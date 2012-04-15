Another Sunday Line-up

For Drew Pomeranz’s first start of the season, Jim Tracy has decided to once again start his sitters and sit his starters. Jordan Pacheco was optioned to make room for Pomeranz on the 25 man and he will have the following gloves behind him:
CF Eric Young Jr.
LF Tyler Colvin
SS Troy Tulowitzki
1B Jason Giambi
RF Michael Cuddyer
C Wilin Rosario
3B Chris Nelson
2B Johnny Herrera
LHP Drew Pomeranz
37 Comments
jeem
April 15, 2012
Well I had a somewhat more provative headline planned for this eventuality. Probably a good thing Jared’s back. Bring on the dogs!
DrRockies
April 15, 2012
figures…have tickets for this one since Pomeranz getting his first start and figured some would sit after late game.
Surprised Pacheco was the one optioned. Oh well, I guess they know what they are doing (eyes rolling)
GO ROX
Bill
April 15, 2012
Well I guess they didn’t send Herrera down. So who did they send out? Oops, now I see it. They sent Pacheco down. To me that’s a stupid move and now we’re playing with two fewer players rather than one because we don’t have the 3rd catcher so the catcher who isn’t starting will only come in as a very late game pinch-hitter. I’m guessing they didn’t send out a pitcher because the bullpen has been used so much these past four or five games. Can’t figure out why they waited an inning to bring Matt Reynolds in to pitch to one batter. If that was the “mastermind” Jim Tracy’s thinking to use Reynolds for only one left-handed pitcher, why not against Montero who kills the Rockies? I didn’t hear Tracy after the game but why was he upset with the questioning?
This line-up is pretty weak defensively in the outfield but it’s Sunday. We knew Todd and Hernandez weren’t going to play and perhaps Scuturo’s shoulder is sore. You would think with a youngster making his first start you would want your best defense out there. But of course we really don’t have a “best defense” this year. Maybe Tracy is satisfied with winning two out of three.
I’m hoping that Tulo’s two errors were just because of the wet ball and not the start of Steve Sax-Chuck Knowbloch disease.
Sedin
April 15, 2012
Bill, this was Tracy’s reasoning last night when asked about not bringing Reynolds in to pitch to Montero: because it was 5-1 at the time Montero could not put D-backs ahead even if he hit a homer, which he did. Tracy felt that if he brought Reynolds in and he did not retire Montero, then he would have to face Chris Young, whose numbers are far better vs lefties than righties.
I think the reasoning is kind of specious, but he’s the manager. And Tracy did seem a bit defensive as he answered Jenny Cavnar’s question. Of course, had Pacheco’s off-target throws to second been better and allowed Scutaro to turn two on either back-to-back ground balls, then Roenicke would have been out of the inning with the 5-1 lead intact.
pooter
April 15, 2012
I love the lineup today!!!!! Get your brooms ready!
Miketober
April 15, 2012
I’m not thrilled with Sunday as usual, but there is some good in this. Herrera is good defensively, and Nelson may be our best option at 3B, so Giambi is the weak link on the infield defensively. Offensively Giambi needs some AB’s while Colvin and EY have provided a spark. So considering the long game in the rain yesterday, it’s not too bad. Personally I might have gone with Fowler and Scutaro.
Alex Colfax
April 15, 2012
Sending Pacheco down to concentrate on playing third base is the smart move. He was costing the team runs and simply not ready for the big leagues at the hot corner. It was really unfair to Pacheco to expect him to play well at a relatively unfamiliar position.
Once he gets enough starts at third for the Sky Sox to feel comfortable and confident, he’ll be back. But the Coors Field is not the place for that learning process.
EZW
April 15, 2012
This game MAY work out for Rox, but… (1) as a regular Sunday viewer (TV, radio, and in person) this “Sunday line-up” nonsense is a total disservice to the fans, who pay this freight; (2) and then you have your hope-to-be Ace pitching with this line-up behind him??? (sorry Pooter); (3) I “get” sparing all these vets and giving some days off, but why every stinking Sunday and this early in the season? I am so tired of JT. Sorry
ProgMatinee
April 15, 2012
This is a major reason I didn’t renew my ticket package that featured Sunday games. I don’t understand benching 5 starters in one game.
Timo
April 15, 2012
Cargo is sick, Todd ain’t no spring chicken, Marco is having trouble at the pate and in the field, and Ramon has been catching a bunch of 4 hour games. Dex is the one I can see starting today but he hasn’t exactly been setting the world on fire. While the decisions to sit all these starters on Sunday does bother me a bit, I think there’s enough there to put up some runs.
