachers with HRs. And then Bryan Shaw, $9 million mop-up man. (And the return of Gopherg, plus the first Oh NO! meltdown too.) This game had it all. Maybe 38 year old Matt Holliday will be our new 8th… Read more »