Flip Calendar to June

June 1, 2018

It sure feels like Colorado has been playing bad baseball over the first two months. But the facts are: 1) Rockies are in first place in the NL West. 2) They are on pace for 87 wins. 3) The longest losing streak is three games and the longest win streak is six games. That means the Rockies haven’t gone into a really long losing streak. 4) Arizona is playing very bad baseball over the last three weeks and Los Angeles is starting to heat up. San Francisco looks like the Rockies of old; great offense but no pitching. 5) Rockies are 4-2 on the current home stand and they aim to finish it at 6-3 Sunday night.

Today DJLM returns to the lineup leading off for the Rockies. The bad news was that David Dahl who was heating up broke his foot and will likely be out 6-8 weeks. BB has decided to run with CarGo batting cleanup believing he is starting to get into a groove. After a disastrous start to the season, Trevor Story is looking dangerous now at the plate to go along with his Gold Glove caliber defense. Ian Desmond will continue to play first base. On the mound, it will be Tyler Anderson tonight (Friday) followed by German Marquez and Chettis in the next two games.

The Dodgers put Clayton Kershaw back on the DL. Pick up the phone Mr. Bridich and have a killer instinct to finish off the Dodgers with a trade or two. The ChiSox is going nowhere. Get this Jose Abreu over here and he’ll be flashing his teeth with a wide grin. After seeing a catchable line drive that went straight into Chuck_Nazty’s fielding zone that went for a triple, there have been rumblings about moving him to a corner OF and let a speedy centerfielder take over. sdcarp talks about Billy Hamilton in which he would be like Willy Taveras in the 2007 WS run.

If the entire rotation can be more consistent, that would stabilize the bullpen. It looks like Otto would only need a minimum 10-day stay on the DL. So Gopherg has a ten-day window to show why he doesn’t need to go back to Albuquerque. If Chris Rusin can’t find his groove soon, Antonio Senzatela and Jeff Hoffman are waiting in the wings.

The RWOers think the ball is in the front office to make a couple of moves to be the difference maker in an attempt to go dancing in the post season for the second straight year. I do not think the wild card is coming out of the West so Colorado needs to win the division outright. Front office, remember your trade for Rafael Bettancourt? He was the difference maker.