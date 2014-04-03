Finale @ Miami (4/3)

Colorado fans will get their first taste of 2014 Franklin Morales, the man who beat Jordan Lyles out for the 5th starter spot. Lyles, who was sent down to the Springs, started last night in place of Chatwood and gave Frankie a benchmark to go by with today’s noon game in Miami.
Cuddyer will start at first base giving Morneau a day of rest before the long flight home. Corey Dickerson will take center field in the final of four against the fish.
Rox currently 1-2 on the road. 10:40 am MDT start time. Radio: 850 KOA.
Pooter
April 3, 2014
I like this lineup! Just wish it was Janish instead of Culberson. But I’m excited to see what Dickerson and Barnes can do. I would have thought Barnes would be a better leadoff type hitter than Dickerson, guess not.
Agbayani
April 3, 2014
Facing another righty, so I don’t get starting Barnes over Blackmon. And Blackmon had a very good game yesterday too, so why not keep it rolling? Bullpen could get interesting today. I’m assuming no Hawkins and Brothers at most for one batter (say if they ph Dobbs) and probably no 0 too. So Belisle if we need a closer, + Lopez/Bettis/Kahnle? Frankie, please give us 6 decent innings.
Agbayani
April 3, 2014
Corey starts the game with a walk …. 2 lead off hitter walks in 2 days …. I’m amazed, dizzy, thirsty…
rockymountainhigh
April 3, 2014
Looks like Kerosene going up in flames now.
roxnsox
April 3, 2014
“Franklin is clearly trying to calm down” – Jack Corrigan
Single, double, walk
Not already?!?
Trip
April 3, 2014
Four batters in for Frankie. One out, bases loaded. could get ugly quick.
roxnsox
April 3, 2014
Clearly we wish Jared had gotten chat going 😉 (I know he’s a busy man! no worries JD!)
rockymountainhigh
April 3, 2014
Whew – good news is that he “only needed” 19 pitches despite a walk and two hits to get out of this inning. That’s half of what Hawkins had to throw to put away Fish last night.
TJinPhoenix
April 3, 2014
I just realized the game started..working too hard at my desk!
🙂
rockymountainhigh
April 3, 2014
Losing trust in Kerosene; looks very hittable today.
Agbayani
April 3, 2014
I blame Wilin Rosario. Isn’t that the default?
TJinPhoenix
April 3, 2014
did I just see a little disagreement at the mound or am I nitpicking?
rockymountainhigh
April 3, 2014
Not able to watch tv; only watching GameDay. Is the GameDay strike zone accurate with the location of the pitches (as accurate as the computerized strike zone on television)?
TJinPhoenix
April 3, 2014
MONEY!
Pooter
April 3, 2014
Dickerson might be winning a CF job today!
rockymountainhigh
April 3, 2014
Talk about setting the table! Leadoff hitters have done it last two games.
Pooter
April 3, 2014
My MLB Extra Innings is shit so far! Mine went down last night as Stanton was up to bat in the 9th. Now it went down and I missed the Cuddy HR. Not happy with my purchase of MLB Extra INnings premium so far!
Trip
April 3, 2014
I have that on occasion as well., but it’s usually some software on my pc that is crashing. An add on needed to view the game. I’ll watch for it and tell you what it is.
roxnsox
April 3, 2014
Why is MLB Network blacked out when no Root? Hate these unfathomable rules… got my transistor radio up here in the hills though 😉
Mike Raysfan
April 3, 2014
It’s not blacked out. The game is being televised on Comcast 690 or MLBtv. It’s the Marlins crew doing the broadcast
TJinPhoenix
April 3, 2014
Pooter..i was wondering the same thing…and i had the EXACT problem last night…and mine just crashed as Cuddy rounded the bases….I will say I’m glad its not me. Its back up now, FYI
I’ve had MLB TV for 4 years now and its usually great…but its been sketchy the first few games…
Pooter
April 3, 2014
I appreciate the help Trip and it is good to hear that it is not just me TJ. I work at a cable/internet provider so my internet connection should be strong enough at home and especially at work.
TJinPhoenix
April 3, 2014
Just more worthless FYI Pooter–99% of the time i watch on Apple TV hooked up to our flat screen and it usually works well. But last night was horrible (kept freezing) and I’ve noticed the quality isn’t as good as its been in past years. Hopefully will get worked out.
