“I’m Tired of Losing”

Colorado went on a brief California trip to AT&T Park and Dodger Stadium looking for inspiration. That was when Nolan Arenado announced to the world that he’s tired of coming to the ball park after so many heart-breaking losses. The antennas shot up worried that he was insinuating that he’s moving on to a perennial post season team. Jeff Bridich still hasn’t done a thing since Arenado’s statement, but his teammates rolled up their sleeves and won 10 of the last 13 games.
After a promising start to the home stand versus the Mets and Marlines, the Rockies sputtered to lose the final two games after a 4-1 start to end at only 4-3. They lost the first two games at AT&T Park to extend the losing streak to four. That was when #NolanBeingNolan complained about losing. Then Colorado went on a 10 of 13 momentum. DJLM got it started with a go-ahead two-run blast in the top of the ninth to win the game 9-8. They went on to the Chavez Ravine to take two out of three games.
They came back to Coors for a quick three-game series against the Giants. The Giants were swept away and the momentum carried over to Seattle where they won two of three games in Seattle. They are halfway through the current six-game home stand. After feeling so down losing to Arizona at Coors (D-Bags’ 9th straight win at Coors) on Tuesday, they came out blasting away winning 19-2. They won the rubber game Thursday afternoon 5-1 to take the series. They are now three games out of first place trailing the Dodgers and D-Bags.
The Rockies just announced that Antonio Senzatela is going on the DL and Jeff Hoffman will pitch tonight in his place. Seattle also had to scramble to find a replacement for tonight. You can guess who – Christian Bergman. We know how the story goes; the ex-Rockies pitcher comes back to Coors to haunt us with a no hitter through five innings. Chettis is still on the DL as his own blister acted up again. So Jon Gray is likely to come back for his start on Saturday as he is on the regular pitch schedule for Saturday.
As most RWOers noticed, the starting pitchers all of a sudden started pitching deep and giving up very few runs after Gray and Chettis were removed. Tyler Anderson, German Marquez, and Kyle Freeland are pitching like top of the rotation starters. The defense has been airtight as always while the bottom half of the batting order and bench players have heated up contributing to a lot of victories lately.
Note: the last time Colorado won a Sunday game was way back on Memorial Day weekend. They can use more Sunday victories to complete sweeps or win the series. Tonight I am going to turn in my ballot for the mid-season Purp30 on Purple Row.
sdcarp
July 13, 2018
Not trying to influence your ballot (well…..really I guess I am), but place Grant Lavigne very high.
roxnsox
July 13, 2018
Watching on DVR, 3rd inning, 4-2 and thank you Mr. Story. What I wanted to call out, before I forgot, was this stat they highlighted: Rox pitching in June, 6.20 ERA, last in baseball. July so far: 2.45, first. Whaaaat?! You gotta love this crazy game sometimes.
Doc
July 14, 2018
Anyone have any stats concerning the batting order switch of DJ and Charlie? See where Dahl is getting ready for rehab assignment just after All Star game–wondering if he’ll be playing more center field? After seeing Billy Hamilton’s terrific catch yesterday I’m getting on board for more speed in CF.
sdcarp
July 14, 2018
Rockies PR:
With four RBI tonight Trevor Story now has 67 RBI on the season, the third-most by a shortstop before the All-Star break in National League history. Ernie Banks had 76 RBI in both 1959 and 1960.
To be fair (from Keith Olbermann of all people – can you believe that guy dated Katy Tur????):
Season started early, break is late, Rockies have completed 58% of their schedule. Story only projects to 109 RBI
Ernie Banks had 143 at SS for the Cubs in 1959.
My take:
Ive said several times recently that I am/was expecting a Story explosion. If he can stay healthy….he can go 120-125 RBIs.
