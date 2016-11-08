Bud Black Is Next Manager for Rockies

After a two-month long discussion among the RWO community led by managerial search expert sdcarp, the Rockies selected Bud Black as the next manager to guide the Rockies to the upper echelon of the NL West. A lot of names were thrown around during the rumor mill and all candidates were from the outside except for one, Glenallen Hill. Black was the clear choice as evidenced by the beaming Jeff Bridich at the news conference today. He waited until the World Series was over to take a gander at Brad Mills and/or Dave Martinez but they did not match up to Black’s resume.
Black comes with a ton of experience (1,362 games) in the NL West including 90 games’ experience managing against the Rockies at Coors Field. He was a former pitcher as well pitching from 1981 until 1995 picking up over 100 victories. There were a lot of accolades pouring in ever since the news broke that Bud Black will be the next manager. A clip from one of several articles:
“I see the game through the pitcher’s eyes,” Black said. “I was a pitcher, and I see the game that way. It’s easier for me to have a conversation with a pitcher about mechanics and mindset that can aid young pitching.”
Black said he isn’t considering anything unconventional when it comes to strategy in the thin air of Denver.
“Is there a certain style of pitching that works here [at Coors Field]? I don’t think so,” Black said. “You know what works here? Good pitching, and making pitches and getting outs. That’s what we have to do. I don’t think we have to change anybody; we have to make guys better — and these guys are pretty good to start with.
“I like conventional. I think good starting pitching and a solid bullpen works anywhere. I’ve seen that work across the game, and I think that will work here.”
Bud Black paraphrased that he’s not worried about the Rockies offense and he is excited by the potential of the Rockies rotation. He added that he will work with Jeff Bridich using analytics and baseball to take the Rockies to the top. And the players are excited about the news.
Now the RWO community can start talking Hot Stove. I hear Matt Holliday is a free agent and had a few games at first base this past season. Just saying….. 🙂 And Dick Montfort says Rockies will have the highest payroll in franchise history. Montfort knows the turnstiles are already spinning upon the announcement and he can afford to offer NoDo long term contract and go out get a back end relief pitcher such as Brett Cecil.
Meet me in Scottsdale March 4-11 and we shall talk real Rockies baseball! The Rockies are baaaaackkk!
sdcarp
November 8, 2016
NICE!
Thanks to a tip RMH gave me, I watched a re-run of the Press Conference last night on Root. By that time, I had read many of the media stories about the hiring, Black’s history, etc. So I was sort of more keyed into the nuances of the Press Conference. A couple of things struck me:
1. It legitimately appears that Monfort was mostly hands off. This seems to be a trend lately. If this trend continues, it is very, very good news.
2. Black is just exceptionally professional. He knows the Root people from his many years in San Diego. Black talking to Jeff Huson was like old buddies reuniting. Black and Jenny Cavnar go way, way back (Jenny covered the Padres before the Rox). I firmly believe we’ll see better coverage of the Rox with Black simply because he’s accessible, likable, and “gets” that part of the job. It’s not that the Root people will do a better job per se…..it’s that their job just got a lot easier. So the results will be better.
3. Anecdotal to the Press Conference, Monfort confirmed rumors that payroll will be increasing for 2017 and beyond.
4. I liked the “collaboration” answer given when asked who would decide how to fill the remain coaching positions. I continue to maintain, of all the candidates, Black is/was the most “connected.” He WILL be instrumental in bringing in a good Bench Coach, Batting Coach, and other positions. I still think Ron Roenicke might be in play. Mark Kotsay will be a name to watch. You think the gap between Black and Weiss is big!!!! Think about the gap between Runnells and someone like Roenicke.
5. As noted by several in the other thread – the Rox just got “serious.” This is a professional hiring. Outside the organization. One of the most respected people in baseball. This brings instant credibility to the Rox.
roxnsox
November 8, 2016
I like it. I think. You all have pretty much convinced me on the pluses. My mind framed the question thus: does Bud really, really just want to be a manager again, and therefore it doesn’t matter to him where? OR, does Bud really, really see some things that he believes in here, and want to jump in and be a part of the rise? (Apologies to my Buffs for stealing their motto:) I hope it’s the latter – that he’s really excited and a believer. It’s nice to have some optimism! (Bob in WV: will we be optimistic about the Rockies in the spring? Just tweakin’ ya on the old theme, on which I enjoyed all the back-and-forth among RWOers ;-))
rockymountainhigh
November 8, 2016
Bud is not in just for a job. He actually was going to manage the Nats last year, but they could not agree on the contract. So Dusty Baker took over instead.
Bob K.
November 8, 2016
If Black does as well as the last Padres manager who also took a manager job with a different NL West team (Bruce Bochy), the Rockies will be in good shape.
