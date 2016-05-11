BETTIS BETTER

The game is showing on MLB Network Alternate. Bettis vs. Robbie Ray, who they say is struggling, which gives the Rox a fighting chance. Cargo has a day off, with Parra over there and Raburn in left. Sounds like there are tons of kids there – spring field trips? Lucky little kids. (They’ll have fun regardless…)
42 Comments
roxnsox
May 11, 2016
Ahhh – it was science day at Coors Field. 20,000 kids, the D-backs announcers said! I wonder if they all stayed! They also said it was a great occasion except for a brief period of time when the right field grass was on fire. LOL
roxnsox
May 11, 2016
Big fly for Charlie, then some more hits. Two runs came home out of what really should have been 3+. Chad’s doing the job through 4!
Roxnsox
May 11, 2016
Bloop for 2 more by Charlie. BARELY fair “shot duck” in shallow right from Nolan brought home 1 more. This one hurt the D-backs in the shift; nobody positioned well to chase/catch it.
roxnsox
May 11, 2016
Hey! no fair! Arizona fans get tacos after only FIVE runs 😉 (You know I don’t care about Taco Bell and am being sarcastic. But it does seem unfair…haha)
sdcarp
May 11, 2016
It seems to me that our pitchers have taken one positive step forward and are fairly consistently getting through the opposing team’s lineup the first two times (Chatwood and Rusin accomplished this the last two nights – and Bettis again today). BUT…..not so much success the third time through. I guess it’s a maturation process. Next step, being able to work through a lineup for the third time.
sdcarp
May 11, 2016
Ha……they made that one unnecessarily interesting!
roxnsox
May 11, 2016
“Unnecessarily” interesting is kind. I leave off watching the recording of the game for a few hours (to actually do some work), and it turns into a cliffhanger?! Aaaaah….whewwwww…. Once again, Bettis was “better” – for a while. What in the world is with the wheels coming off these guys after doing well for 5-6 innings? Carp, “maturation” has to be beyond Bettis by now. I’ll give it to Gray (obviously) and Butler (giving him a pass for a few more starts). But that game, other than the eventual exhale, was not encouraging.
Nolan! Nolan! Thank goodness for homegrown stars who get sprinkled through the Rox history (including Helton, who never let us down for a moment, and Tulo, who shone so bright but got hurt too much).
roxnsox
May 11, 2016
I also think Chris Rusin has to be beyond needing “maturation”
sdcarp
May 12, 2016
Couple of quick thoughts about the upcoming Mets series:
1. The Mets play in LA tonight (they don’t get the benefit of an afternoon “get-a-way” game). Colon goes against Kershaw.
2. We get Harvey Friday night.
3. We get a call-up Saturday. Steven Matz has been sent back to NY nursing a sore elbow. Those typically don’t end well.
4. Turns out we get da Grom Sunday. At first though we’d miss da Grom and Thor.
Matt Harvey being their 3rd best SPer puts into perspective just how good that rotation is at the moment.
Agbayani
May 12, 2016
Off topic: I’m hating the new replay/review rules, particularly the “Utley Rule”, particularly the part that results in baserunners being called out when they momentarily lose contact with the 2B bag while a tag is being applied. I’m not alone here: http://espn.go.com/mlb/story/_/id/15502698/does-mlb-replay-system-need-fixed. Unless this gets fixed, it’s going to kill the basestealing game. (Maybe not so much as Gerardo Parra is killing it, but killing it anyway.) There needs to be an “momentary loss of contact with the bag incidental to a legal slide” rule. If I’m a manager, I’m asking for a replay on every single close non-forceout play. It’s taking a vital part of the game away from us. Oh, and I know Ed the Ump will disagree, but it’s time for electronic balls and strikes calls too. MLB tried to solve one problem and created a bigger/worse problem, while failing to address the huge issue in officiating — variable ball/strike calls with no consistency.
sdcarp
May 12, 2016
Regarding automated balls and strikes and trying not cause our dear friend in New Mexico to have a heart attack – I’m “for” automating it IF they automate the rule book strike zone instead of some compressed facsimile of it. The reason I say that is it could also help speed the game (another point of emphasis).