rockymountainhigh
July 14, 2018
My Purp30 – mid-season 2018
My Purp30 – July 2018
1. Brendan Rodgers – nobody else close to him
2. Peter Lambert – I have a man crush on his low BB/9 rate.
3. Colton Welker – a very good position player moving up.
4. Ryan Rolison – Kyle Freeland 2.0
5. Grant Lavigne – best chance to be future 1B; low K% with power to all fields.
6. Riley Pint – Still very young with potential, but he needs to start progressing upward.
7. Garrett Hampson – future as super utility man with speed
8. Tyler Nevin – finally staying healthy and talent showing up.
9. Ryan Castellani – still very young and needs to work out a couple of kinks.
10. Ryan Vilade – high hit ceiling
11. Yency Almonte – holding his own in The Show in low leverage situations.
12. Sam Howard – earned status as emergency starter in MLB waiting in AAA; will he stick?
13. Forrest Wall – I’m still waiting for him to move beyond lower levels.
14. Jesus Tinoco – He is in the Futures Game for a reason.
15. Sam Hilliard – I view him as AAAA player.
16. Chad Spanberger – He surprised me as more than just one tool player.
17. Jordan Patterson – Looking more like Ben Paulsen 2.0.
18. Brian Mundell – Is his ceiling high enough?
19. Dan Montano – best Latin player recruited by Rockies
20. Breiling Eusebio – dropped him lower due to TJ surgery.
21. Will Gaddis – MLB.com top 30 likes him.
22. Yonathon Daza – He was protected from Rule 5 draft for a reason.
23. Ben Bowden – still have hope for him
24. Robert Tyler – ditto
25. Vince Fernandez – jumping on the bandwagon
26. Justin Lawrence
27. Shael Mendoza
28. Mike Nikorek – TJ surgery has him all the way to the bottom.
29. David Hill – draft pedigree
30. Dom Nunez – I’m not sure if he’s good enough to reach the majors.
Honorable Mentions
Willie Abreu, Jairo Diaz, Jack Wynkoop, Javier Medina, Roberto Ramos
rockymountainhigh
July 15, 2018
The Rockies set franchise record tonight for winning 5th straight series against .500 or better teams.
Now my biggest fear tomorrow is that it’s a Sunday game. The Rockies last won on a Sunday was during Memorial weekend.
jimboelrod
July 15, 2018
Nice send-off for the All-Star break!
roxnsox
July 15, 2018
Who’s an All-Star! Fantastic. (How about one of you guys throw a towel out to Taylor as well… )
sdcarp
July 15, 2018
Story – big 2nd half (well….last 40%). It’s already well underway.
This team needs one relatively simple, relatively painless (in cost) move. Trade for Justin Smoak. But will the Blue Jays even pick up the phone? The Rox dumped 50M of salary responsibility on them in the Tulo deal. Since that deal…..Tulo +/- 5 WAR, Story +/- 8.5 WAR. The Rox ditched 50M and have picked up 3.5 wins (so far).
Bob in WV
July 15, 2018
So,Carp, is the difference in WAR related to performance or is it a direct inverse relationship with time spent on the DL? Glad to see Trevor get back to what we were witnessing at the start of his career. That strikeout total last year was tough to stomach.
sdcarp
July 16, 2018
WAR only accounts for major league stats. So Tulo is accruing exactly “0” during all of his DL stints (at least he’s not able to accrue negative WAR numbers during those stints).
Bob in WV
July 16, 2018
Sorry, Carp, I was just trying to be funny with my WAR comment. Both Story and Tulo have missed time, Story with the last half of his rookie year and Tulo over and over again. All other things being equal (performance while playing), wouldn’t Trevor have accumulated a higher WAR simply because of more playing time?
sdcarp
July 17, 2018
I havent looked at production on a per AB basis.
But……I firmly believe the Rox were aware of Tulo’s fragility. I don’t the the Blue Jays were unlucky on this one.
However, keep in mind the Blue Jays did a sorta/kinda similar trade 2 years earlier for Josh Donaldson………that trade worked out wildly in their favor. That was trade that ended Moneyball V1.0.
Agbayani
July 15, 2018
Well, I went on vacation for two and a half weeks, and guess what? I left town about one more bad week from saying we should throw in the towel, and I returned to find a competitor! After these last few weeks, the Rockies are definitely right in the thick of things again. I still think the Dodgers will find (acquire?) a way to separate from the pack, but it’s no sure thing. And the wild card teams ahead of us are mostly dependent on young guys (Phillies and/or Braves) or have ridden some likely unsustainable performances (Brewers) in the first half, so the wild card is certainly within reach too. My personal wish list:
– some kind of RH bat. I hear people say “Mark Reynolds,” but why would the Nats give him up now? If they did, they’d be left with the same hole that we have, and it’s not like they’re out of the playoff mix.
– if Bridich could pull off another Neshek type deal, he should do it. But for the most part, any bullpen improvement will depend on the Shaw-McGee-Dunn trio rebounding in the 2nd half. I would say 2 out of the 3 will do that, but I can’t tell you which 2.
– you gotta find a way to get Dahl and McMahon in there! Not so worried about Murphy since the Iannetta-Wolters-Murphy thing is working o.k. for now. Murphy is probably a 2019 guy at this point of the season. I still see nothing much in Tapia; don’t waste playing time on him.
