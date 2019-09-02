How Did Colorado Get Into This Mess?

Most, if not all, of the RWOers fingers are pointed at the front office specifically Jeff Bridich and Dick Monfort. It all started according to some at the trade deadline 2018. Nothing was done to bolster the team for beyond 2018. Seunghwan Oh was the only one that helped in 2018, but the sabermetrics said that he won’t be any good in 2019. What happened to trading for a relief pitcher like a Rafael Bettencourt?

Actually maybe we can go farther back to the time Todd Helton retired from playin first base. They were grasping at the straws to get a new first baseman. Big fail for years. Ben Paulsen, nope. Signing an athlete to play first base (Ian Desmond) which was too expensive to not provide gold glove defense and slugging. FAIL. Signed Dan Murphy and moved him to first base, again nope he can’t bail out the gold glovers on the left side of the infield with smallish power. Take a look at what St. Louis Cardinals did – traded for Paul Goldschmidt! POWER and GLOVE!!! Matt Adams was available cheaply as well. Justin Bour was also available but not a real good option but better glove than Murphy.

How about catchers? Tony Wolters is a great find but is he really a starting upper tier catcher? Nah we totally blew off Yasmani Grandal who was available for a long time. Got to have somebody like a Yorvit Torreallba who was clutch in stretch runs. Instead they went with Chris Ianetta for two years. UGH.

Outfielders – Charlie Blackmon is a great hitter, but signed him for what five years which was way too long. And the Rockies stuck him in CF the whooooooollleee season 2018. He had the worst range by far in the major leagues. They could have tried to trade him last off season to the AL for a right handed bat and/or pitchers. Again look at St. Louis – they signed Marcell Ozuna to be their slugging right handed outfielder. He would have been way better than Dan Murphy or Charlie Blackmon.

Pitchers – We had glorious opportunity to sign Dallas Kuechel or Craig Kimbrel.. FAIL. Did not trade for Marcus Stroman when he was dangled in front of JB.

Colorado needs to look in the mirror and fix their shortcomings. One is getting a real hitting coach who develops hitters like the Dodgers did. Also, they need to hire sdcarp and Ag to join the front office and be the talent analysts. As sdcarp, mentioned in another thread, ALL of our division rivals have very good sabermetric teams and acquire them. And get rid of the big unneeded salaries? If San Diego can do that from a few years ago, then Colorado can do same.

Ok, time to start giving ideas on how to restructure the Rockies in the comments below! A few comments were started on the previous post, so sorry I was late to get the new thread started.