Colorado Thistle
May 13, 2016
The problem in the new TV era is that at least one member of an umpire crew calls balls and strikes in a less than MLB quality way. Which is a nice way of saying at least one guy stinks behind the plate. Some are atrocious. When you see clear balls being called strikes, and the players expressing frustration because the reason they are big leaguers in the first place is because they are trained to NOT swing at those balls, you realize the problem could be fixed by calling the rule book strike zone by automation. It would speed up the game. It would greatly improve the game (in my estimation) because a punch out wouldn’t be swayed by the emotion of the moment. Inconsistent officiating can really ruin a sport (see: the NBA). Using technology to make it more fair only makes sense.
EdtheUmp
May 13, 2016
I have a simple yet a truer statement was never uttered… Unless you have crouched behind a catcher with a pitch coming in at 92+ MPH and you have to decide in 0.05 second whether the ball touched the strike zone or not you have no idea what it entails. That is why ALL baseball fans (read fanatics) think they have all the answers. That and believing announcers. There are approximately 250 pitches per game…ML umpires miss about 6-10 pitches per game…a success rate of over 96%. The only other profession that is expected to do better is brain surgery.
A suggestion…the next time you think an umpire misses a pitch, roll your eyes and shake your head and tell yourself, “he missed that one” and then get ready for the next pitch.
You will enjoy the game a whole lot more.
EdtheUmp
May 13, 2016
Sd…
I empathize with you and all other baseball fans BUT it is never gonna happen until all 4 are replaced and every call is automated. No umpire or crew will agree. It would mean that a homeplate ump would crouch there with nothing to do…oh there would be calls to be made and all but not balls and strikes…nobody including the hitters, catchers and pitchers as well as the managers want this to happen. There will continue to be pushback from idiot announcers who believe the “strike zone box” is the real strike zone. It is an approximation, nothing more nothing less. It just gives the fans something new to piss and moan about.
Rant over (for now).
sdcarp
May 13, 2016
Parker French big outing (7IP, 5K, 1BB, W) in Modesto.
Brian Mundell (2-3) edges past BRod (1-4) in the spirited battle for best BA in Asheville (365 vs 359 after yesterday).
Bob K.
May 13, 2016
New twist on upcoming suspension for Reyes.
http://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2016/05/jose-reyes-could-face-suspension-of-at-least-60-games.html
Bill
May 13, 2016
Reyes is suspended until May 30th or 31st. What’s going to happen then, I don’t know. You can’t pay (at least the Rockies can’t and shouldn’t) pay someone 24 million to sit on the bench. But I did see this on ESPN.com. “Sources told ESPN’s Buster Olney there are teams interested in talking with the Rockies about a deal for Reyes.” Maybe the Mets will take him back. Or even the Blue Jays.
sdcarp
May 13, 2016
Here’s my approximate Reyes math:
Rockies save 52/324*48,000,000 = $7,700,000.
I said last year immediately after the Tulo trade (a trade that looks more and more brilliant with every passing day) that we would be lucky to find a trade partner for Reyes if we ate all but 10M of the contract and expected very little in return. So here we are 10 months later and essentially only out 2M from my initial analysis (10M-7.7M).
There is an extremely simple solution. Negotiate a buyout with Reyes and let him walk.
Take a look at the final outcome from the proverbial 30,000 ft:
1. Initial trade = Tulo and 98M for 3 pitchers at league minimum for years to come and Reyes @ 48M.
2. Reyes goes offseason rogue – now you’re “only” out 40M.
3. Final outcome = 3 pitchers (2 look fantastic), a saved 58M, and young budding star at SS that’s paid the league minimum.
Current analysis – Rockies win big, good job Bridich!
Bob K.
May 13, 2016
http://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2016/05/jose-reyes-suspended-through-may-31.html
Rockies save $7.09MM of this year’s $22MM salary. Reyes has to make a $100,000.00 donation to an abuse foundation. He will not contest the suspension. He is eligible to begin a rehab assignment June 1. Hopefully the Rockies can take advantage of one of the possible trade rumors before June 1 or they will either have to DFA Reyes or clear a 40 man roster spot for him.
