Colorado Bows to Milwaukee, 9-4

March 5, 2017

Colorado did not exactly show up today taking a 9-4 loss to the Brew Crew. Chad Bettis and Kyle Freeland pitched the first four innings and they were impressive except for the solo shot given up by Bettis. Then Jason Motte comes in the fifth inning and the wheels fell off the rest of the way for the entire bullpen staff. Carlos Estevez, Ryan Castellani, and James Farris were all hit hard and often as well as Motte.

Motte has been pumping softballs down Broadway. Unless he cleans up his performance quickly, he is done as a major league pitcher. Estevez was hit hard and he needs a second effective pitch, so I do not expect him to break camp with the Rockies. Castellani is not ready for the major leagues at all. The Milwaukee scrubs were having their way with him. Castellani served two gopher balls. James Farris came on for the final inning and he didn’t impress me. He was about as bad as Eddie Butler.

Half of starters played all the way into the top of seventh (Amarista, Story, Arenado, and TFW). Trevor Story is something else. He smacked a solo shot all the way to the top of the outfield berm. He also had a double over the head of the outfielder that ignited a two-run rally in the sixth. Amarista singled ahead of Story’s double. That put two in scoring position with no outs. Arenado followed with a sac fly that moved both runners. Then Chris Denorfia put the ball in play up the middle to score Story to narrow the deficit to 4-3. That was before the bullpen pitched batting practice against the scrubs.

I was impressed with TFW; several times he talked with pitchers even Motte the veteran on sequencing. He is acting like a veteran. Dom Nunez had a couple of innings of work and he did the same with pitchers. The Rockies must be focused on catchers as field generals. Mike Tauchman played in mop up time, but man I was impressed with his arm. His arm may even be better than CarGo’s arm. Runner on second, line drive to Tauchman who was playing deep, but man his throw was a laser with almost no arc right at Arenado the cutoff guy. So good that the Milwaukee third base coach threw up a stop sign at third base.

In the final inning of garbage time, Cristhian Adames had a nice easy swing that launched a no-doubter to dead center field. Upon returning to the dugout, Bud Black talked to Adames telling him he was impressed with him and patted him on the butt. My impression is that BB likes Adames so far in spring training. Adames has always hit in the minors but haven’t done so up in the big leagues. He is determined to bring his skills up to the top level rather than flame out.