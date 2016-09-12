INCHING FORWARD

DIVISION LEADING ROX HOST DBACKS AHEAD OF 9-GAME/3-CITY TRIP
The Colorado Rockies took the lead in the National League West a week ago Tuesday with the first of 3 wins on a home series sweep of the San Francisco Giants. Yesterday they lost to the 2nd-place Los Angeles Dodgers 9-6 in a disappointing affair, dropping 2 of 3 to LA and slipping from a 1-1/2 to a half-game lead over the Dodgers. The Arizona Diamondbacks have fallen-back to 2-1/2 games behind Colorado and visit Coors Field for a 4 game set that opens tonight at 6:40 MT.
There was plenty of drama in the 3 wins over the hated Giants. Tyler Anderson, who had another shaky outing Sunday, got the pleasure of toe-to-toeing it with the legendary Madison Bumgarner Monday, and it really didn’t go too badly. The Rockies ran-up a 7-2 lead over Bumgarner after 5, drip-drip-drip gave all of it back to trail 8-7, then Noel Cuevas singled Ian Desmond and Chris Iannetta home for a 9-8 lead that Wade Davis made stand. Tuesday German Marquez went at Dereck Rodriguez, who turns-out to be the son of Pudge, and the contest went to the 7th tied at 1-1 before Colorado got loose trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the inning. Ryan McMahon pinch-hit with 1 out and homered to tie things up 2-2, then Charlie Blackmon, Chuck Nazty, singled, DJ LeMahieu and Nolan Arenado walked, and Carlos Gonzalez drove the bunch home with a 3-run triple. Gonzalez would eventually score after 3 additional bases-on-balls, and Adam Ottavino and Davis shut-down San Francisco for the distance of a 6-2 Rockies victory. Antonio Senzatela got the start for Colorado on Wednesday and had a shortstop playing behind him who’d make all of the difference that night. Trevor Story saw 9 pitches between the 1st and 6th innings and hit 3 of them into the grandstands, 2 up on the concourse in left-field, one the longest in Coors Field history, a cool 505 feet. Harrison Musgrave got the win for the Rockies, 5-3.
2018’s last off-day occurred Thursday, and Friday brought Los Angeles to Lodo, Clayton Kershaw on to face Colorado’s Jon Gray. It was a sloppy affair, tied 2-2 into the 4th, but the Dodgers took a 4-2 lead in the 5th on a couple of walks, a balk, and finally a fielding error. Kershaw made it through 6, and 5 LA relievers followed him to the hill to finish-out the Rockies. But Saturday saw Kyle Freeland on the mound for Colorado, and the left-hander continued his push for Cy Young consideration with six 1-run/4-hit innings. The Rockies scored single runs in the 3rd and 4th, and a pair in the 5th to even the series with a 4-2 triumph.
Anderson was back yesterday and the Dodgers worked him for a couple on 35 pitches in the opening inning, and the day deteriorated from there as Los Angeles put up 2 more in each of the 2nd, 5th, and 6th. Colorado got back runs in the 1st and 4th, and 3 in the 6th on back-to-back doubles by Chuck N and LeMahieu and a home run by the struggling Arenado. It wasn’t enough— LA prevailed but the Rockies finished the week 4 wins over 2 losses.
Marquez (11-9, 4.05) leads Colorado for tonight’s opener down at the old ball park, facing right-hander Zack Godley (14-8, 4.51). The Division rivals go at each other at 6:40 MT Tuesday and Wednesday as well— Senzatela gets Zack Greinke tomorrow and Gray goes at Patrick Corbin Wednesday. Thursday’s matchup is an afternoon affair, Freeland versus Clay Buchholz at 1:10 in advance of the season’s final trip, starting Friday evening at 8:15 against the Giants at AT+T.
Milwaukee is up by 2-1/2 over St Louis for the inside Wild Card; the Cards lead LA by a game for the outside ticket. The Brewers are in Chicago for 3 with the Cubs, then return to Miller Park for another 3 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. St Louis is at home all week; they have the Pirates for 3 then the Dodgers arrive for 4 on the weekend. LA is in Cincinnati for 3 with the Reds ahead of the visit to St Louis, and the Dbacks head to Houston after their joust with the Rockies.
Buckle-up. 20 to go.
I had the very great pleasure of watching in person as Freeland and Marquez pitched their last two games. Saturday was a nail-biter to the last Wade “OMG What’s Gonna Happen” Davis delivery, in a rocking sold-out Saturday night crowd; last night was a mellow (and worried?) Monday night crowd (until the bats erupted). Good times. Guess I better attend all remaining home games to continue the mini-good luck charm. P.S. I love David Dahl. I’ve said it before, I’ll… Read more »
P.P.S. Go ahead, you Reds! Do it again, you crazy kids!
Jimboelrod, thanks for the link on DJ. I love these stories, and this one may be more than just “29 year old career minor leaguer given shot at pitching in the big leagues.” I’m hoping he sticks. Meanwhile: German Marquez has been nothing short of brilliant in the second half. Marquez-Freeland-Gray (obligatory reference here to “if Gray overcomes his big game angst”) is a damn impressive 1-2-3 punch. If somehow they can win the division and get the rotation lined… Read more »
Agba and all the rest…agreed about the rotation, 1, 2, 3…however I am beyond concerned regarding “The Gray “OMG I’ve got to throw a strike here or I’ll be sent back to the minors” Wolf. The long screed between Gray and Wolf was lengthened due to the real word being somewhat profane and used only with RMH during private messaging. I’d like to use the feminine-sounding word here but I am much to classy to use it. /s With 19… Read more »
Since I’ve only started paying close attention in the last few weeks (O’Dowd nearly killed my interest in the Rox many moons ago), can someone explain to me why Tyler Anderson is still in the rotation? Looks to me like he’s on someone else’s payroll. Just sayin’
Cowboy has a nice article about DJ Johnson https://www.insidetheseams.com/first-pitch/2018/9/10/a-study-in-determination-and-desire-dj-johnson-is-a-big-leaguer-finally
Freeland-Marquez-Gray and pray, pray, pray ….
… not impressed with Senza. He’s a perfectly o.k. 5th starter, but I don’t see him getting better this year. Anderson had a really good start and a really bad finish. I want to see Bud get more aggressive about patching 9 innings together with the rest of the expanded September staff.
Looks like Rusin is getting back into form just in time to be a big help. Excellent work his last two outings including two well pitched innings tonight. DJ comes through in the clutch again!!