Dance or Choke

Take a moment to read Jonathon Lucroy’s comment in the photo. So far it has been all talk and little walk. I’ll let another RWO friend give me the OPS+ stat for team offense in baseball. I believe Colorado is ranked in the bottom five in baseball.
Too many flashes in the pan and not enough consistency. The Rockies have lost five of the last seven games. In those five losses, they scored a grand total of eight runs including two shutouts. In the two wins over the past week, they scored six and 16 runs. I consider them outliers until they start scoring five runs every night.
Tyler Anderson will get things started tonight in the Gaslight Lamp District. Jonathon Gray, smarting from Sunday’s passing storm, will roar back going deep as late as the eighth inning to keep the momentum going. The big weekend question is how Chettis will respond to a brief rest after a few rough outings when he toes the rubber Saturday. German Marquez will close out the series on Sunday. His question for the weekend is how many gopher balls will he serve to the Friars?
To support the pitchers, the offense despite two MVP candidates (Sandblaster and Chuck_Nazty), will have to string together RISP hits and score in multiple innings. I recommend the DJLM and Nazty switch their spots in the batting order so DJLM will be hitting with the bases empty. Take the double play machine out of the equation. Get rid of empty at bats with runners in scoring position and less than two outs; looking at you Mark Reynolds.
On the pitching side, the bullpen must throw away a stack of free passes. And learn how to toughen up after they give up a hit to the opposing pitcher and/or pinch hitters. Colorado staff leads the majors in OBP against battling the 9-hole hitters. No more relaxing when you get to the 8 and 9 hole hitters.
I decided to get away from a choking Colorado team this weekend by going to EdtheUmp’s house to enjoy his man cave and fire pit in the back yard. We are likely to be ranting the whole weekend with college football playing to divert attention away from watching the Rocky Horror Pitcher Show. I will ask EdtheUmp to hurricane proof his house to withstand my outbursts. LOL.
A couple of developments has happened this week. There will be a brand new scoreboard at Coors that will dwarf the scoreboard today. Also, the front office will extend the netting to for everyone’s safety after the little girl’s incident (hit by line drive foul ball).
Regardless of what happens this year, there will be a lot to look forward to next year. Ryan McMahon everyday at first base. Raimel Tapia and David Dahl will be on the team the whole year instead of CarGo and Ian Desmond as starters. Brendan Rodgers and Riley Pint will soon start knocking on the door to The Show. Chatty will be gone from Coors Field abyss. No Chad Qualls or Jason Motte in the pen to start the year. The entire rotation will have one year under the belt after learning what it takes to pitch from March to October. The guys that don’t make the rotation will strengthen long relief. The key will be Trevor Story; can he cut his K rate way down?
rockymountainhigh
September 21, 2017
Rockies a no show tonight in SD while the Brewers are wrapping up their win. Isn’t that motivation enough? Guess not.
Agbayani
September 21, 2017
Cubs: thank you! Otherwise this would be looking really ugly. Nice write-up, RMH, and I hope we hear more from Ed the Ump soon.
Bud Black: you’ve disappointed me big time in September. Carp was waiting for Ryan McMahon to give us the late season boost that we missed out on by not acquiring a big hitter. I was waiting for Tom Murphy too. You know what? Neither got a chance, and now it’s too late after they’ve been out of live action for about 3 weeks. Bud decided to stand pat with his lineup even though it was becoming obvious that this batting order wasn’t going to get it done … I’d rather go down swinging with some new blood in there instead of a tired Mark Reynolds and a big time bust in Ian Desmond.
sdcarp
September 25, 2017
Ag – regarding McMahon……………………..one of the hottest teams in baseball at the moment is the Oakland A’s. They’re relying heavily on two rookies that came up mid-season (or even later), Matt Olsen and Matt Chapman. Neither of these guys have the Prospect “pedigree” McMahon has….and Olsen has been as good as Cody Bellinger when you look at stats on an AB basis (he has fewer ABs). Granted – Oakland was never in the playoff race and can do things like this. But there are young guys out there absolutely raking at the moment that were not as highly regarded as McMahon.
Agbayani
September 22, 2017
Choke! And a lot of it is on Bud Black. Example: Mark Reynolds: 1st half: 119 RC+. 2nd half: 80 RC+. We all knew that Reynolds was unlikely to continue his early season hitting. He’s still having an unexpectedly fine year. But you needed to do something to try to juice the offense! That’s either trades (we got only Lucroy) or minor league call ups. I’ll repeat: Ryan McMahon had a superb minor league season. He might not have provided much at 1B. He also could have gone off all Cody Bellinger style. Who knows? Not us, because he’s never been given a chance. Would he be worse against RHP than Reynolds? I say it was worth a try. And he’s so enamored of Lucroy that we haven’t seen Murphy at all. It didn’t matter yesterday that he stuck with Tyler Anderson too long since we got shutout. But this is the final week and a half! This is Clint Hurdle 2007 – every game is an elimination game! After a day off, with the full bullpen available, after Anderson gives up that long HR to a nonprospect you’ve got to hold them at 1 run. Where’s your sense of urgency, Bud? Playoff chances: just a tick over 50% now, with the Brewers and Cards splitting the other 50%. It’s fading away, and Bud is watching with his preternatural calmness as if it’s April ….