Bill
May 13, 2016
I wish I could be as confident as as you carp. This is the Rockies we’re talking about you know. First of all the Monferts have never been known for giving away money. How much does Reyes want to “give back” in exchange? I understand that some say the Monferts are good businessmen but they still don’t understand the business of baseball. The value of the baseball team isn’t based on how much money you make each season but how much value is added to the team. If they are using the profits to “live on” instead of investing it back into the team they are in the wrong business. Monfert was quoted as saying that the money used to build the roof-top bar wasn’t budgeted for salaries anyway. (Why not). And this year I head him praise himself because he built the bar at the expense of taking seats away from paying customers. Those seats were empty most every game the past 5 years although I remember having season tickets up there the year Larry Walker had his monster year. Those were the only ones available at the time.
As for Story. Great so far. But it’s been 6 weeks, not 6 months or 6 years. And we’ll see about the pitchers. I hope you are right but the Rockies record of developing pitchers has not been good as you well know. I’m finally going to a game, this Sunday when its suppose to rain of course, so I’ll be contributing to the “Go Away Jose” fund by buying overpriced food and drink.
sdcarp
May 13, 2016
Blood Pressure Contest:
Ag setup Ed with the automated balls & strikes comment and as predicted got a solid blood pressure spike.
Now I’m going to setup Ag. Let’s see if he can out spike Ed. Here’s the setup:
“Rockies recall Descalso, option Paulsen.”
Let’s sit back and enjoy!
Agbayani
May 14, 2016
Carp, here we go … we did this because we didn’t want to lose Christhian Adames to waivers since he’s out of options! I remember some of the other luminaries in the utility infielder role the Rockies tried desperately to hang on to. Remember when there was “no room on the 40 man roster” while we were protecting Omar Quintanilla? Hey, isn’t he available now?
Ed — I want to make it clear that I’m not knocking the umps. And I know the automated ball/strike systems are far from perfect. But as technology – super slow-mo, high def, camera placement – gets better, it becomes impossible for the league to ignore not so much mistakes (they happen) but inconsistency. Since having replay on ball/strike calls is such a horrific idea that nobody wants to go there, I still think having a homeplate ump for swing and miss calls, calls at the plate, etc. is in order. But balls and strikes on pitches a batter takes? Time to move into the high-tech world. On the other hand, when you do have replay, you lose a lot on the high-speed game action calls. I mentioned the Utley Rule and guys sliding into 2B losing momentary contact with the bag. Reminds me of the NFL “catch” rule everyone hates. The runner is “clearly” safe (or the catch is made) to the naked eye in real time, but super slo-mo it and you’ll always see a split second loss of contact with the bag or a bobble in the receiver’s hands. That’s the stuff that ruins the enjoyment of the game, and since the technology isn’t going away, what we need are tweaks to the rules so that the result we all “see” in real time remains the call on the field.
rockymountainhigh
May 13, 2016
Never goodnews
rockymountainhigh
May 13, 2016
.,never good news when 8 hole backup catcher gets 2 RBI while Harvey pitches.
I don’t understand front office decision to option Paulsen instead of DFA Adames.
sdcarp
May 13, 2016
Whaaaaat????? – Curve Ball sighting.
sdcarp
May 13, 2016
Carlos Estevez reminds me of a young Armando Benitez.
Bill
May 13, 2016
I don’t want to get overconfident but Gray really looks like a keeper. I was really worried when pitching coach came out in 7th (?) when Mets pinch-hitter came in and Gray threw two straight balls. Luckily he immediately forgot what Foster told him and struck the ph out. Also, again with my negative thoughts, Cargo for one of the few times I’ve ever seen seemed to dog it in the 8th inning and turned a single into a triple. Maybe I’m imagining things but I think he’s taking his struggles at the plate into the field.
Otherwise, wow! Jon Gray grew up before our eyes. In the 2nd inning he had two out nobody on and let the next two batters get on base, bb and hit by pitch and gave up two runs on a double. I think in the 4th inning something similar almost happened, two outs no one on and then the next two guys got on. But this time he got out of it. Tonight they beat a real good pitcher by out-pitching him. Tomorrow night they face an average pitcher and what will happen? In the past they usually get two runs and lose by seven. Hope things change.
sdcarp
May 14, 2016
For the 2nd Gray start in a row, I think I saw a handful of curve balls. I “thought” I saw 5 in SF, and 2 last night. I could be wrong. It could be an off-speed slider (is that even possible?). But I don’t think so……..I think he’s thrown the curve just barely enough to keep the hitters on their toes. As I noted after the SF game…..if he continues to do this, it changes the equation. I also think he has a lot of confidence in Wolters at the moment. Those two are in sync.
