“I’m Tired of Losing”

July 13, 2018

Colorado went on a brief California trip to AT&T Park and Dodger Stadium looking for inspiration. That was when Nolan Arenado announced to the world that he’s tired of coming to the ball park after so many heart-breaking losses. The antennas shot up worried that he was insinuating that he’s moving on to a perennial post season team. Jeff Bridich still hasn’t done a thing since Arenado’s statement, but his teammates rolled up their sleeves and won 10 of the last 13 games.

After a promising start to the home stand versus the Mets and Marlines, the Rockies sputtered to lose the final two games after a 4-1 start to end at only 4-3. They lost the first two games at AT&T Park to extend the losing streak to four. That was when #NolanBeingNolan complained about losing. Then Colorado went on a 10 of 13 momentum. DJLM got it started with a go-ahead two-run blast in the top of the ninth to win the game 9-8. They went on to the Chavez Ravine to take two out of three games.

They came back to Coors for a quick three-game series against the Giants. The Giants were swept away and the momentum carried over to Seattle where they won two of three games in Seattle. They are halfway through the current six-game home stand. After feeling so down losing to Arizona at Coors (D-Bags’ 9th straight win at Coors) on Tuesday, they came out blasting away winning 19-2. They won the rubber game Thursday afternoon 5-1 to take the series. They are now three games out of first place trailing the Dodgers and D-Bags.

The Rockies just announced that Antonio Senzatela is going on the DL and Jeff Hoffman will pitch tonight in his place. Seattle also had to scramble to find a replacement for tonight. You can guess who – Christian Bergman. We know how the story goes; the ex-Rockies pitcher comes back to Coors to haunt us with a no hitter through five innings. Chettis is still on the DL as his own blister acted up again. So Jon Gray is likely to come back for his start on Saturday as he is on the regular pitch schedule for Saturday.

As most RWOers noticed, the starting pitchers all of a sudden started pitching deep and giving up very few runs after Gray and Chettis were removed. Tyler Anderson, German Marquez, and Kyle Freeland are pitching like top of the rotation starters. The defense has been airtight as always while the bottom half of the batting order and bench players have heated up contributing to a lot of victories lately.

Note: the last time Colorado won a Sunday game was way back on Memorial Day weekend. They can use more Sunday victories to complete sweeps or win the series. Tonight I am going to turn in my ballot for the mid-season Purp30 on Purple Row.