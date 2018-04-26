Inconsistent Bats, Steady Arms

Featured

May 9, 2018

in New Post, News

The Angels made a touch-and-go visit to Coors Field splitting the two game series. The real Jon Gray got up and clamped down the mighty visitors with seven shutout innings Tuesday evening. It was impressive enough after he teetered on a tight rope in the first inning loading up the bases in the first inning. But he got the third out before the visitors could score. It took him almost thirty pitches, but he bounced back throwing only 99 pitches before handing the ball to Otto for the eighth inning. Colorado manufactured four runs aided by Trevor Story’s two-run double and a lead-off triple to score a run on Gerardo Parra’s excuse me bloop single. Otto gave up a two-run shot to Justin Upton after issuing Mike Trout a free pass. Wade Davis finished the game for his 14th save.

Today (Wednesday), the bats disappeared in the matinee losing by the score of 8-0. Tyler Anderson took the loss going just five innings giving up four runs to end the rotation’s nine game quality start streak. Bud Black decided it was a good time to shut down his main relievers and let Chris Rusin, Brooks Pounders, and Mike Dunn get their rusts off their arms in garbage time. They combined to give up four runs over the last three innings.

The starting pitchers have given the Rockies a chance to win their games almost every day. There were more super-quality (7+ innings of 3 or less runs) starts than standard quality starts. Colorado has been winning form despite the offensive bats. The old fashioned baseball fan in me appreciate great pitching over inept offense. I’d rather have great pitching and bad offense than inept pitching and great offense. Defense wins championships in any sport.

There are plenty of problems with the bats. It seems like everybody has been taking turns going on the staycation DL. On top of that, the players they really needed started off the season in Albuquerque and the players they don’t need have been a giant black hole from 5-8 in the batting order with the cumulative average way below the Mendoza line. Adding to the problem is the changing lineup every game which doesn’t allow anyone to get settled in for the long haul. CarGo, David Dahl, Gerardo Parra, Ian Desmond, Wolters/Ianetta tandem, toggling the top of the order, and DL replacements are the culprits. It was baffling that DJLM came off the DL, started one game and sat out the next game. Dahl continues to split time between the starting lineup and riding the bench which is not a good thing at all. The entire Rockies Nation has been bashing Ian Desmond. It was reported that the crowd booed Desmond today and I don’t really recall the Coors home crowd booing their own player. That is how bad he has been playing, bad enough that his home run off Thor Sunday was the FIRST FLY BALL TO LEFT FIELD! Everything else have been ground balls.

While the RWO war between the Arenadorth and the Bryantederates rages on, another war may be brewing. This time the Trout fishermen and the Blackmen are in a stare down contest. As shown in the picture at the top of this article, Chuck_Nazty leads Mike Trout for center fielders in five different statistics. Blackmon is first in BA, runs, HRs, RBI, and total bases for all centerfielders since 2016. Trout is the runner up behind Blackmon in all five statistics. This explains why Charlie earned his five-year reward. If you ask me, I’m a big big Mike Trout fan – I even have his autographed jersey framed in my baseball cave. And wearing rose-colored shades to boot. But I have nothing bad to say about Chuck_Nazty and he endears to the fans like myself.

The Milwaukee Brewers come to Coors for a four-game series starting Thursday evening. German Marquez will get the series started followed by Chettis, Kyle Freeland, and the Gray Wolf. Colorado needs to start dominating at home to go along with the impressive 15-8 road record. They are only 6-8 at the corner of Blake and 20th Avenue. When I am in attendance, the Rockies are 2-1 this year. Should I start a GoFund donation to help me attend all remaining home games? After the weekend is over, Colorado goes back on the road for nine games against the NL West teams based in California.

I’m sorry I didn’t get a chance to write a new post before the NYM series. I spent the weekend attending the invitees-only art show staying at the Ritz Carlton in Denver. When the Rockies won on Friday night, I decided that I had a superstition going for the Mets series (don’t write on RWO). LOL.