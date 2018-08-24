Buckle Up!

Featured

August 24, 2018

Well, well, well here the Rockies go again for the second straight year contending for a postseason birth. In 2017, they were way out front and faded almost out of the picture. In 2018, they are doing it differently. This time they are in a pack of eight teams and only five will make the playoffs. They believe in themselves that they plan steal the NL West pennant. They don’t want this silly one-game wild card playoff. They want more ever since Nado told a sportswriter that he was tired of losing in late June. The fans continue to criticize a multitude of things, but end up drinking some more Purple Kool Aid after games.

The difference between 2018 and 2017 is the rotation itself. A year ago, they were young rookies and tired down the stretch. Now they are digging in and getting stronger for the stretch run. The bullpen slowed down leaking water and is showing signs of life to support the rotation in the late part of the games. We also had a rookie RH power pinch hitter last year, but the front office wised up and went after Matt Holliday to bring his World Series experience to the team.

After a miraculous 5-1 trip out east against first place teams, they returned home to face the stupid Friars from San Diego. Of course, Colorado stooped down to San Diego’s level losing the first game of the series 4-3. Ed “Smokes and Mirrors” the Ump, started calling me “Black Cat” cuz the Rockies seems to lose more often than not when I attend the game in person. Roxnsox promoted Ian Desmond from UAI to FTM (Fair to Middling). The next night the Rockies disposed of the Friars properly winning 6-2. Then they went back into a cocoon losing to SD 3-2 in the rubber game. NO WAIT! The ball hit by FTM went yard with two outs for a 4-3 walk off of this stupid team.

Everybody are shaking their heads in disbelief after yet another Rockies victory. The opponents have outscored the Rockies and the Pythagorean wins, ZiPS, Steamer, and so on are projecting major fail down the road. Colorado has won in walk off fashion three times in the last two weeks. They are turning deficits after the eighth into victories with the odds (think wiping out the fed deficit of trillions within the next two years) are lottery like against them. Matt Holliday was activated to the big club Thursday starting in LF. Nothing was hit towards him and he went 0-3 replaced by MF Parra for defensive purposes late game. St. Louis Cardinals are in town for a three-game set this weekend. They are the hottest team in baseball now. Wasn’t Oakland A’s the hottest team when they got swept by the Rockies last month?

Colorado sits at a season high 13 games above .500 with a 70-57 record. Arizona has refused to let Colorado sit on the West throne leading them by a single game with a 71-56 record. The Dodgers are fading away mostly due to their bullpen having a dumpster fire of their own and fell back 3.5 games behind the Rockies. In the unwanted race for the wild card birth, they are sitting in WC2 spot a half game behind the Cardinals. Washington, Pittsburgh, and San Francisco are practically out of the post season race.

I continue to drink lots of Purple Kool Aid despite “Smokes and Mirrors” advice against it. I’m on the Rockies bandwagon defying the low expectations. I believe Jon Gray, Kyle Freeland, and German Marquez will drive us with an eight-cylinder truck to the NL West pennant heist. I’m calling one walk off hit from Holliday before the season is over. I have plenty of Purple Kool Aid for those who want to join me on the bandwagon.