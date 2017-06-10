It May Be Only June 10th…But Never Thought I Would See This

Yes, the Rox are in first place.

Yes, only by 2.5 and 3.0 games.

Yes, it is only June 10th.

But take a look at this item. The 3X World Series Champs, the San Francisco Giants, who I think other than the Cubs, are my least favorite team in baseball. I like Madison Baumgarner and Buster Posey both a lot, as human beings and as baseball players. But, this has to make all of us dance a little Snoopy Dance. Have the Rox ever been 15 games up on the Giants? I mean, total, in the 24 years prior to this, if you added all the years they ended behind the Rox, do they add up to 15 back? Sorry, don’t mean to take delight in the misfortune of others, but after seeing the Giants win and win, and after seeing the national voices pick the Rox to finish behind the Giants (did anyone pick them to finish ahead of them?), this feels…really nice. One more thing to smile about.

 

TEAM         W             L              GB                 HOME              ROAD

Rox             40            23             —                    17-13                 23-10

Dodgers     37            25             2.5                  23-10                14-15

DBacks      37            26             3.0                  24- 9                 13-17

Giants        25            38            15.0                 13-15                 12-23

Padres       24            38            15.5                  14-16                 0-22

 

Just…take that in. The Rox have won just 2 games less…on the road…than the Giants all season.

 

Okay, resume enjoying the season.

