Hanging on to WC

sdcarp and company have been banging the drums loud and clear that Chatty should stay in the bullpen. Wednesday night’s game showed why Chatty should be in the bullpen. He cruised through the first three innings while being staked to a comfortable lead 5-0. As usual the wheels came off when he went through the lineup the second and third time. New York scored two, two, and six runs from the fourth inning until the sixth inning making the score 10-5 final in favor of the bad guys. Gopherg didn’t help his own case giving up two more runs in just 2/3 inning after Chatty was sent to the showers.

The Rockies had to draw deep within their inner selves to walk off the pesky Mets on Tuesday and Thursday nights. #NolanBeingNolan did the honors of being the walk off hero both times. The opposing pitchers learned that walking guys is usually the formula for losing at Coors Field. @Chuck_Nazty drew a lead-off walk before DJLM and NoDo did their thing with two singles to push Nazty home.

New trade acquisition Jonathon Lucroy made his first start on Thursday after sitting out the first two games with a 24-hour stomach bug. Lucroy helped Marquez keep German Marquez in line giving up only single runs in three different innings when it could have been much worse. Lucroy started the ninth inning rally that featured no hits with a HBP. Then Nazty was intentionally walked to set up the double play. But the double play machine in DJLM also walked to load the bases for NoDo. Appropriately he walked off the game with a walk to put away the Mets to take the series 2-1. The series win came after Colorado came home off a 2-1 series win over the Washington Nationals.

Colorado’s record now stands at an impressive 15 games over .500 at 62-47. They remain 5.5 games ahead of Milwaukee, 8.5 ahead of St. Louis, and 9.5 ahead of Pittsburgh and Miami in the chase for the wild card spots. The Rockies and Diamondbacks have been battling neck and neck for a while. Entering Friday’s game, Colorado is 0.5 back of Arizona. This weekend the Rockies are at home against the Phillies. This is a prime opportunity to get a sweep and break away from the pack of WC chasers. Kyle Freeland, Jon Gray, and Jeff Hoffman will be the men at work to lock down Philadelphia. The only key they need to unlock the series sweep puzzle is sending two organizational fillers to the showers early. Velasquez and Pivetta will be on the hill in the first two games while their “ace” Aaron Nola goes on Sunday. They have to instill in him the fear of pitching at Coors.

In other minor news, Chettis will likely make one more rehab start on Tuesday and he is likely to rejoin the team afterwards. Dustin Garneau was picked up by the Oakland A’s in the trade deadline waivers. Common sense as AAABQ has Tony Wolters and Tom Murphy honing their skills in anticipation of their September call ups. The weekend should give us an early report card on how Lucroy improves the pitching staff. There was a hint on just his second day with his new club – he had a long conversation with Chatty after he was chased from the game Wednesday in the dugout.