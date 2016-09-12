HOME FOR THE HOLIDAY

HATED GIANTS ON FOR 3; STRUGGLING ANDERSON FACES MAD BUM
The Colorado Rockies defeated the San Diego Padres Sunday afternoon behind left-hander Kyle Freeland and an offense that finally showed a little bit of life there on the shores of the San Diego Bay. Colorado took the last 2 of 4 from the Padres to break even on a week that earlier featured a split with the American League Angels up the road in Anaheim, but the prospects prior to Saturday, which saw the Rockies losing 5 of their previous 7, brought the familiar carillon call of pain and anguish from the RWO faithful, including predictable calls for the deaths of Charles and Richard Monfort, as well an appearance before Judge Judy for Cambridge Jeffie Bridich, to see if the good judge can to get to the bottom of the Colorado calamity. Tension is high; the RWO is buckled-up.
Nevertheless, the Rockies have eased ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West, half a game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, who appear to have recovered a bit of the mojo left behind with Kenley Jansen’s irregular heartbeat. Over on the Wild Card standing board, the Rox trail inside card leader Milwaukee by 2 games. The Cardinals have the current grip on the outside card, a game and a half ahead of Colorado.
St Louis has the Nationals and the Tigers this week, both on the road. Milwaukee has the Cubs at home, followed by a visit from San Francisco. The Padres, meanwhile, have headed to Phoenix for 2 against the Diamondbacks, who then host the East leading Braves for a 4-game job over the weekend. Los Angeles has the New York Mets on at home for 3 before heading to Colorado to vie with the Rockies, but before all of that comes off the hated Giants visit down in Lodo.
Lefty Tyler Anderson (6-7, 4.79) gets the call for Colorado this afternoon down at the old ball park in a 1:10 MT start. Anderson, who’s taken his share of mud from the RWO hard-slingers himself, faces fellow left-hander Madison Bumgarner (5-5, 2.68) of San Francisco, and the Giants would like nothing better than to make the old RWO do some additional squirming. Some guy named Dereck Rodriguez goes for San Francisco tomorrow against German Marquez, back to the 6:40 tipoff, and Wednesday it’s Andrew Suarez, another household name, also at 6:40 for the Giants against Antonio Senzatela.
It’s rolling rapidly now, group. 26 and counting.
Ho-lee-CRAP! Did somebody say buckle up a little while ago? Did somebody (me) wish for an actual pennant race? Nice grit today, boys, after it looked like another collapse after another big(ish) lead, and that from some beautiful early thrills. Remember to breathe, and stay buckled, as long as they continue to fail to completely disappoint us:)
A couple of quick takeaways:
1. This game is a prime example of why Colorado absolutely has to be an offensive force. Games at Coors get wild. It’s just a fact. Sometimes we’ll have to outscore an opponent (moreso than any other major league team). It worked today……..but it needs to be like this on a regular basis.
2. Almonte needs to be used in higher leverage situations.
Right now I believe that Almonte could give better starts than some of the pitchers in the starting rotation.
I love watching the Cardinals use their pitchers Bob. They just get their best guys on the roster. They have very promising SP Prospect Dakota Hudson in the Pen at the moment. Almonte is good. We need to set him free!
We are 75-62 now and in first place. We are also 0.5 GB of WC2 and 2 GB of WC1 if the Rockies weren’t division leaders. In 2017 Colorado was 73-64 after 137 games and several games (like about 15 GB) out of first place. I find it interesting that we are more pessimistic or angry or whatever emotion you have going now. It’s just evidence, pure and simple, the value of the rotation. I just hope Colorado’s hearts continue… Read more »
Technical Foul – RMH! You just mentioned Billy Hamilton to get me going, huh. I fantasize about that dude running around in CF at Coors. Truth is – look at Hamilton’s stats and you’re first response will be “I don’t want him.” But I really do believe he’s a perfect fit for Coors. Agree 100% regarding Nazty. We can simply flip Nazty and Dahl in the OF and be much better off. Something that’s happening off the radar a bit… Read more »
Glad to take the technical foul. That will get the team fired up and I know you will miss your free throw anyway. For subscribers to “The Athletic” (link won’t work for non subscribers), there’s a beautiful and excellent article “Why August was the best month of the season for Kyle Freeland and German Marquez” written by Ben Harris. You’d be amazed at the numbers batted against Freeland on the various pitches. I recommend subscription to this e-sports newspaper. No… Read more »
I’ve heard consistently great things about “The Athletic.”
Someone else is noticing Trevor Story:
https://www.fangraphs.com/blogs/trevor-story-is-making-an-all-time-improvement/
Rockies call ups for today.
Raimel Tapia
Sam Howard
Garrett Hampson
D J Johnson
Yonathan Daza was called up and then placed on the 60 day DL to creat a 40 man spot for D J Johnson
My boy DJ Johnson gets the call! I know nothing about him, but I mentioned him as a sleeper September callup a couple weeks ago. Pure stats read here: he developed some new pitch because his strikeout rate took off this year, turning him from career minor leaguer to possible useful MLB bullpen arm. Good story if nothing else. I’m pulling for him! Nice to see some other useful bodies too. With Mike Dunn having surgery, another lefty (Howard) was… Read more »