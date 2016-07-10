Featured

July 10, 2016

As you can see in the old photo above, this is what we need to pick up ourselves for the second half. Jeff Bridich had a good conversation with the ROOT crew yesterday. He spoke of the need to be symmetric; it has been hard to be consistent when the pitchers throw well, but the offense vanishes and vice versa. JB is looking for the team chemistry that will enable them to be consistent.

The offense can be potent at times, but as JB says, they can’t rely on the long ball especially out on the road. The hitters need to be able to understand when it’s time to give up yourself for the good of the team. Tony Wolters stand out the most to me and the hitters need to have Wolters’ baseball IQ.

The pitchers, especially in the rotation, are starting to be more consistent churning out quality starts by Tyler Anderson, JDLR, Chatty, and Jon Gray. Chad Bettis is a little bit inconsistent. But the problem is when the ball gets turned over to the bullpen they have stunk it up. Jake McGee, all by himself, has been the difference between a .500 club and seven under club. He’s the new Gopherg. It’s still a small sample, but it looks like Jordan Lyles can be counted upon as a long relief guy. Otto needs a couple of months to get back to 100% and the “Wild Thing” can be a closer like Aroldis Chapman if he can learn to pitch more and fire away less. When Zero is back to his normal self, that will allow Jason Motte to slide down into seventh inning. Boone Logan is the only relief pitcher who has been consistent and reliable.

Today Chatty gets on the hill in the final game of the first half against them scrappy Phillies. Let’s close the first half with a bang, not a thud. They’re at home in Coors Field and they’ve stunk it up worse than a skunk.