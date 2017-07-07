ChiSox Come to Town as Our Beloved Rox Limp into A-S Break on Fumes

It’s no secret I’m a big fan of interleague play. This upcoming CWS series is a perfect example of why. Interesting team that we rarely see. The ChiSox began as a team in 1901. They’re one of the eight charter members of the American League. They’ve won six AL pennants, and three World Series. They endured the Black Sox years (1918-1920 – famous for supposed game fixing – although it was never quite 100% proven). They’ve had countless great players – Frank Thomas, Luke Appling, Nellie Fox, Luis Aparicio, Shoeless Joe Jackson, etc. Just a great history in general – full of good and bad.
Fast forward to today, and the White Sox are in full blown rebuild mode. This past offseason, they made two marque trades involving Chris Sale and Adam Eaton. The return for those two trades was impressive. In fact, it bordered on ridiculous. Joan Moncado, Micahel Kopech, Lucas Giolito, and Reynaldo Lopez are all now in the CWS farm system. But more is no doubt coming. Jose Quintana, Todd Frazier, and David Robertson are all popular trade targets. I have no doubt that former Rockies target Jose Abreu can also be had (although the White Sox have publicly denied this one for some reason). So, as you watch the White Sox this weekend, rest assured that high level scouts from virtually every contending team are watching them right along with you.
My only interleague complaint – I wish MLB would flip where the DH is used. Use the DH for NL home games, and make the pitcher hit at AL home games. This would allow the home fans to see the opposing system.
As for our beloved boys in Purple – after a 2-2 series split with the average (at best) Reds, we come into the series 50-38. So far this season, the Rox have been a team of extremes, to say the least.
On Tuesday, June 20th, German Marquez beat Zack Greinke. The Rox moved to 47-26. 21 games over 500, the high water mark of the season (to date).
Since June 21st the Rox are 3-12. Our long-suspected weaknesses have been exposed – in spades. Four rookie pitchers, each with 5 wins minimum before the all-star break, had not been achieved in baseball history until this talented young group of Rockies rookie starters came along. But it’s completely unrealistic for this to continue. (Almost) 34-year-old Mark Reynolds, in the Majors since 2007, a career 237 BA/329 OBP (with over 5500 plate appearance – a HUGE sample size) is at 286 BA/372 OBP even after his recent cold spell. Once again – not sustainable. The bullpen got off to a great start – but has since “corrected” (in fact – except for Holland – over corrected).
But all is not bleak. The 50-38 record has been achieved without a single appearance from David Dahl or Chad Bettis. Jon Gray has missed most the season. Ian Desmond has missed significant time. A somewhat resurgent Geraldo Parra has missed significant time. Cargo – while only missing a handful of games, has been dreadful and has certainly been MIA since day #1.
So, like most things – the “real” Rox no doubt lie somewhere between the two extremes we’ve seen to date.
Typically, 88 wins will get a team in the Wild Card game. If the Rox go 38-36 from this point forward, we finish with 88 wins. At this moment – the most likely competition for the 2nd WC spot are the Brewers (48-40 – I like this team). Even though the Brew Crew are actually leading the Central, I still believe the Cubs will get their act together and win that Division (otherwise – they’re the most likely competitor for the 2nd WC spot).
It was my opinion that we had to win 3 of the 4 games against the Reds. So that series was a “fail.” The Rox now need to take 2 of these 3 games against the ChiSox. So, let’s sit back a root for the Boyz in Purple this weekend to win 2 and go into the all-star break with a least a little momentum.
Scheduled starters:
Friday: Holland vs. Marquez
Saturday: Quintana vs. Hoffman
Sunday: Rodon vs. Freeland
sdcarp
sdcarp
July 7, 2017
Rot-roh – looks like one of our biggest competitors is prepared to buy:
rockymountainhigh
July 8, 2017
Thats good to hear cuz JB always deal in a shroud of secrecy. So where there’s smoke, JB is lurking.
sdcarp
July 8, 2017
What was that we saw last night? Solid pitching. Good at bats (against the dreaded soft tossing lefty). Some good defense. NICE!
Quintana tonight, should be fun.
