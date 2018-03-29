Contention Pretension

ROX BACK IN PHOENIX; 162 AHEAD
Carlos Gonzalez, No. 5, “Cargo,” is back to lead the 2018 Colorado Rockies, who’ll seek a second straight appearance in MLB’s post-season, hopefully one that will last more the 4/3 innings. Wade Davis is on from the Cubs to close, Brian Shaw comes over from Cleveland to be a righty set-up guy, and southpaw Jake McGee was resigned to join him, as general manager Jeff Bridich made some big waves back in late autumn when the stove was hot, and it wasn’t hot for long. Chris Ianetta returns to the fold after a brief stint in hostile territory to be the every day catcher.
Gonzalez will play right in an outfield that will also include should-have-been MVP Charlie Blackmon in center and the spark plug Gerardo Parra in left. One might expect projections for a former batting champion and 3-time all-star coming upon the peak of his career at age 32 to be something like .340/40/120, yet the RWO forecasts Gonzalez will actually meet his demise some time in mid-May, expiring I imagine from symptoms of pneumonia, progressive kidney failure, creeping dementia, and apathy. Fortunately, 2016 phenom David Dahl will have just about completed shaking-off the rust of a lost 2017 down in the city of Albuquerque, New Mexico by the time Gonzalez conks-out for good, minimizing the tragedy of No. 5’s predicted passing.
Bridich’s reacquisition of Cargo resulted in a “ka-ching ka-ching” effect on the Rockies’ projected lineup, relocating Parra from right to left, and the 70 million dollar man without a position, Ian Desmond, from left to 1st-base, which had been Bridich’s plan ‘A’ all along. Desmond will team with rookie Ryan McMahon to make put-outs of the assists fired across the diamond by the all-world defense consisting of the other-worldly Nolan Arenado at 3rd, Trevor Story at short, and steady DJ LeMahieu at 2nd.
Gonzalez, Blackmon, and Parra comprise a similarly imposing outfield defense, and teamed with Ianetta and back-up catcher/infielder Tony Wolters, a young Rockies’ starting pitching staff gets the benefit of that very strong group of veterans backing them up. Right-hander Jon Gray, he of the infamous 4/3 innings in Phoenix, leads the rotation, which will be filled-out by lefties Tyler Anderson and Kyle Freeland, and right-handers Chad Bettis and German Marquez. Antonio Senzatela makes the team at the long end of a deep bullpen designed to provide additional comfort to the young group of starters.
In between Senzatela and McGee, Shaw, and Davis, the pen will include right-handers Scott Oberg and Adam Ottavino, warts and all, with left-handers Mike Dunn and the exquisite Chris Rusin rounding-out the staff. Beyond the aforementioned McMahon and Wolters, Pat Valaika returns as a menace off a bench that will be completed by outfielder Mike Tauchman, who came to camp with a plan, and executed it to near perfection.
All-in-all, one can’t help from concluding it’s an impressively imposing group that Bridich was assembled for the manipulations of 2nd-year skipper Bud Black, who returns a staff that includes bench coach Mike Redmond, Bob K’s favorite Duane Espy and Jeff Salazar coaching the hitters, with Steve Foster and Darren Holmes coaching the pitchers. Tony Diaz is back to coach 1st, Stu Cole will again be over at 3rd, Ronnie Gideon is the infield coach, and Aaron Munoz is the bullpen catcher. The trouble for all, as sd carp, now posing as the Prophet of Doom, has made painfully clear, is the competition is equally impressive, and widespread as well. Looking around the league, you can say, well the Braves are still doing a lot of stirring and shaking, the Marlins are in the midst of one of their 5-year purges, the Padres are still in San Diego, and the hated Giants are trying to make a “Yankees of the West” approach work in the latter years of their contention window. But otherwise pretty-much everybody else has reason to be thinking meaningful games in September, and it figures to be a brawl.
I think carp’s being a bit harsh, but I too fear 2018 will be a stutter-step backward for the local 9. I’m calling out 84 wins, a game short of grabbing the outside wild card. The key will be besting the rival Diamondbacks, and of course we get to start with that action at 8:10 MT tonight at Chase Field. Gray (10-4, 3.67 in 2017) gets the call against Arizona’s difficult lefty Patrick Corbin (14-13, 4.03 in 2017). Get a leg-up on the Dbacks and make a run at the lordly Dodgers, then maybe more than 4/3 innings of Rocktober are in the cards.
So OK, sit back, it’s on. Don’t get too comfortable, HERE WE GO!
11 Comments
roxnsox
March 29, 2018
I’m gonna say they keep it up! Bullpen better, young starters steadier/more experienced, Story hits much better (meaning whiffs a lot less too), Dahl and McMahon shove their way into it and tear it up, Cargo is at least serviceable, hopefully Desmond is better than that, the rest of the known excellence stays at or near par. The LoDo Magic is thick with this cohesive team. 86-76, and that might be good enough for a wild card. You all are right that there’s a lot of competition.
The title of the new thread is a little jinx-y, I fear, Jeem…. or is that reverse voodoo? 😉 As stated above, I am going with real contenders, not pretenders. A 4-3 road trip to start in the division would be acceptable. Here we go!
Jeem
March 29, 2018
Hmm. What do I mean by that! I’ve had that rhyme in my head so long I probably didn’t think hard enough about what it means.
