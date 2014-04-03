Finale @ Miami (4/3)

April 3, 2014

in Game Day

Colorado fans will get their first taste of 2014 Franklin Morales, the man who beat Jordan Lyles out for the 5th starter spot. Lyles, who was sent down to the Springs, started last night in place of Chatwood and gave Frankie a benchmark to go by with today’s noon game in Miami.

Cuddyer will start at first base giving Morneau a day of rest before the long flight home. Corey Dickerson will take center field in the final of four against the fish.

Rox currently 1-2 on the road. 10:40 am MDT start time. Radio: 850 KOA.