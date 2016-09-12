HOME FOR THE HOLIDAY

Featured

September 3, 2018

HATED GIANTS ON FOR 3; STRUGGLING ANDERSON FACES MAD BUM

The Colorado Rockies defeated the San Diego Padres Sunday afternoon behind left-hander Kyle Freeland and an offense that finally showed a little bit of life there on the shores of the San Diego Bay. Colorado took the last 2 of 4 from the Padres to break even on a week that earlier featured a split with the American League Angels up the road in Anaheim, but the prospects prior to Saturday, which saw the Rockies losing 5 of their previous 7, brought the familiar carillon call of pain and anguish from the RWO faithful, including predictable calls for the deaths of Charles and Richard Monfort, as well an appearance before Judge Judy for Cambridge Jeffie Bridich, to see if the good judge can to get to the bottom of the Colorado calamity. Tension is high; the RWO is buckled-up.

Nevertheless, the Rockies have eased ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West, half a game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, who appear to have recovered a bit of the mojo left behind with Kenley Jansen’s irregular heartbeat. Over on the Wild Card standing board, the Rox trail inside card leader Milwaukee by 2 games. The Cardinals have the current grip on the outside card, a game and a half ahead of Colorado.

St Louis has the Nationals and the Tigers this week, both on the road. Milwaukee has the Cubs at home, followed by a visit from San Francisco. The Padres, meanwhile, have headed to Phoenix for 2 against the Diamondbacks, who then host the East leading Braves for a 4-game job over the weekend. Los Angeles has the New York Mets on at home for 3 before heading to Colorado to vie with the Rockies, but before all of that comes off the hated Giants visit down in Lodo.

Lefty Tyler Anderson (6-7, 4.79) gets the call for Colorado this afternoon down at the old ball park in a 1:10 MT start. Anderson, who’s taken his share of mud from the RWO hard-slingers himself, faces fellow left-hander Madison Bumgarner (5-5, 2.68) of San Francisco, and the Giants would like nothing better than to make the old RWO do some additional squirming. Some guy named Dereck Rodriguez goes for San Francisco tomorrow against German Marquez, back to the 6:40 tipoff, and Wednesday it’s Andrew Suarez, another household name, also at 6:40 for the Giants against Antonio Senzatela.

It’s rolling rapidly now, group. 26 and counting.