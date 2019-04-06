Balderdash

The Rockies were fortunate to take the final game of the Florida trip 1-0 despite the bats being buried in the frozen tundra. I only have one word which is the headliner for this post. They also lost the home opener 10-6. There were a lot of comments by the tv crew and players themselves that the bats have finally heated up in the final three innings. Personally, I do not count garbage time scoring in assessing whether Colorado has snapped out of the deep slump.
As the RWOers have noted, the off season did not accomplish much except to give extensions to Nolan Arenado and German Marquez. The brass decided to extend the core players with the money rather than recycle worn tires and let their core players walk. As a result, we decided to go with the Garrett Hampson, Raimel Tapia, Ryan McMahon among other youngsters to give us a good season. So far, nothing from the youngsters which is a major contributor to the deep slump.
As the Avs hockey analysts like to say, we need secondary scoring to support the core players. We are getting none of the secondary scoring which is flustering the Rockies. Also, as sdcarp says, having a new hitting coach is not that significant. He is right unless we did what the Dodgers did – they hired a new hitting coach out of nowhere. Here’s a partial excerpt from “The Athletic” article:
“Historically, major-league teams have hired former big-league veterans for hitting coach gigs. Van Scoyoc has no such pedigree. Not even close. A middling player who made it as far as tiny Cuesta College in California’s central coast, Van Scoyoc cut his teeth as a part-time high-school assistant coach. He then nabbed the hitting coach job at noted baseball hotbed San Diego Christian College. But Van Scoyoc’s skill in the role outweighed his resume. As an early adopter or the uppercut/launch angle craze, Van Scoyoc tutored multiple successful big leaguers, most notably helping J.D. Martinez develop into a terror at the plate.”
To make matters worse, the Rockies decided to go with Tyler Anderson as the #3 starting pitcher. All he has done is having his team go 3-16 when he started over the last 19 games dating back to last year. Colorado cannot continue to let him make more starts which is essentially a guaranteed loss. We have Peter Lambert, Jeff Hoffman, and Antonio Senzatella (still rehabbing) just a phone call away. In addition there’s Dallas Kuechel still looking for a job.
We are in for a long season unless we replace Tyler Anderson and the youngsters start playing like they did in the minor leagues. Tonight Gray Wolf goes against Walker Buehler who has always shut down the Rockies in his career. He’s the new Clayton Kershaw.
If you notice, we had RWO refreshed thanks to jaredean to remove useless categories and speed up the page uploading. Yay!
RMH – another MLB hitting coach that I believe IS making a difference is Tim Laker @ Seattle. Laker is replacing HOFer Edgar Martinez. Laker has totally embraced analytics, and apparently focuses everyday’s activities on the upcoming opposing pitcher. Smart.
Dodgers situational hitting is amazing. The Rockies don’t know the meaning of “situational hitting.”
If Grant Lavigne doesn’t make it to The Show, we should make him hitting coach. I’m impressed how intelligent he is – perfect example is that batters have loved the launch angle, so the pitchers adjust by pitching up at top of strike zone. Lavigne practice hitting at top of zone.
Nado is all pumped up tonight as is his family. McMahon on IL and Josh Fuentes, his cousin, recalled to majors.
https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2019/04/rockies-place-ryan-mcmahon-on-10-day-il-promote-josh-fuentes.html
I actually think Gray pitched a good game except that her got beaten by the hottest bat twice (Bellinger) otherwise it’s a shutout.
If you allow 5 runs in 6 innings at Coors….you should have a chance to win. But not with this (lack of) offensive group. It feels like it’s an auto-loss if they’re down by more than 2.
3 hits through 6 innings and two of them by Dahl. No secondary scoring.
Ian Desmond is hitting .107 with a 43.3% strikeout rate.
We got our wish – Tyler Anderson out (IL) and Yency Almonte up.
https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2019/04/rockies-place-tyler-anderson-on-il-recall-yency-almonte.html
Chettis is not fooling anyone, even the opposing pitcher. Time to bring up EdTheUmp’s favorite pitcher JDLR.
Now Dahl is going to hit the IL. Next up, Sam Hilliard.
Just before Bellinger’s last home run, I yelled at the screen, “Hit him, Shaw.” I guess he didn’t hear me.