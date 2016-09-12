DISGUSTING

Featured

June 15, 2018

The title of this article says it all. I plan to keep this short until the front office makes some seismic changes. There were two roster moves that may help the club incrementally. Otto was activated from the DL and Tom Murphy has long at last joined the big club. But the Colorado Rockies continue to ride the same old stuff letting Ryan McMahon rot on the bench while keeping Raimel Tapia down in Albuquerque. They continue rolling with the same ineffective bullpen arms in late and close situations. When is this going to end. The RWOers know that this same old pile of shit is not going to improve or catch lightning in a bottle.

The Rockies take on the Texas Rangers in Arlington, TX before returning home to face the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins starting next Monday. The Rockies are so bad at Coors Field you can count on them going 2-4 at HOME between those two crappy teams. Season over if this comes to fruition.