Finally, one delayed reaction to Nolan’s rant: look, I got it when he was frustrated and ownership wasn’t spending to make the team better. Now they have, and my guess is a lot of that spending (Cargo for sure, Desmond probably) met with Nolan’s approval. At this point, expressing his frustration with the team struggling gets awfully close to expressing frustration with big money guys not performing: Desmond and Cargo (both until recently), Shaw-McGee-Davis-Dunn, etc. I know he hasn’t thought this through – hey, that’s why we say things like “out of frustration” – but calling out these high priced underperformers is kind of our job, not yours. Best to keep your mouth shut now ….
Bob in WV
July 15, 2018
What an enjoyable weekend, check that, enjoyable two weeks. I’m trying not to get overly excited as two things come to mind. Last year after our last HR walkoff, the Rox won the next game and then went into a downward spiral. Also, we often come out of the All-Star break rather sluggish. It’s great to see the team back in contention and certainly not sellers at this point. The games in AZ right after the break will tell us a lot as to whether this team is indeed contenders or just pretenders.
Agbayani
July 16, 2018
We’ll probably have a 2nd Half discussion soon, but let me get the ball rolling — we should be both buyers and sellers at the deadline this year. Think “Red Sox 2004” – they saw some needs they needed to address in infield defense, and they did the then-unthinkable and traded Nomar to address those needs. The result? A World Series Championship.
– Dahl is due back on the field in about a week. If healthy, they need to make room for him. Parra has some trade value. Cargo too. Parra is probably the best suited to move. Do it.
– I see some talk about Rodgers and Hampson. A little “slow down, pardner” is in order. Rodgers isn’t dominating in AA. He’s playing well, but not knocking down any walls. He’s on perfect pace for a September cup of coffee call up. He could help in a playoff race. Hampson? He’s done better than I thought, but still, everything about his performance/profile says “utility player.” He too could help in September, but no one should be thinking about him as a solution at 2B post-DJ. Rodgers is that guy.
– So which prospects are movable? I’d start with the following: (1) Pint. That huge bonus is a sunk cost. He still has a great (and as far as we know, healthy) right arm. He’s valuable. (2) Tinoco. He was up, down, halfway up again. A kind of 2nd or 3rd prospect again in a trade. (3) Castellani. Stock is down a bit. I still like him, but you gotta give up something to get something. (4) Murphy. Pains me to say this since I think he should’ve gotten a shot at splitting big league time with Iannetta this year. He’s looked fine behind the plate. No real power so far this year, but that’s streaky. I would love to keep him, but again, he’s 27, and you gotta give up something to get something. Wolters has little value, and Iannetta probably has none in that he’s more valuable to us than to any other contending team. (5) Senzatela. He’s shown enough to have value, and we seem to have no real plan for him for either this year or beyond. (6) Hoffman. His stock is down a lot, so I’d be inclined to keep him because he won’t get significant value at this point. But again, I’m not seeing the plan for him, and I think Lambert and even Howard are about to pass him in the in-house pitching prospect derby.
Bob K.
July 16, 2018
At the Futures game, Harold Reynolds was proposing that the Rockies trade Brendan Rodgers for Jaob
deGrom.
Tinoco pitched a nice 2/3 of an inning at the Futures game starting out by getting Rodgers on a swinging bunt that Tinoco fielded.
sdcarp
July 16, 2018
FWIW – in my opinion, SPing is our strength. I think Freeland, Anderson, and Marquez are developing into guys that can be #2 level starters for most major league teams. I never had these guys pegged higher than #3’s. Perhaps their maturation will take some pressure off Gray and allow him to have success in the de facto #4 slot. Bettis/Senzatela are fine #5’s.
I’m not opposed to trading anyone. I think it’s a huge mistake to make anyone untouchable. But I just don’t see the need for DeGrom. I think a clutch, power 1B bat that can play 2/3rds of the time can have a far bigger positive impact……and cost a fraction of the DeGrom price.
Bob K.
July 16, 2018
The problem with the Rockies trading for starting pitching is you can’t predict how they will stand up long term to pitching in Colorado. The constant back and forth from sea level to elevation really is hard on a person’s body.
Nice to see that Brooks Pounders is no longer on the 40 man roster. He was outrighted to AAA to make room for Estevez coming off of the 60 day DL.
sdcarp
July 16, 2018
Great to have Ag’s voice back:
Disagree regarding Arenado calling out teammates. You say it’s our job to do that. Hell………..I’ve been doing that for a half-dozen years on this site (and others). I’m pretty sure they don’t read. I’m 100% certain it hasn’t worked. Nolan is EXACTLY the guy to call them out. It’s called leadership. It’s called old-school.