TJ
sdcarp
April 3, 2014
Gents – don’t want to jinx us – but if we come back from Miami 2-2, considering that includes a game against Jose Fernandez, it’s as good as a series win for us.
roxnsox
April 3, 2014
SD – “Ladies and gents” – 😉
sdcarp
April 3, 2014
I am SO sorry! Please accept my apologies.
roxnsox
April 3, 2014
No worries SD. Without my name (Julie) How would you know there’s a girl playing in the mainly boys’ club 😉
GARY
April 4, 2014
is that even politically correct? Don’t we have to say”FOLKS”.[sans gender].
Trip
April 3, 2014
CarGo – WOW!
Bob in WV
April 3, 2014
Describe, please. My MLBtv.com is still not working. Getting a “media error” message.
Trip
April 3, 2014
Try rebooting your pc. That works for me.
Cargo made a quick run and a reach up on a liner to the fence.
roxnsox
April 3, 2014
How is Frankie’s body language? Face?
roxnsox
April 3, 2014
“We’re getting the Franklin package…it’s still not polished…it may NEVER be polished…” – Jack Corrigan
Guess a balk was obligatory in the package.
Mike Raysfan
April 3, 2014
Like last night, I doubt this call will be over turned. Too close to call. Marlins run will stand
rockymountainhigh
April 3, 2014
0-2 count and you throw a FB down the middle for a RBI hit; polish your game calling Wilin.
Pooter
April 3, 2014
That looked to me that Cuddy’s foot was on the bag. If it wasn’t on the bag he adjusted to the bag before the runner got there.
Replay is worthless!
roxnsox
April 3, 2014
KOA said there wasn’t an angle to provide clear evidence. ?!? Don’t those people in their studio in the big city have every possible angle?
Pooter
April 3, 2014
I think that is going to be the problem with 95% of the replays. The camera angles are never going to show a good enough angle to make it 100% clear. They would have needed a camera angle from the other side of the bag to clearly show it.
roxnsox
April 3, 2014
Yeah, they said an angle straight down the line looking in from RF would have been needed
Mike Raysfan
April 3, 2014
I guess maybe I missed something in the Denver media but did anyone hear the Marlin’s crew say that the Rockies are looking to extend Cuddyer’s contract?
Pooter
April 3, 2014
I didn’t hear them say that but I hope it’s true
rockymountainhigh
April 3, 2014
Give up a hit pitcher on pitcher after running up a full count? This battery gotta get their focus back.
Mike Raysfan
April 3, 2014
After he hit the home run and they questioned why he was in his home run trot out of the box being the ball barely made it out
Mike Raysfan
April 3, 2014
RMH I was surprised at Cargo’s casual jog over to the ball. I was thinking the same as you though.
Doctor_Christopher
April 3, 2014
Quick check-in from work. Is anyone else going to be glad to not see Stanton again for a long time? Frankie needs to get Baker right here.
roxnsox
April 3, 2014
Stanton was my wintertime pipe dream for the Rox
Doctor_Christopher
April 3, 2014
Have not heard anything about Cuddy’s extension (can’t see it with guys coming up), but has anyone heard a word on DLR and his contract? Guy last year was one of the 3 best lefties in the NL.
roxnsox
April 3, 2014
I still worry about his mental state. Long past time to learn to control the emotions? (I should talk)
rockymountainhigh
April 3, 2014
With Eddie Butler & Jon Gray in the rotation next year, we won’t need to shell out big money for another year of DLR who’s getting older.
Doctor_Christopher
April 3, 2014
I know Gray and Butler are on their way, and we should not forget Tyler Anderson down in A ball, and Brett Anderson, and even with the emotional outburts – this is the winningest pitcher in Coors History, a guy who was 10-0 last year at home, and who is your current ace. We all know how great Gray and Butler might be, but this organization has no guarentee how guys will do at Coors – we know how DLR for all his issues does.
Doctor_Christopher
April 3, 2014
Nice hit for Arenado. One of the guys either on MLB or ESPN said Arenado has a chance to be the poor man’s Manny Marchado (sans knee injury I hope)
Doctor_Christopher
April 3, 2014
Needed that quick inning. I had visions of them throwing Kahane for 2 innings. Lets get some runs and let Frankie get a quality start.