I get the whole lefty vs. righty matchup thing, but I laughed a little when the Mets gave Story an IBB to get to Cargo. A laughed a little more when it worked.
Agbayani
May 14, 2016
Reyes – really, the best possible result from the Rockies perspective. (And no, that’s not the most important perspective — prevention and punishment of domestic violence is.)
– he gets suspended through May, saving that $7 million
– since this was obviously negotiated, he says the right things, agrees to domestic violence classes, makes a contribution to domestic violence programs. I’d say all of this – including his acceptance of the punishment – makes him a whole lot less toxic to other teams.
So a week ago, I was in the “just waive him” camp. Right now, I could see someone trade for him. Oh, we would only get a little more salary relief and maybe a middling low-level prospect, but it’s better than nothing. Having said that, I’m still in the “I don’t ever want to see him in a Rockies uniform again” camp. It’s time to move on, whether Reyes is or isn’t really a bad guy.
Agbayani
May 14, 2016
De La Rosa for ABQ tonite: a DLRish performance. Looks like he didn’t make it through the 4th inning. Meanwhile, look who’s back in AA: none other than Tyler Anderson. 5 IP, 1 unearned run, 6 K, and goes 80+ pitches. Peter Lambert: 5 shutout innings for Asheville (obviously still on a pretty strict pitch count). Carp’s guy Brian Mundell is just dominating Low A — 2 doubles today, now hitting .373. He needs to move up now to see how he handles older pitchers.
sdcarp
May 15, 2016
JDLR needed 93 pitches to get through 3 2/3.
Bill
May 14, 2016
Rockies have been on the bad end of lots of bad calls so no need to apologize for getting a bad call go our way tonight. Rockies used to have a pitcher named Carlos Torres who pitched last year for the Mets and I think was cut or sent down to minors at the end of spring training. Maybe this Carlos is related and took it out on Mets. According to an ESPN NY story Wolters told the Mets catcher, “I didn’t touch the ball”. Of course if Wolters strikes out or pops up then the bad call doesn’t help. But the Rockies took advantage of it then.
Butler really didn’t do enough for me to say he turned the corner. Walt almost waited too long to take him out. I was a little nervous when I saw Justin Miller warming up. Luckily he stayed in the bullpen. I’m really looking forward to seeing Motte and Castro back. Might be able to get rid of some of the weaker links in the pen. Have to keep Bergman because he’s the long guy and I guess Rusin will move down to a long man if JDLR comes back. I wish they could somehow package JDLR and Reyes and get something.
I’ve made it clear over the years that I really don’t like ROOTs coverage. I think it’s dumbed down to appeal to the non-baseball fan. Their “Fan Friday” makes me want to puke and tonight before the 9th inning Jenny said “3rd great game in a row! Would somebody please tell her that baseball games are 9 innings and the game isn’t over (especially at 20th and Blake) until the 27th out. But the ROOT guys probably realize that a dumb ass baseball nut like me will watch anyway
sdcarp
May 15, 2016
Hmmmm – a package of JDLR and Reyes. That’s kind of like taking something to Goodwill and getting rejected.
rockymountainhigh
May 15, 2016
Move the calendar date forward to May 15th which is the last time Rockies see. 500 record.
sdcarp
May 15, 2016
Things that make me happy:
(near) future BP with Closer Miguel Castro and 8th inning enforcer Carlos Estevez.
sdcarp
May 15, 2016
Crazy fact:
As much as we (generally the entire RWO group) have hated the Boone Logan deal the last two years, he’s done a 180 on us and come up golden in his final year. I saw 94 mph on the gun last night (Logan isn’t a “velocity” guy, but it can’t hurt and it tells me he’s as healthy as he’s been since 2012). He looks fantastic.
