Brendan Rodgers Era Begins

A new era begins tonight. Excuse the photo, technical problems trying to upload the Brendan Rodgers picture into this post. Brendan Rodgers was called up today and will start at second base batting seventh. The Rockies have been alternating wins and losses. All I ask is to have him play regularly and he perform at Dansby Swanson or Alex Bregman level. The Rockies season will definitely turn around if he plays like Tulo 2007.

I will be updating the post after the game tonight or tomorrow morning.