Bob in WV
April 3, 2014
If you didn’t see it, there was a close call when a broken bat barrel came back around and hit the umpire in the shoulder/arm and then got Rosario in the back of the neck. Maybe this is our year. Any other year it would be another freak DL appearance.
rockymountainhigh
April 3, 2014
One more zero Frankie Mo
rockymountainhigh
April 3, 2014
Time to get Frankie Mo
rockymountainhigh
April 3, 2014
Let’s see if Kahnle can handle the MLB hitters, not just the organizational fillers.
rockymountainhigh
April 3, 2014
Woot – Kahnle first batter faced of career; strikeout!; then he closes out the inning; great start Kahnle; is he coming back out for another inning or are we seeing Lopez blow another hold?
TJinPhoenix
April 3, 2014
RMH (and others) remind me—is Kahnle the kid we got from the Yankees?
T
Bob in WV
April 3, 2014
yes
Agbayani
April 3, 2014
Tommy K! Pressure situation for his MLB debut … No nerves there!
Agbayani
April 3, 2014
Full count on Stanton, go right after him Tommy! Solo homer and we still lead, shouldn’t have allowed tying run to the plate. I blame Wilin. That’s the default
Agbayani
April 3, 2014
Oops, Stanton walked on a fastball. Time to stop blaming Wilin
GARY
April 4, 2014
Sorry Ag,but if its NOT Wilin then we better get a whole new pitching staff.In the dreaded”limited” sample our only win had Pacheco behind the plate with an AAAA pitcher on the bump.I was one who pushed for Wilin to be moved to 1B last year and he may become my target of abuse this year as I made Ian Stewert several years ago.One can argue that with the Rockies always fragile pitching situation,catcher may be the most important position on the field.If this lineup keeps hitting like it has so far,Wilin’s bat may not be as important as someone our pitchers can throw to with confidence!
Agbayani
April 4, 2014
Gary, Wilin must have been flashing one finger to Belisle for “88 mph straight fastball”
Agbayani
April 3, 2014
Ouch. Lesson learned the hard way
Agbayani
April 3, 2014
What did Barnes do that allowed Tubby McGehee to triple ??? I’m on game day only
Mike Raysfan
April 3, 2014
Rox need to score. I’m somewhat skeptical that 5-4 will stand
rockymountainhigh
April 3, 2014
Another one-run game? We better win more 1-run games this year.
Mike Raysfan
April 3, 2014
I hope Ego isn’t watching the game. He probably wouldn’t want to see the Fowler stats. Starting the season @ .500 and a hr is not bad.
egossage
April 3, 2014
Poor Astros fans. They have no idea how bad they are being teased right now. I feel bad for them.
Agbayani
April 3, 2014
Barnes : popout , force out , groundout, fly out. No strikeout…Weiss will say he’s making progress vs righties…
Cisco Kid
April 3, 2014
Yeah Ag, WW befuddles me with his lineup and juggling of OFers. Is there going to be a plan going forward as to how the OFers are going to be used? Don’t see any reason as to why Blackmon didn’t get the start today against the RH starter. And why sit Morneau today? Is he already tired from the long season?
Mike Raysfan
April 3, 2014
Good question BUT since you mention the long season they only 2 days off out the 1st 40 games.
Mike Raysfan
April 3, 2014
And 5-4 doesn’t stand. what is Walt questioning?
Agbayani
April 3, 2014
That’s why I’m hoping that Dickerson and/or Blackmon get off to such good starts that Weiss finds it impossible to sit them
egossage
April 3, 2014
Our bullpen is horrible
TJinPhoenix
April 3, 2014
Wheels are falling off…
rockymountainhigh
April 3, 2014
Game over; same problem as last year – bullpen meltdown
TJinPhoenix
April 3, 2014
but we have 6 outfielders…right RMH?
Mike Raysfan
April 3, 2014
and there you have it. Belisle will take the loss
roxnsox
April 3, 2014
I really can’t understand why they kept Matty B. And he is proving me right. Sad; the guy is done!
Bob in WV
April 3, 2014
We are being totally out-bullpened.
Doctor_Christopher
April 3, 2014
I wrote last night that while the win was great, our pen today was going to be depleted and that we were going to have to rely on Belisle and/or Lopez. I really do wonder if when Logan if the team is going to be willing to eat the salary and designate them for assignment. Sadly both guys have not shown what they had done prior to 2013.
