Dance or Choke

Featured

September 21, 2017

in New Post, News

Take a moment to read Jonathon Lucroy’s comment in the photo. So far it has been all talk and little walk. I’ll let another RWO friend give me the OPS+ stat for team offense in baseball. I believe Colorado is ranked in the bottom five in baseball.

Too many flashes in the pan and not enough consistency. The Rockies have lost five of the last seven games. In those five losses, they scored a grand total of eight runs including two shutouts. In the two wins over the past week, they scored six and 16 runs. I consider them outliers until they start scoring five runs every night.

Tyler Anderson will get things started tonight in the Gaslight Lamp District. Jonathon Gray, smarting from Sunday’s passing storm, will roar back going deep as late as the eighth inning to keep the momentum going. The big weekend question is how Chettis will respond to a brief rest after a few rough outings when he toes the rubber Saturday. German Marquez will close out the series on Sunday. His question for the weekend is how many gopher balls will he serve to the Friars?

To support the pitchers, the offense despite two MVP candidates (Sandblaster and Chuck_Nazty), will have to string together RISP hits and score in multiple innings. I recommend the DJLM and Nazty switch their spots in the batting order so DJLM will be hitting with the bases empty. Take the double play machine out of the equation. Get rid of empty at bats with runners in scoring position and less than two outs; looking at you Mark Reynolds.

On the pitching side, the bullpen must throw away a stack of free passes. And learn how to toughen up after they give up a hit to the opposing pitcher and/or pinch hitters. Colorado staff leads the majors in OBP against battling the 9-hole hitters. No more relaxing when you get to the 8 and 9 hole hitters.

I decided to get away from a choking Colorado team this weekend by going to EdtheUmp’s house to enjoy his man cave and fire pit in the back yard. We are likely to be ranting the whole weekend with college football playing to divert attention away from watching the Rocky Horror Pitcher Show. I will ask EdtheUmp to hurricane proof his house to withstand my outbursts. LOL.

A couple of developments has happened this week. There will be a brand new scoreboard at Coors that will dwarf the scoreboard today. Also, the front office will extend the netting to for everyone’s safety after the little girl’s incident (hit by line drive foul ball).

Regardless of what happens this year, there will be a lot to look forward to next year. Ryan McMahon everyday at first base. Raimel Tapia and David Dahl will be on the team the whole year instead of CarGo and Ian Desmond as starters. Brendan Rodgers and Riley Pint will soon start knocking on the door to The Show. Chatty will be gone from Coors Field abyss. No Chad Qualls or Jason Motte in the pen to start the year. The entire rotation will have one year under the belt after learning what it takes to pitch from March to October. The guys that don’t make the rotation will strengthen long relief. The key will be Trevor Story; can he cut his K rate way down?