Agree regarding buy AND sell. I am totally willing to deal Pint (However, I’m not as high as you on his value). He’s pitched a whopping 7 innings so far in 2018. I think DJ is the guy with value that we can replaced from within. But this gets into weird territory. Teams wanting DJ will also be will also be playoff contenders. How many playoff contenders have spare BP arms or 1B-men just sitting around?
I’m going to sound like a broken record…..keep an eye on the A’s. The Rockies and A’s have a trade history. The A’s have super quietly snuck into the all-star break at 55-42 with a young, promising team being built around Matt Olsen, Matt Chapman, and Sean Manea and a very nice back-end of the bullpen.
sdcarp
July 16, 2018
Regarding trades………….I’ve already commented on Justin Smoak.
Another guy that could really help the Rox specifically is Reds RPer Michael Lorenzen. He’s a big talent. Still young. Still prone to an occasional blowup. Can pitch multiple innings. He’s cost controlled…..so he’d be expensive. Here’s my intrigue………he’s also a legitimately good power hitter.
rockymountainhigh
July 16, 2018
Just a month ago, the Rockies were 8 back and going backwards. All of a sudden, we are just two back in NL West, two back of WC #2 and three back of WC #1.
The turnaround started when the key men in the organization had a pitching summit. There was a good article in The Athletic.
sdcarp
July 16, 2018
My big mistake assessing the situation a month ago when we were 8 back was the Wild Card situation (and Ag sort alludes to this in one of his comments above). I thought for sure that ship had sailed. I was discouraged for two reasons…..we were too far back in games, and there were multiple teams between us and WC #2. The change in this WC situation (and/or my bungled initial assessment of the WC situation) has me transitioning back into “buy” mode.
I don’t know about the whole “pitching summit” thing – I do hear good things about The Athletic. Maybe we should have a hitting summit also.
rockymountainhigh
July 16, 2018
Article about carp’s favorite draft pick:
https://medium.com/the-purple-slope/paving-a-path-to-the-pros-grant-lavignes-road-to-the-rockies-c29e135129e4
Agbayani
July 17, 2018
“Pitching Summit” – maybe it worked, maybe it was coincidence? “Throw more strikes and don’t be so predictable” isn’t really advanced analytics, but maybe there was something more to it than what’s reported. Whatever, it’s a good result.
Agbayani
July 17, 2018
Carp – on that wild card thing, I’m guilty too of underestimating our chances. It appears that we’re not the only club that can have a bullpen meltdown: https://www.jsonline.com/story/sports/mlb/brewers/2018/07/15/pirates-7-brewers-6-pittsburgh-comes-back-twice-win-10th/786319002/
sdcarp
July 17, 2018
A solid 2/3rd’s of Major League franchises are dealing with some sort of BP meltdown.
Looks as though the long awaited Machado trade is complete to team et to be disclosed. But with the Orioles…..it isn’t over until it’s over. Even then, it might not be over.
Agbayani
July 18, 2018
I actually watched a fair amount of the All Star Game, and it was … kinda fun! Charlie Blackmon mic’d up in CF, perfectly playing the wacky lefty role he’s perfected (it’s usually a lefty pitcher, but he’s got it down). Fox is treating it as entertainment, not as competition, and surprisingly it works since the time long ago passed when we expected a meaningful baseball game. Some good insight into personalities and aspects of the game we don’t usually see.
A couple unrelated points: Ken Rosenthal says Manny Machado to the Dodgers is a done deal. Bad news for us? Yep. He’s one of the best players in baseball. Imagine the Dodgers acquiring Arenado. The good news? They plan to play him at SS, where (according to advanced metrics) he’s been pretty awful for the Orioles. An Utley-Machado middle infield will be a thing of beauty for Rox fans.
I’ve been pretty hard on Bridich, but I’ll give him credit for this one: passing on re-signing Tyler Chatwood. I haven’t been paying much attention, but a fangraphs article just pointed out how awful he’s been for the Cubs: walk rate of about 8 per 9 innings. I mean, holy crap, that’s awful. I don’t know what’s wrong with him since apparently he’s healthy. So maybe it wasn’t just Coors Field after all? I think he’s got more than a little Jon Gray in him, feeling the stress of being in the spotlight …
sdcarp
July 18, 2018
I’m paying attention. Chatwood has been AWFUL!
My fear with Machado/LA is that he resigns and the Dodgers have an infield of Turner/Seager/Machado and a Dellinger/Muncy 1B. Someone has to play 2nd. Perhaps the Dodgers can convince Machado of this…..I hope not.