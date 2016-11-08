Bud Black Is Next Manager for Rockies

Featured

November 7, 2016

After a two-month long discussion among the RWO community led by managerial search expert sdcarp, the Rockies selected Bud Black as the next manager to guide the Rockies to the upper echelon of the NL West. A lot of names were thrown around during the rumor mill and all candidates were from the outside except for one, Glenallen Hill. Black was the clear choice as evidenced by the beaming Jeff Bridich at the news conference today. He waited until the World Series was over to take a gander at Brad Mills and/or Dave Martinez but they did not match up to Black’s resume.

Black comes with a ton of experience (1,362 games) in the NL West including 90 games’ experience managing against the Rockies at Coors Field. He was a former pitcher as well pitching from 1981 until 1995 picking up over 100 victories. There were a lot of accolades pouring in ever since the news broke that Bud Black will be the next manager. A clip from one of several articles:

“I see the game through the pitcher’s eyes,” Black said. “I was a pitcher, and I see the game that way. It’s easier for me to have a conversation with a pitcher about mechanics and mindset that can aid young pitching.”

Black said he isn’t considering anything unconventional when it comes to strategy in the thin air of Denver.

“Is there a certain style of pitching that works here [at Coors Field]? I don’t think so,” Black said. “You know what works here? Good pitching, and making pitches and getting outs. That’s what we have to do. I don’t think we have to change anybody; we have to make guys better — and these guys are pretty good to start with.

“I like conventional. I think good starting pitching and a solid bullpen works anywhere. I’ve seen that work across the game, and I think that will work here.”

Bud Black paraphrased that he’s not worried about the Rockies offense and he is excited by the potential of the Rockies rotation. He added that he will work with Jeff Bridich using analytics and baseball to take the Rockies to the top. And the players are excited about the news.

Now the RWO community can start talking Hot Stove. I hear Matt Holliday is a free agent and had a few games at first base this past season. Just saying….. 🙂 And Dick Montfort says Rockies will have the highest payroll in franchise history. Montfort knows the turnstiles are already spinning upon the announcement and he can afford to offer NoDo long term contract and go out get a back end relief pitcher such as Brett Cecil.

Meet me in Scottsdale March 4-11 and we shall talk real Rockies baseball! The Rockies are baaaaackkk!