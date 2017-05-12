Final Four vs. Dodgers in Litmus Test

Featured

May 11, 2017

Colorado took two out of three in each series against Arizona and Chicago. The record on the current home stand is at 4-2. Last week I mentioned that the target is a 6-4 home stand with two series win and a split against the Dodgers. So far so good. Tonight streaking Los Angeles visit Coors Field for a four-game set. Tyler Anderson was scratched from tonight’s start due to a slightly twisted knee. Jeff Hoffman takes his place against Ryu the southpaw coming off the DL. The corresponding move was placing Trevor Story on the 10-day DL. It would be a nice break for him to sit back and reset his plan of attack at the plate. BB has a plethora of options at the shortstop position among Alexi Amarista, Ian Desmond, and Pat Valaika.

Colorado ran their series record to 8-2-1 with both losses at home vs. the Nationals and Padres. With a 22-13 record they are still in first place 1.5 games ahead of Los Angeles. The Rockies take a 16-8 record vs. the NL West teams into tonight’s game. They are undefeated when leading after six innings as well as one-run games. The rookie pitchers carried the Rockies to a series win against Chicago Cubs. The hitters busted out for nine runs (5 earned) against former Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta while Antonio Senzatela went six innings giving up two runs. He gave way to Chris Rusin, Jake McGee, and Chad Qualls where they combined to give up two more runs in a 10-4 blowout.

The Cubs flipped the table in the nightcap of the day-night split doubleheader winning 8-1. Kyle Freeland had one bad inning giving up five runs (3 earned) in the second tossing six innings. Mike Dunn gave up a two-run homer and Hoffman gave up a blast to Kris Bryant, both home runs coming in garbage time.

German Marquez put a stop to a one-game losing streak carrying a no-no through six innings before finishing with eight shutout innings giving up three hits. He helped himself with a two-run single in the bottom of seventh of Carl Edwards, Jr. to expand the lead to 3-0. Greg Holland finished the game in a clean fashion for his fourteenth save.