Bob K.
September 22, 2017
Reynolds is hitting worse against left handers than right handers this year. I really don’t think it is a great idea to platoon Reynolds against lefties.
vs left — Avg – .234 – OBP – .350 – SLG – .401 – OPS – .751
vs right – Avg – .281 – OBP – .352 – SLG – .522 – OPS – .875
http://m.mlb.com/player/448602/mark-reynolds?year=2017&stats=splits-r-hitting-mlb
Bob K.
September 22, 2017
I suspect that this is a management thing but Black seems to be fine with it. I see no logic in calling up a player that is on a hot streak in the minors only to sit him on the bench.
Agbayani
September 22, 2017
Bob K. – nice info on Reynolds. I’m mostly concerned that the lefties who can’t hit lefties — Cargo, I’m looking at you — not be in the lineup against lefties, like a completely lost Cargo was last night. And with young LHH (McMahon) you kind of have to assume that they’ll struggle against lefties until they prove otherwise. As for McMahon – called up the last time on 9/1, and he’s had all of 9 plate appearance/1 start since that time. Sure, he’s 0 for 9, but he hit the big club after dominating AA and AAA, and I fully expected him to get a chance in the lineup at least vs. righties. And I think it is too late to expect him to provide anything now after no doubt losing his timing by sitting for 3 weeks. The bad offense has been a season-long issue, buried during the good times by the surprisingly good pitching, but now there seems to be no way to hide it.
Bob K.
September 22, 2017
I believe you know what I think is the underlying cause of the poor offense. Why would you hire a batting coach that you previously fired because of the failure of the hitters to hit with men on base?
Bob K.
September 23, 2017
This is reminding me of 2007 when for quite awhile the Padres under Bud Black only needed to win one game to secure the wild card and they couldn’t do it.
sdcarp
September 24, 2017
Big win!
I’ve been absent (duh) for the last week. Lots of travel. Probably just as well as we’ve been in yet another offensive slump while JD Martinez and Jose Abreu continue to rake.
Simple, simple formula against the Marlins – DO NOT PITCH TO STANTON.
Keep in mind the Cardinals and Brewers conclude their seasons next weekend with a 3 game set against each other.
Get Valaika’s bat in the lineup. Hell, put him in RF. I don’t care.
I know I’ve mentioned our longtime (21 years) Fantasy League. We’re a week from conclusion with the closest race at the top we’ve ever had. 3 teams (myself included) in a virtual dead heat. I had to drop German Marquez after today’s game in favor of a 2 start pitcher next week. It pained me as I see Marquez as a really promising pitcher for 2018 and I had him for $1. But….it’s all about this year!
rockymountainhigh
September 24, 2017
If we go 2-4, we are forcing the Brewers to go 4-2 to catch us and Cardinals 5-2. Cardinals 4 against Cubs next and Brewers vs. Cardinals in last 3 games. Rockies vs. Marlins – I don’t care if bases are loaded for Stanton walk him giving up 1 instead of 4 runs.
sdcarp
September 25, 2017
I’m getting Valaika and McMahon a dozen ABs each this week if I’m Managing. I’m giving Chatwood the shortest leash in baseball history. I’m riding Rusin/Freeland/Senzatela hard out of the BP.
We’re limping to the finish line on fumes – but you know what? I love Jon Gray’s chances against the DBacks in the WC game if we can get there.
Bill
September 25, 2017
They are staggering to the finish but so are the Brewers and the Cardinals. Nobody seems to want it. Yesterday got a little sticky a few times but luckily we got some bounces to go our way. Looks like Nolan is in lineup tonight and Cargo isn’t. Cold and damp. Much nicer to watch the game at home.
I’m as ticked off as everybody as the Rockies keep stumbling the last 1/2 of the season. But remember we really weren’t supposed to contend until 2018.This has been a bonus. A point made above that the Rockies failed to get a proven slugger for the run down to the end. Like Giambi was and Ryan Howard wasn’t. Sometimes just to be there. I watched the Yankees for a few innings while having lunch today and after Judge hit is 50 I heard David Cone mention that Judge second half slump coincided to the period when Matt Holiday was hurt.