Timo
April 15, 2012
Nevermind lol. Looks like #SurrenderSunday is still in effect at Coors this year.
Alex Colfax
April 15, 2012
U. Jimenez, in first start since his somewhat bogus suspension, has struggled yet again. Four innings, eight hits, four runs and a whopping 96 pitches. But Indians lead KC, 10-4.
pooter
April 15, 2012
Pomeranz does not look that impressive today
Trip
April 15, 2012
He is however looking as good as the rest of the team today….
yawn, wake me when it’s over.
pooter
April 15, 2012
crappy weather crappy baseball crappy rockies
Mike Raysfan
April 15, 2012
Or it could be that Trevor Cahill had the Rockies number and pitched a very good game … which I believe is what I saw.
yampaja
April 15, 2012
This is brutal. Somebody go get Todd. ; )
Bill
April 15, 2012
I understand the need to give guys, especially the older ones, days off. So I know that Todd and Hernandez usually won’t play a day game after a night game. But why other guys (I know Cargo is sick) get Sundays off bothers me. I would have thought that if Tracy thought this through, which is a funny thought, he would have played Rosario last night and given the kid Pomeranz the benefit of the veteran Hernandez. One of the reasons I gave up my season tickets is I could pick and choose the games. Now I’ll usually only go when the weather is nice and the first team is playing. Maybe when they start charging half price for Sundays I’ll start going to Sunday games. But it’s gotta be warmer.
ProgMatinee
April 15, 2012
I have absolutely no problem sitting players. 1 or maybe 2 per game. But 5? They’re waving the white flag before the first pitch.
Timo
April 15, 2012
Johnny Sparkplug gettin’ it goin’! Tulo needs to sack-up and get a clutch hit here.
pooter
April 15, 2012
I don’t know guys after watching pomeranz pitch today I m feeling very negative about the rockies rotation
robba
April 15, 2012
Well, I’m quickly getting into the habit of hitting the “Mute” button when Jenny comes on. Her voice is just hard to listen to. I think she must have auditioned in a quiet studio. When she has to crank up the volume, her voice goes up to a note that grates on the ears. Or at least on mine.
Mike Raysfan
April 15, 2012
She came from the Padres. Not sure how much of an audition she had to go thru
jeem
April 16, 2012
Yep. There seems to be some deal where they train the female reporters to use this “modified ‘valley girl'” diction. Jenny pushes it at least one degree too far.
sdcarp
April 15, 2012
I’m not giving Tracy a pass on today’s lineup, even with Cargo being sick. I would have played:
Scutaro
Fowler
Giambi
Tulo
Colvin
Cuddyer
Hernandez
Nelson
Helton needs his days off…..and they don’t need to be compromised due to other circumstances ( Cargo being sick ). But……that’s all the more reason ALL the other regulars play. No excuse!
I do agree with the Pacheco move. He’s better offensively than EY or Herrera, but he looks rough in the field.
SteveinAurora
April 15, 2012
Agree here…with the exception of Hernandez. Long game, last night in ugly conditions. And, if they’re trying to limit him to 110 (?) games this year, sitting him today, in somewhat unfavorable conditions following last night’s game, was probably correct.
Regarding the others that sat, the Rox aren’t heading out on the road tonight, so they get to sleep in their own beds. Todd was due, Cargo sick, but the other regulars should have been in the lineup. For no other reasons than 1) try to sweep the Snakes, and 2) try to build on a little momentum, and 3) attempt to right the continuing, listing Sunday ship.
At any rate, we should be raring to go against the Pads…right??
SteveinAurora
April 15, 2012
I only watched the last inning and a half of the game (probably should have just turned it off after the end of the eighth). Is Cahill that good, or did he just luck into pitching against the Rox on a Sunday??
Mike Raysfan
April 15, 2012
Interesting game. Pomeranz looked very “Rockies” like. Didn’t get out of the 5th with over 100 pitches thrown.
I was pretty surprised Pacheco was sent down but I do agree with the comments by Alex. I guess a direct result of that was seeing Hernandez at 1st base :>)
Wish I could have heard the post game show. I know the subject of Parra and his seemingly casual stroll to 3rd base had to come up. We didn’t have a stop watch so just a guesstimate seemed liked Pomeranz may have been +3 at times.
EY, yes I know BUT the fact is I happen to believe teams are not intimidated when he is in LF. Can he make a play at the plate? I doubt it. He needs a cutoff guy. I have little doubt teams will try to exploit his ability with risp.