Agbayani
July 9, 2017
Rockies Pathetic Offense First Half Overview – Where do our regulars rank among players at their positions? I used Fangraphs’ RC+, which is park adjusted and takes into account total offensive productivity. I used minimum 200 plate appearances for Catchers, and also for LF (since Desmond missed time); 250 PA minimum for all others:
Wolters (min 200 PA): 24th out of 24. He started relatively strong (RC+ in the 90s, which is actually above average for a catcher), but he’s tailed off badly. Now at 60, well, well below average even for catchers.
Reynolds: 17th out of 29. He’s been a really pleasant surprise, but as Carp noted, 1B is expected to produce offensively, and he likely won’t sustain this level.
DJ: 21st out of 27. Slow start, looking like the DJ we know lately. But still, lack of power keeps his ceiling at roughly average offensively for his position.
Story: 22nd out of 29. Showing some signs of life, but I’ve now moved into the “not sure he’s a starting SS long term” category.
Arenado: 11th out of 27. We love him. His glove is awesome. His bat is … pretty good. Look, 3B is a loaded position in MLB now. We should keep this in mind when thinking about long term extensions. I know some folks here say Kris Bryant is no Arenado. He isn’t. He’s … better. Sorry, but that’s the truth.
Desmond (min 200 PA): 35th out of 36. Ouch. Awful. Has given this team less than a cheapo alternative like Tapia would have. I stand by my theory that we have our short-term, pre-Brendan Rodgers regular SS on our roster, and his name isn’t Trevor Story … it’s Ian Desmond.
Blackmon: 3rd out of 20. Nothing bad to say about this one. He carried the team offensively (with significant help from Reynolds and Arenado) for those first two glorious months. By the way, to me he’s now a rightfielder. With increased bulk and age he’s a slugger and a guy who needs to be hitting 2nd or 3rd in the order, not leading off. And certainly not trying to steal bases anymore, as the pick-off plus caught stealing daily double earlier in this homestand proved.
Cargo: 31 out of 31 – and note the chasm between Cargo and #30 (Hunter Pence). Cargo RC+ 48; Pence 78. Not even close. Nobody who hits this poorly gets 294 plate appearances in the first half. It is no exaggeration to say that Cargo has been clearly the worst starting player in all of baseball in the first half of 2017.
Looks pretty bleak when you line it up this way, no? That’s why I’m a Tom Murphy fan. You gotta get a boost somewhere! Carp’s Ryan McMahon theory may start making a lot of sense pretty soon too. And Cargo? I say your best hope for this season is that he rebounds and performs in accord with (now somewhat reduced) 2017 projections in the 2nd half. That’s still, statistically, the most likely scenario. But don’t play him against lefties at all. And I think RMH is onto something about him not being able to catch up to 94+ mph pitchers too. That means finding a platoon partner, one that plays about 50% time. That guy isn’t in the system right now, so Bridich has got to find him. I guess we’ve also got about a month before we write off David Dahl entirely for 2017. If he does make it back, the move is Dahl to CF, Blackmon to RF, Cargo in a LF platoon with Desmond (Desmond playing other positions when he’s not in LF, and I consider SS the best option here), Reynolds with McMahon or another new bat at 1B, Tapia … somewhere hiding his erratic defense … it’s a problem, and it requires a very significant in season course correction right now or that wild card spot too will slip away.
sdcarp
July 9, 2017
All sorts of good stuff here (as usual).
Agree regarding Bryant. He’s better than Arenado. Not defensively, but he’s better offensively, more versatile, and brings some speed to the game. The MVP talk between the two of them is silly. For my money – that’s a 2-way race between Kershaw (I don’t care if he’s a pitcher) and Goldschmidt. My vote to this point in the season goes to Goldschmidt.
Here’s something ironic – Brendan Rodgers will be a started in the Futures All-Star game – at 2ND BASE!!!!! Take notes Rockies.
rockymountainhigh
July 9, 2017
I make Parra starting LF not Cargo or Desmond. Huh? Bryant is better than Arenado? He leads all 3B in defensive runs saved, RBI leader in majors, and better hitting stats across the board than Bryant. The fans know that by selecting him ASG starting 3B. And I voted Justin Turner in final 5 vote as he’s clearly better than Bryant. Something is seriously wrong with fRC+.