So step back and look at the facts:
1. LHed RP in last year of “reasonable” deal.
2. Throwing lights out.
3. Had played in big games (NYY years).
4. Healthy.
Logan has become our most realistic tradable commodity.
Agbayani
May 15, 2016
Question for Ed: Mets fans are all worked up about the phantom foul tip call that kept Wolters alive at the plate yesterday. I didn’t see it in real time, but I guess it was a ball in the dirt that Wolters swung at, and the homeplate ump called a foul tip. Wolters apparently admitted to the Mets catcher that his bat didn’t touch the ball. Ed, is this a call that’s easier in an aluminum bat league (the distinctive ping being more to go on than the really difficult visual?). And Mets fans are suggesting the homeplate (rookie) ump should have asked for help. How could a 1B ump ever see that call? Sounds to me like one of those things that we just have to accept as part of the game and move on.
Agbayani
May 15, 2016
Jon Gray’s last 3 starts: 20 IP, 24 K, 4 BB, .391 OPS against. Wow. This is what turning the corner looks like Will he have bad starts too? Sure. But I think we can put aside the notion that his ceiling is 2nd/3rd starter or closer.
Meanwhile, on the farm: fairly pedestrian last starts by what we can start calling the Big 3 prospects (Hoffman, Freeland, Marquez). Apparently they’re human. But even in working less than 5 innings Marquez struck out 8, so the stuff was there although the command was missing. Think of how lucky the Mets got — what were the chances of Harvey, deGrom, and Thor all stepping forward at the same time? The first two after TJ surgery? And Matz also giving them flashes of dominance? Unfortunately, these things don’t usually last – Harvey is showing signs of overwork last year, Matz is down (again), even Thor had his elbow looked at. But maybe the baseball gods will give us a year or two of 3 or 4 really talented pitchers emerging at the same time? Is that really too much to ask?
Agbayani
May 15, 2016
Sunday Optimism Post: remember my personal Planet Alignment Theory for 2016? It involved getting to .500, which is where we are now. Key elements:
Basically 5 league-average starters. How are we doing? Great? Set aside De La Rosa for the moment (or maybe just set him aside forever …). Don’t look now, but:
-Bettis since he emerged as a reliable starter last year: 2015-16 stats — 28 starts, 164.1 innings (basically one full reasonably healthy season for a MLB pitcher). 110 ERA+ (100 is average), 3.85 FIP (fielding independent pitching, looking at the things the pitcher has complete control over – Ks, BBs, HRs, and park adjusted as is ERA+). That’s a very solid 3rd starter type.
– Chatwood since he did likewise: 2013-16 stats (includes his injury-shortened 2014) — 31 starts, 179 iP, 137 ERA+, 3.91 FIP. That’s a very good #2 starter if we focus on the ERA+, a very good 3rd starter if we focus on the FIP (he’s had a bit better than average situational luck, but still, very solid)
– Gray – ok, too soon to tell, but see my last post. He certainly has ace potential.
– Rusin – this guy is no great shakes, but take a look at 5th starters around the league and you’ll agree that we could (and usually have) done worse.
Which leaves us with the need for at least one of the minor league starters (Hoffman, Freeland, Marquez) to grab another starter’s slot, or for Butler to keep them down on the farm. And for the future, if only 3 of 4 of those guys can make it as at least a league average starter? Looking very good. And if Gray can emerge as a #1 type and at least one of the other guys can take a big step forward? O.K., too many ifs… I’ll stop dreaming now.
sdcarp
May 15, 2016
Your Rusin analysis is aligned with mine. He’s not great. But when he’s (appropriately) compared with other 5th SPers….he does compare fairly well.
Jimmy
December 3, 2016
Somebody nelacserisy lend a hand to make severely posts I’d state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I surprised with the analysis you made to make this particular post incredible. Magnificent job!
berechnung kreditzins formel excel links
February 11, 2017
Only this morning I received an email from an activist who to this day, is haunted by these experiences, survived thirty years ago, and developmentally formative TO THIS DAY!!We are in a constant state of 'be- coming'The Force is with usof this I feel sure.Blessings upon your work Aangirfan-in all you do.The anti-Christ is that force of untrammeled power, money and sex.