It May Be Only June 10th…But Never Thought I Would See This

Yes, the Rox are in first place.

Yes, only by 2.5 and 3.0 games.

Yes, it is only June 10th.

But take a look at this item. The 3X World Series Champs, the San Francisco Giants, who I think other than the Cubs, are my least favorite team in baseball. I like Madison Baumgarner and Buster Posey both a lot, as human beings and as baseball players. But, this has to make all of us dance a little Snoopy Dance. Have the Rox ever been 15 games up on the Giants? I mean, total, in the 24 years prior to this, if you added all the years they ended behind the Rox, do they add up to 15 back? Sorry, don’t mean to take delight in the misfortune of others, but after seeing the Giants win and win, and after seeing the national voices pick the Rox to finish behind the Giants (did anyone pick them to finish ahead of them?), this feels…really nice. One more thing to smile about.

TEAM W L GB HOME ROAD

Rox 40 23 — 17-13 23-10

Dodgers 37 25 2.5 23-10 14-15

DBacks 37 26 3.0 24- 9 13-17

Giants 25 38 15.0 13-15 12-23

Padres 24 38 15.5 14-16 0-22

Just…take that in. The Rox have won just 2 games less…on the road…than the Giants all season.

Okay, resume enjoying the season.