Black will definitely do a much better job managing the pitching staff than Walt Weiss did.
I am really curious to see who the next hitting coach will be. I felt that Blake Doyle did a really good job with the Rockies hitters.
Bob K.
November 8, 2016
Arenado is the first 3rd baseman in MLB history to win a gold glove in each of his first four years.
http://m.rockies.mlb.com/news/article/208421614/rockies-nolan-arenado-wins-gold-glove-award/
sdcarp
November 9, 2016
Read this quote from Tony Walters in one of the many Bud Black hiring articles:
“We’re keeping in contact; we’re a family,” Wolters said. “We came this close this year. We feel like we should have won 20, 25, 30 more games than we [did]. There were games once, twice a week where we were like, ‘Man, we should’ve [won].’ We win one or two more games every month, we’re going to be where we need to be.
Love it. The 2 games a month analogy is interesting. That takes the team to 87 wins and squarely a WC contender.
Bob K.
November 9, 2016
That is very similar to Tracy’s philosophy except that Tracy had no interest in winning every game. His idea was that if you just win 15 games every month (x 6 months), you will win 90 games. This is true but you should try to win every game even though that is impossible but the trying is very important in developing a winning culture. Both Tracy and Weiss would pull the starters when they were losing badly with Weiss also pulling starters when they were up a half dozen runs. Past history shows that no lead by either side is safe at Coor’s field so why on earth would anyone but a loser concede defeat before it happens.
Bob K.
November 9, 2016
There won’t be any frustrations with Justin Miller in the bullpen in 2017 since he has signed with the Angels.
From the Rox Pile
“Miller heads to the Angels
It may have gone a bit under the radar, but former Colorado reliever Justin Miller has signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
In his two seasons in Colorado, the right-hander posted a 4-4 record and 4.97 ERA in 74 games. He was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque by the Rockies on October 12 and elected free agency the next day.”
rockymountainhigh
November 9, 2016
Yay for Arenado! But I have no respect for the MVP vote. He’s not in the final three??????? Seager and Murphy finalists ahead of him????? I understand if Bryant wins it, but come on at least respect Arenado. My taste just got twice as bitter – now it’s Holliday and Arenado that was robbed of MVP or MVP finalist.
Bob K.
November 9, 2016
In the Player Choice Awards the finalists for the most outstanding NL player were Murphy, Bryant and Arenado with Murphy getting the win.
Jimboelrod
November 9, 2016
Anyone have any thoughts on Purple Row’s article indicating Matt Holliday is interested in playing for the Rox next season. RH power bat for 1B?
roxnsox
November 10, 2016
I haven’t read the article (I rarely look at Purple Row; it’s too “busy”). But my thoughts on this would be: can he play at least an average first base? Is he too old and broken down, or breakdown-prone, to be worth a try? If these two questions are answered satisfactorily, I say why not? 🙂
Bob in WV
November 10, 2016
Roxnsox, heck yes I am highly optimistic this winter for next season. Unlike many, I thought 2016 was a great year. We all knew the contention window 2017 and beyond. It was all Ag, Carp, rmh, and others wrote about last winter. This past season saw excellent growth towards that goal. Yes, there were many frustrating defeats and few walk-offs, but the progress in the personnel was very encouraging. From Day 1 we saw the emergence of Trevor Story. Later it was the 17-game hitting streak to start David Dahl’s career. (I have his first MLB batting practice home run ball hit in Baltimore and hope to get it signed some day.) Nasty and DJ did not have the regression that so many were afraid of and in fact they had career years. Nado continued to amaze (despite getting errors #2 & #3 in the early innings of that game in Baltimore as I bragged about him to anyone who would listen. Quite embarrassing that was!) Young pitchers came up, performed well and showed growth. Wolters was a lucky find who was great behind that plate and saw his batting improve as the season progressed. With a new manager and a commitment to improve the bullpen, I am excited for next season! And btw, I’d love to see Matt Holliday come back.
Bob K.
November 10, 2016
Arenado collects his second Silver Slugger. Blackmon gets his first Silver Slugger. DJ lost out to Murphy. Arenado was the only repeat winner in the NL as all others were first time winners in the NL. AL had many repeat winners.
rockymountainhigh
November 10, 2016
So Arenado wins the Silver Slugger AND Gold Glove. Both were voted by baseball players and coaches. MVP is voted by the media bias. Arenado is the best on both sides of the ball and doesn’t even make the final 3?????? MLB need to change the rules and have only players and coaches vote for MVP.
Bob K.
November 10, 2016
Arenado did make the top 3 in the Player’s Choice Awards but lost out to Murphy.
rockymountainhigh
November 10, 2016
Yep. I prefer Players Awards way more than media hyped MVP. This is very acceptable by me. I just loathe MVP process.