Bob in WV
April 3, 2014
And to think Tulo was one step from catching that bloop that would have ended the inning unharmed. What an implosion.
Pooter
April 3, 2014
What is so awesome about this lovely bullpen is they keep walking the guy to get to G. Stanton!!!!! I thought Brothers was the setup man!! Weiss is stupid.
sdcarp
April 3, 2014
Damn Gents (and Ladies!) – I jinxed us!
Bob in WV
April 3, 2014
And to quote Dandy Don: Turn out the lights, the party’s over.
Cisco Kid
April 3, 2014
And why does WW take out Dickerson in the bottom of 8th for Stubbs and than has Blackmon PH for Stubbs in the 9th? Why not just swap Dickerson for Blackmon straight up?
roxnsox
April 3, 2014
Guess he thinks Stubbs is waaaaay better defensively (???) Odd move for sure
roxnsox
April 3, 2014
Win tomorrow pleeeeez! Can’t wait for my 21st opening day 🙂 and today’s collapse made a win rather important.
Mike Raysfan
April 3, 2014
and of course the MLB panel has to follow up … no surprise at the Rockies start.
rockymountainhigh
April 3, 2014
With this loss, hard for me to look forward to tomorrow’s game. Boone Logan can’t come soon enough.
rockymountainhigh
April 3, 2014
Thank goodness, I can forget about the Rockies for the moment and watch the Colorado Avalanche tonight! The Rox bullpen needs a Landeskog, a O’Reilly, a McKinnon, and a Stastny to close out games. Glad to know Avalanche are in playoff mode now while I wait for the Rox to figure out how to hold a 3-run lead. Or how to score 4 runs in the 9th just like the Avalanche scored 2 goals in 3rd period to overcome the Blue Jackets in walkoff fashion.
Agbayani
April 3, 2014
Sadder words have never been spoken than, “I can’t wait for Boone Logan” to save the season.
Cisco Kid
April 3, 2014
…. And speaking of Boone Logan, didnt Outman serve the same purpose as Logan for roughly 6 mil less?
Colorado Thistle
April 3, 2014
When the most memorable thing that happens in a series against one of the lowliest franchises in baseball is that your 5 tool superstar misses half a game because he swallowed his wad of chew, you know it was a bad opening set of games. Hopefully we forget this one quickly.
ProgMatinee
April 3, 2014
Constrantly walking the guy ahead of Stanton is a freaking crime and the next Rockies pitcher to do it should be shot on the spot.
Its 1 game, but 2-2 would have felt much better than 1-3. LOL
Cisco Kid
April 3, 2014
What it boils down to is Lopez and Belisle should never be used after the 6th or 7th inn.
sdcarp
April 3, 2014
Back in the good ole days of Earl Weaver and the like, it wasn’t uncommon for teams to bring up their best young SP prospects and start their MLB careers in the bullpen. Given that our AAA club is located 6200 ft above sea level, AND, given the needs of the MLB club – maybe Butler and Gray should come pitch out of the Pen…….tomorrow!
Agbayani
April 3, 2014
My 2014 wager: Josh Outman will finish with better numbers than Boone Logan.
rockymountainhigh
April 3, 2014
I call your bet and raising it 25%. 🙂 2014 Boone > 2013 Outman
Bill
April 3, 2014
The one constant in the past 10 to 15 years besides the brothers Monfort is DoD. He’s the one, with Charlie (or is it Dick) agreeing, who resigned Matt Beselile for 4 mil+ even though he was terrible last year. He’s the one who traded for Lopez. And if our starters can’t constantly give us at least 6 and really it should be 7, we’re dead in the first week of the season.
The bullpen blew up in Miami against the friggin fish. Was it twice during the series that we walked Baker to get to Stanton? Or three times?
Question for those of you who, who have been watching as I only saw an inning here and there. Did Marlins play their outfielders closer to the infield than the Rockies? Seemed we got beat by a bloop hit in the 9th and yesterday Rockies kept getting hits and Jeff or Jack said, the runner holds at 3rd (he was at 2nd to start). Last year that was a trend I saw, too many bloop hits in front of the outfielders and other teams seem to catch those bloops. Or am I imagining things?
