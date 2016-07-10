As you can see in the old photo above, this is what we need to pick up ourselves for the second half. Jeff Bridich had a good conversation with the ROOT crew yesterday. He spoke of the need to be symmetric; it has been hard to be consistent when the pitchers throw well, but the offense vanishes and vice versa. JB is looking for the team chemistry that will enable them to be consistent.
The offense can be potent at times, but as JB says, they can’t rely on the long ball especially out on the road. The hitters need to be able to understand when it’s time to give up yourself for the good of the team. Tony Wolters stand out the most to me and the hitters need to have Wolters’ baseball IQ.
The pitchers, especially in the rotation, are starting to be more consistent churning out quality starts by Tyler Anderson, JDLR, Chatty, and Jon Gray. Chad Bettis is a little bit inconsistent. But the problem is when the ball gets turned over to the bullpen they have stunk it up. Jake McGee, all by himself, has been the difference between a .500 club and seven under club. He’s the new Gopherg. It’s still a small sample, but it looks like Jordan Lyles can be counted upon as a long relief guy. Otto needs a couple of months to get back to 100% and the “Wild Thing” can be a closer like Aroldis Chapman if he can learn to pitch more and fire away less. When Zero is back to his normal self, that will allow Jason Motte to slide down into seventh inning. Boone Logan is the only relief pitcher who has been consistent and reliable.
Today Chatty gets on the hill in the final game of the first half against them scrappy Phillies. Let’s close the first half with a bang, not a thud. They’re at home in Coors Field and they’ve stunk it up worse than a skunk.
10 Comments
rockymountainhigh
July 10, 2016
The original Gopherg is looking much better than the new Gopherg.
Agbayani
July 10, 2016
Inexcusable to use McGee in that situation today. Still a very winnable game. 4-2, bottom 7, at Coors, and Phils’ bullpen shoudn’t scare anyone. Day before the ASB. 3 days off for everyone on the pitching staff! McGee shouldn’t see the mound unless this goes 14 innings or something. Everyone can see he’s shot. I’m a stats guy – Spilly and Drew mentioned how his stats are bad. K rate cratered. Hits/9 way, way up. They also mentioned what we’ve said: velocity way down. Now a lefty with nothing but a 89-91 mph fastball. Spilly and Drew: “he’s throwing more secondary pitches … is that because he lacks confidence in that fastball which used to be enough to get guys out? Uhh, yeah. So he walks a man, then serves up a 2 run homer to put this one effectively out of reach. So much for “all hands on deck before the ASB.” Walt is a loser with a loser mentality. McGee can’t help the fact that he sucks. He’s probably nearing the end of a nice run as a flame throwing reliever — something Tampa clearly saw. But Walt doesn’t have to use him in that situtation. That’s 100% on him. Sometimes you get the feeling he doesn’t care about winning, or even trying to win. If Otto can’t pitch a full inning with 3 days off ahead of him, then he shouldn’t be on this roster now. Losers lose … again.
rockymountainhigh
July 10, 2016
How bad can the bullpen get? They are giving up a ton of runs in half as many innings as the starters. JB now knows if you have one pitch – FB that’s sits in the low 90s – you can’t make the Show.
Time to apply the sunk cost transactions JB.
roxnsox
July 10, 2016
Thud
sdcarp
July 10, 2016
Heading into the break 40-48. On pace for 74 wins, significantly better than the 68 I projected.
Ag/RMH – as you’ve both noted, if we had only half of the meltdowns allowed by the Three Stooges, we might be about 44-44 (all relievers meltdown, so you can’t subtract all their meltdowns).
Really, when it comes down to it……we’re where we are in the loss column because of bad investments in 3 RPers, being one big bat light, and having a hard time resolving the Butler/Rusin/Bergman spot in the rotation. Fix the RPing and we’re probably 44-44. Add the big bat……maybe 46-42. That’s sort of exciting. We’re not that far away.
Agbayani
July 10, 2016
Agreed, Carp. We really aren’t that far away, which is, of course, what makes things like Walt’s managing so infuriating. He continues to manage this team as if it is is full rebuild/let’s tank the season mode. That was last year. And the year before. This year? Well, we never realistically had a shot at the playoffs, but there was no reason not to try to stay in nominal wild card contention till August (or even later). Today: Walt said (predictably) that he went to McGee to try to get McGee’s confidence back. Fail. And this was not the situation for that. It was a very winnable game! But there’s Walt, “player’s manager,” worrying about the fragile ego of his one-time closer, trotting him out in a bases empty/2-out situation to “get his confidence back.” How about we win the game first. There’ll always be a blowout later on for those confidence building sessions. I’m sure the fine young men at Regis appreciated Walt’s grandfatherly ways. This is the big leagues, Welt. Besides, how will a guy get his confidence back when he’s throwing like crap? Ottavino? Sure. He needed a couple low leverage situations to work through the nerves, etc., of coming back.
On a happier note: Tapia played the full game for the World All Stars in the Futures Game. 1-5, double, 2 RBI. Hoffman threw 1 inning, 1 hit, 1 K, 0 BB. Dahl went 0-2. The future is almost here.
sdcarp
July 10, 2016
Was going to comment on the Futures Games. Now that Hoffman has pitched (well deserved appearance), there’s really no reason not to let him get some time in Denver prior to his 2016 innings limit kicking in.
Bill
July 11, 2016
Not sure if my comment will show up. The last time I tried everything disappeared (again). And real life intruded. Hopefully next week I’ll have more time and a few bucks to contribute. I keep waiting for the headline, “Rockies let Weiss go”. But so far he’s still there. My guess that Walt has dirty pictures of Dick Monfart and Jeff Bridich and Jake McGee has pictures of Weiss with Monfart and Bridich. No other reason why he wouldn’t let Otto pitch to one more batter. If those guys don’t care, not sure why we care so much.
