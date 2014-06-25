Good Morneau

The Rockies got off to a quick start scoring three in the first inning with the big blow being a Ryan Wheeler 2-run single over Matt Holiday’s head. St. Louis scratched out a gift run in the third inning when Wilin Rosario and JDLR got tangled up on a swinging bunt by Tony Cruz. Cruz eventually came around to score an unearned run on a sacrifice fly by Matt Carpenter. Yes, that guy who faked the HBP the night before. The next inning, Johny Peralta, who was a PED user, hit a two-run homer to tie the score. Pete Bourjos singled his way on and moved up to second on Mark Ellis’ single. Then on a double steal, hit and run play the Baltimore chopper took so much time to get the out at first base that Bourjos scored on a fielder’s choice from second base to give the Cardinals a 4-3 lead after top of fourth.
Just as it looked like the Rox will roll over again, Justin Morneau hit a three-run shot to restore the Rockies’ lead and their pride, 6-4. The next half inning Holliday hit a one-out double. Third base umpire Will Little, the same guy who called a fake HBP to Carpenter the previous night, fell asleep on the next play. Allen Craig hit a bouncer toward the 5-hole while Holliday crossed over in front of the fielders. The ball clearly deflected off his arm that redirected the ball into the outfield. On top of that deflection, three Rockies players (JDLR, Tulo, and Wheeler) all pointed right away that the ball hit Holliday which is an automatic out. Come on, what are the odds that three different Rox players would point at the same time as if the acting job was staged???? The play was not reviewable and instead Holliday motored home to cut the Rockies’ lead to 6-5. Walt Weiss got all fired up and nearly broke his hands banging padded dugout railing. Umpire Little also missed a fake tag on LeMahieu’s slide into third base which was upheld by the review booth in New York due to inconclusive evidence on their monitors.
The now fiery Weiss woke up the team from its doldrums. Morneau had a two-out bases loaded single to score two padding the lead to 8-5. In the bottom of eighth inning, Drew Stubbs handled Jason Motte’s gas with a 437-foot moonshot that nearly reached the concourse in left field. Nazty add an insurance run with a RBI single to make the score 10-5. LaTroy Hawkins threw just seven pitches to end the game. Hawkins was aided by Brandon Barnes who had a dramatic ESPN Top 10 play with his swan dive taking away Carpenter’s sure double. Morneau had six RBIs giving him 57 on the season just one behind NL leader Giancarlo Stanton.
5 Comments
Agbayani
June 25, 2014
Nice write-up, nice game, nice Morneau – he’d be comeback player of the year except he semi came back last year. I’ll shut up about him now since I don’t want to jinx him. Per purplerow, Harding reports that Chatwood felt “forearm tightness” after his last throwing session. So the Anderson-Chatwood-Butler second half scenario is already looking less promising. But we do have Yohan Flande! (On him, I did a little research — was a decent prospect with the Phils and then Braves, broke camp with the Braves a couple years ago but then they sent him back down before he even made a MLB appearance when they signed … Chad Durbin. Who knows, maybe he’ll be the man. Yeah, I’m delusional. Good luck to that STL kid from Ft Collins too … let’s hope he does well and then we beat up on the Cards pen.)
Gary
June 26, 2014
Thanks for the research Ag.I figured they made up the name and were throwing Jamie Moyer out there in disguise.
