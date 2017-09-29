Magic Number Is Two

Featured

September 28, 2017

in New Post, News

After a nervous week where most of us were on the edge of the seats pressing our noses to the screen, the playoff picture has come into focus for the Blake Street men. With the loss to the Cubs Thursday night, the Cardinals are officially eliminated from WC2 race. With three games remaining, the Rockies lead the Brew Crew by two games. Colorado cannot be eliminated after Saturday’s games. Let’s assume that the Dodgers will sweep the Rockies this weekend; the Brewers will have to sweep the Cardinals at Busch Stadium to overtake Colorado on the final day of the season. If they take two of three, then there will be a one game play-in on Monday to play in the WC game. They take only one game, the Brewers would let the Rockies into the playoffs via the back door.

If the Rockies want to avoid all this drama, just win a game or two vs. the Dodgers this weekend. Chettis, German Marquez, and Tyler Anderson will be going against Ryu, Kershaw, and Darvish. Jon Gray is lined up to pitch the tie breaker on Monday or the wild card game on Wednesday at Arizona.

After a bad start against Miami getting themselves beat by the 8-hole hitter with 4 RBI, they tried to rally late in the game before losing 5-4 on Monday. That was despite Giancarlo Stanton being a no-show the entire series. Naturally, he came home to Miami Thursday night to hit two moon shots in his quest for 60 HRs.

Then Anderson went to work on Tuesday shutting out the Marlins over seven innings before Chris Rusin and Mike Dunn finished off the shutout in a 6-0 victory. Trevor Story hit a three-run blast in the first to put the Rockies at ease. Nolan Arenado added an insurance two-run shot in the fifth.

Ian Desmond got things started with a three-run shot in the second inning before his teammates ran away to a 15-9 victory on Wednesday. Jeff Hoffman raised the team blood pressure a bit when he gave up four consecutive doubles to start the ninth. BB had to call upon Kyle Freeland (1 out) and Pat Neshek (2 outs) to close out the game.

If Colorado wants to control their own destiny, Friday night is as good a time as any since it is Fireworks Night after the game is complete. Nothing like clinching the WC2 with the fireworks illuminating the sky if the Brewers lose tomorrow. How many of you got tickets to the post season games? I got my set in the mail and it is neat to see real WS tickets. Now only if we can get there….