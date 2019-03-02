Dismal Off season Saved by Arenado Lock Up

Featured

March 2, 2019

This off season was so boring that the RWOers thought the Rockies would regress in a major way. All we did was change the hitting coach and sign Dan Murphy. Murphy was essentially a swap for DJLM who headed to the pressure cooker that is the New York Yankees.

Then we got earth shattering news that Arenado got locked up for the next eight years when most people thought this year would be his final season in a Rockies uniform. He does have an opt out after the third year, but he is getting paid so much money it is highly doubtful he would find the greener pastures in the fourth year. He probably chose to have that option in case Colorado regressed back to perennial 70-game win seasons.

Unlike other big contracts in the history of the franchise, he does have pitching that is good enough to lead the Rockies to frequent post season appearances. Kyle Freeland and German Marquez have established themselves as the first two starters of the rotation. Jon Gray is expected to have a bounce back year. The reports have been glowing regarding the Gray Wolf other than his new hairdo.

Long at least we have a brand new thread to discuss spring training. I am still without internet service in the new construction neighborhood so I am using Wi-Fi at the timeshare resort I’m staying at. Tomorrow (Sunday 3/3/2019) EdTheUmp and I will meet up at the Tavern Grille near SRFATS. I will write new posts as the week goes by. I’m looking forward to watching Peter Lambert, Colton Welker, Ryan McMahon, and Garrett Hampson. I hope we can find a new centerfielder that will push Ian Desmond to bench as a super utility player.

Go Rockies, let’s win the division! 93 wins will get us there, only two better than last season.