Offensively? I will just congratulate Trevor Cahill on an outstanding pitching job. Once they got him out of the game, especially when they had the bases loaded, I thought for for sure the Rockies would tie up the game.
DrRockies
April 15, 2012
at the game today you could tell Pomeranz was struggling some early on. He fell behind a lot of hitters and when he got 2 strikes (with a tight strike zone) he grooved pitches and they hit them. Just didn’t appear sharp.
Have to give Cahill credit, he was throwing equal number of balls and strikes but used a tough slider to induce at least 14 ground outs. The first 6 innings AZ outfielders had zero putouts. Just one of those pitchers who’s offspeed pitches were working.
There wasn’t any problems defensively with this lineup…other than a shot up the middle that I thought Johnny Sparkplug had a chance to get the inning ending DP…this loss was AZ taking advantage of good at bats.
Still a good series win…needed to get at least 2 of the games. Now to jump on the Padres for at least 2 if not 3 to stay right in the thick of it. Hope Tulo isn’t sore tomorrow. Roberts collided with Tulo going into 2nd and both were favoring a leg…Roberts worse but hope Tulo’s was a non-issue.
Go Rox
Mike Raysfan
April 15, 2012
It was a good series win Steve, for a couple of reasons. The Rockies needed to win this series and they need to win the Padres series. The Dodgers are now 9-1!
You should come up to our section for a couple of innings on Wed. I won’t be there Mon or Tue.
ProgMatinee
April 15, 2012
Anything interesting in today’s post game interviews? Anyone ask Tracy about the Sunday Discounts he gives to the other team?
trip
April 15, 2012
Yeah, they were asking the same questions we do here (are they reading our posts for ideas??).
When asked about the fans being discouraged with swapping out 5 players on Sundays MMJT (Micro Manager Jim Tracy) gave a song and dance that the fans just need to understand the need to keep older players fresh, the need for extra rest due to the wear and tear of High Altitude, etc. When later asked about why all in one game he just have a blah blah blah without really answering the question. He actually seemed annoyed the reporters did not take his word for it the players need extra rest and his was the best way to do it.
Really I believe MMJT has his way, he’s thought it out in his mind and it’s the best way and only way, regardless of results. The fact the team lost on 19 straight Sundays last year is the players fault for not getting a hit at the proper time, making that error, or whatever, and not his mass sit downs.
I really hate to see MMJT in the dugout after a player has made a mistake, when he has his arm around the player telling him what he did wrong, and what he needs to do to fix it. I just know that player will soon be in a funk. I know Ag or Prog have their Sabr Metrics, but what I also know is most people do not perform well when they are being micro managed. I’ve seen it so many times in the business world and it’s so obvious. The workers become tentative, they start to not really care, etc. There is no joy in Mudville. Maybe I’m blowing smoke here, but it looks to me that is what is happening to so many players here. So as far as I’m concerned you can throw out the Sabr Metrics on the Rocks as long as MMJT is in charge as the Micro Managing will override that.
Anyone else happen to notice last years whipping boys Ian Stewart and Chris Ianetta seem to have a good start to the season going? It’s a small sample size so far, but it certainly is interesting.
MMJT might be a very nice man, but as a manager he really sucks. Seems to me I have heard from various sources, the reason he was let go in Pittsburgh and LA was his Micro Managing.
trip
April 15, 2012
Sorry to get up on the soap box, but this year so far looks like a continuation from last year. And last year was not any fun at all.
pooter
April 15, 2012
johnny spark plug needs to start at third base he is the eighth hole hitter the rockies are looking for nelson is not the answer
OrangeRocks
April 15, 2012
It occurred to me that Kirk Gibson played substantially all of his DBack regulars with the Blanco catching exception. I guess the DBacks got to their hotel faster than the Rockies were able to get home – er something? So it was bascially the DBacks “A” team against the Rockies “B” team, so the results for this one do not surprise me in the least.
Helton was primarily responsinle for the Rockies winning the last two nights, so it makes perfect sense to pull him out of the lineup while he is killing the ball – huh? The Rockies will ultimately regret playing baseball games games in April like they mean absolutely nothing – last I looked “every” game still counts in the standings!
So now that J Tracy basically gift wrapped this one for you Mr. Gibson – you’re welcome!
Margie
December 3, 2016
Suiinpsrrg to think of something like that
finanztest ratenkredit umschulden
February 11, 2017
This story is amazing, It’s inspiring and encouriging.Congratulations!Despite of the fact thatI am comfortable with my gender I think that this is great advance in policies for business and for people but, however, I do think that She did not have to change her level!!!BUt anyway, This is progressing 🙂