We are contenders. Whether or not we contend beyond September, we’ll see
rockymountainhigh
March 29, 2018
I’m calling 90-72; 1st in NL West. Reasons:
1) This year half of the NL teams will be great and half of the NL teams will be awful. No in-between teams.
2) Jon Gray, Tyler Anderson, and Chettis were not in the rotation to begin 2017. The Rockies will expect better pitching from the rotation and rely less on the bullpen in the first two months.
3) Bullpen is vastly better. No Chad Qualls or Jason Motte to begin the year. Otto will be back to pre-TJ form. Oberg will break out this year. Senzatela and Rusin perfect left/right swing guys. Have Jairo Diaz and Carlos Estevez down in Albuquerque for depth. Hoffman too for the rotation depth.
4) Desmond and CarGo cannot do worse than last year. That’s at least two wins right there.
5) Story won’t strike out as much and drive in more runs this year.
6) Ianetta/Wolters at catcher far better than Garneau/Wolters plus Tom Murphy is healthy and adds depth behind the plate. Better than Ryan Hanigan.
7) Jon Gray will be the true ace better than Ubaldo’s best year; add three wins there.
8) McMahon/Desmond at 1B way better than hoping that Mark Reynolds can endure the entire year.
9) David Dahl and/or Raimel Tapia ready to contribute if Parra and/or CarGo are having bad years.
10) Giants are old and regressing. Dodgers won’t repeat career years from several players. And I don’t fear their rotation beyond Kershaw. I just think we are better than Arizona this year especially having chips on their shoulders. San Diego – expected to be bottom feeders along with Giants. But if we can only figure out how to beat those Padres.
Go Rockies!
rockymountainhigh
March 29, 2018
Forgot one more reason: our bench. Instead of Alexi Amarista, it’s Valaika, Tauchman, and McMahon off the bench.
sdcarp
March 29, 2018
Senzatela in the Bullpen. Who would have thought that…..for the last two years minimum (snark intended).
rockymountainhigh
March 29, 2018
Double Play Machine still at work. 2 tonight.
Bob in WV
March 29, 2018
I’m going with 89-73, a slight improvement. I’m not convinced the young pitching staff won’t suffer some regression along with some growth, but I expect solid seasons from NA, CB, and DJ along with more production from Cargo and Trevor. Regardless, let’s have some fun this summer!!!!!
Jeem
March 30, 2018
Well, that was no fun at all. Don’t know as to whether I’d have tried to get a second inning out of Rusin in that situation.
Agbayani
March 30, 2018
Only one game. I know. But the weaknesses of this team were clear immediately:
– Jon Gray: presumptive Ace with Ace stuff. Big game pitcher? Umm, not yet. This was our ace vs. their (really) #4. It should have been a mismatch. Gray comes out, first pitch slider. Why? Dude, you throw 97. Go right after them. You should not be a nibbler. Last year’s wild card playoff game on repeat.
– Batting order, 4-7: Story (cleanup), Cargo, Desmond, Parra. By RC+ in 2017 (100 is average), this is a murderer’s row of: 81, 84, 69, 90. And that’s overall. It’s considerably worse for Cargo and Parra vs. lefties. Last night: 2-12, 5 LOB.This has to be addressed, quickly. I know, lefty starter and all that, but we need to see McMahon immediately since if he’s not ready, they’ll have to look at trading for someone.
– Rusin was fantastic. Box score won’t show it as he gave up 3 runs in that second inning, but he saved Gray – bases loaded, and he fooled ’em, allowing no one to score.
– Cargo: special mention here. He looked … awful. Strikeout swinging, strikeout looking, weak grounder. Why oh why did Bridich re-sign him? Did I mention that he doesn’t cover much ground in RF anymore too?
Oh, and I was at this one, and let me just say the Diamondbacks organization was Not Ready for Prime Time. Concessions running out of food before the first pitch. I was in club level with “waiter service” but I didn’t see any server until the 6th inning. First time I’ve been there with the roof open, and it’s a perfectly fine stadium for the environment – the open air makes all the difference. There were definitely blocks of empty seats in the cheap sections of the upper tier on opening day. I can’t fathom why the Dbacks are whining that they need taxpayer financing for something new. They just need to run the facility professionally …
Agbayani
March 30, 2018
Correction: last year Parra actually hit lefties a little better than righties, but that’s an anomaly. Repeat after me: “reverse splits are almost never real and are almost always a consequence of a small sample size.”
But Cargo’s utter uselessness against lefties is real: last year – .206 vs. lefties, 2 HRs in 137 plate appearances. A 29 RC+ and this is the guy you bat 5th in the order against a lefty starter? He can be a useful PLATOON player (as RMH has said many times, he’s probably best off sitting against some power pitcher righty starters too), but there’s no way he should see the starting lineup against a lefty, and really no way that even if you’re forced to play him he should bat in the middle of the order. I don’t care how much of a man crush Nolan has on him …
roxnsox
March 30, 2018
The commentators (and the ATT Sportsnet producers, who repeatedly make them show and discuss the graphics on Cargo from last September – last September is over!!!) need to zip it about the man crush, too. I guess Bridich may be guilty as well, cuz he pulled the trigger. Clubhouse chemistry is all very well, I’m sure, but…. PROVE US WRONG CARGO!
Very disappointed in Gray. The growing up should be over by now. Yep, throw the friggin’ heat! Don’t get tricky right out of the gate!
All that aside, and this clunker, I’m with Bob. Let’s have some fun! A winner helps, but I’m going to try not to be Eeyore too often in down times.