Otherwise I agree the offense is pathetic. But my reasons are different. It is not the sum of the individual stats equalling team effort. CarGo was a sledgehammer in the first half of the hitting order. Story was also a sledgehammer for the bottom half of the order with his excessive strikeouts. Get rid of CarGo and hope Story drastically cut down on Ks. Only then the offense will get into a rhythm. Cargo and Story were like wrenches in two different pistons of the 8-cylinder engine.
sdcarp
July 9, 2017
All this “lack of offense” talk really comes back to the fundamental concept that mid and small market teams have to come to grips with. SELL HIGH (I’m screaming that so perhaps Bridich and Company can here me). Tulo should have been traded a year earlier than he was. Cargo should have been traded 2 years ago minimum. Here’s where it gets harsh – if resigning Arenado looks bleak (only the Front Office, Arenado, and his Agent know the answer to this), then he should be traded.
Here’s the bottom line – at the end of the day, the fans want a winner. They might whine and cry if their personal favorite player is traded, but if the team wins the next season, all is forgiven. I remain convinced to this day that had the Rox traded Tulo in the 13-14 offseason, they could have gotten a player like Mookie Betts or an Aaron Judge/Greg Bird combo.
Agbayani
July 9, 2017
RMH, no knock on Arenado. By the eye test as well as advanced defensive stats, he’s having a superb season in the field and a solid season at the plate. He’s neck and neck with Bryant (more offense, not as strong defensively) although that overgrown leprechaun Justin Turner is beating everyone at 3B this year. Damn Dodgers. I am a little worried that we fans – and maybe Rox ownership; we’ll see – may overvalue Arenado a bit. We keep waiting for that next step forward at the plate – it’ll have something to do with a higher OBP! – and so far it hasn’t come. By the way, I forgot about Parra. Again, a decent role player, mostly as a platoon lefty corner outfielder, but if I had to put money on which (should be) platoon corner outfielder will have the better 2nd half – Cargo or Parra – believe it or not I’d still go with Cargo.
rockymountainhigh
July 9, 2017
What are you smoking? Parra is 10x better than CarGo as a starter. You saw that tonight with his glove and bat. CarGo is not even worth a bag of balls. Even BB finally came to his senses and had CarGo bat #7 behind Pat Valaika (5 RBI).
Speaking of Valaika and story, they should platoon. BB simply has to go with the hot hand.
Speaking of Desmond, I’ve been happy with him since he had a real good RISP avg.
Reynolds – I think his offense is sustainable cuz he gets better with age and draws alot of walks. See Justin Turner as he got much better with age.
sdcarp
July 9, 2017
Valaika does need to play more…..that’s for sure.
Agbayani
July 9, 2017
Whoah! Freeland with a no-hitter thru 7! I may sit down and watch this one for a while.
sdcarp
July 9, 2017
A reliable power hitter in the lineup right behind him in the lineup would help immensely. IMO – he’s pressing offensively because (by default) he has to be the guy. He’d be better cast as the #2 offensive guy in the lineup (not #2 batting order….2nd best run producer). To this day, I still think Jose Abreu is a good fit for the Rox.
sdcarp
July 9, 2017
BTW – I’m referencing Arenado above.
sdcarp
July 9, 2017
A note regarding platoons and platooning:
I think many fans, perhaps most fans, look down on this…..similar to relief pitchers being secondary to starting pitchers. I think these views are outdated. There’s absolutely, positively nothing wrong with a good platoon. In fact, I see some serious advantages. I can even see an occasional situation where it doesn’t have to be a classic left/right platoon.
A somewhat realistic (and optimistic) view of the Rox in an August/September playoff run might look like this:
C – Wolters/Murph (need that bat)
1B – Reynolds/Abreu (wishful thinking on my part)
2 – DJ/Valaika
SS – Story/Valaika
3 – Nolan
LF – Parra/Dahl
CF – Charlie
RF – Cargo/Desmond
This only leaves the Little Ninja as a true bench player.
I would trade McMahon for Abreu “IF” I knew Nolan was going to be extended.
rockymountainhigh
July 10, 2017
I think that’s the way to go rather than be fixated on the same 8 regulars. That way we can roll with the hot bats and get the offense going like a well oiled machine. Arenado and Blackmon are sure fire regulars. DJLM is also close to being a fixed regular if 100% healthy. If the offense is underperforming, might as well put Tapia in leadoff spot with his speed until he tells us otherwise.
sdcarp
July 9, 2017
