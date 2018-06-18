NICE KICKS, ANYWAY

Featured

June 18, 2018

in New Post, News

ROX HUMILIATED IN ARLINGTON; METS, MARLINS ON FOR A LITTLE MILE HIGH HOSPITALITY

It doesn’t get any worse than that.

Sunday afternoon Jon Gray had actually pitched as well as he has in a month, but a Keystone Kops kind of 6th inning put him in the soup, and a 3-run Jurickson Profar home run did him in. A 5-1 Colorado Rockies lead evolved into a 6-5 deficit, but the Rockies were having none of it, and answered with a 5-run top of 7th to run back out 10-6. The problem with that was shaky Jake McGee and his right-handed cousin, Brian Shaw, and by the time Chris Rusin got Isiah Kiner-Falefa to line-out, The Texas Rangers were back within 10-9. Adam Ottavino, who is back by the way, kept things in order in the 8th, and Trevor Story hit a 2-run homer in the top of the 9th to move the Rockies further out to a comfortable 12-9 edge.

Which brought on Wade Davis, and it was terrifying to watch. Davis walked Delino DeShields leading off. DeShields stole 2nd as Davis walked Nomar Mazara. Profar flew to left to no effect, but then Rougned Odor singled to load the bases. Davis walked Kiner-Falefa, forcing-in DeShields. Colorado 12, Texas 10. Davis walked Joey Gallo, forcing in Mazara. Colorado 12, Texas 11. Davis took back-up catcher Joey Trevino full, then Trevino lifted a little pissy pop fly over the head of Story and in front of left-fielder Gerardo Parra. Odor scored. Kiner-Falefa scored. Texas 13, Colorado 12. Rangers Walk Off.

The ban on rhyming is over. The Rockies are trudging their way fitfully through their annual June Swoon (the regularity of the phenomenon is too consistent to deny). They’re 4-12 in their last 16. Back in Philadelphia on Tuesday the Phillies got out ahead on Gray and hung on to win 5-4. Colorado got one back Wednesday behind Tyler Anderson and a 5-run 4th, then Thursday afternoon the Phils powered right through German Marquez and 3 Rockies relievers 9-3. In Arlington Friday Colorado got a win for Chad Bettis, who overcame a 5-run 1st. Left-hander Kyle Freeland was out with another strong outing Saturday before getting nicked for 2 in the 7th. Harrison Musgrave couldn’t maintain, and took the loss after coughing up 3 in the 8th. The Rockies had Tom Murphy, up from AAA Albuquerque, and Ian Desmond on 2nd and 3rd with nobody out in the top of the 7th and failed to deliver anybody. Talk at the time was “what a devastating loss,” but times were innocent back on Saturday.

The flight out of Dallas into DIA last night was no doubt lively and full of fun. Colorado now has to deal with its to-date lack of success home at Coors Field, as the New York Mets visit for 4 tonight through Thursday. Anderson (4-1, 4.48) gets the call for the Rockies versus Jacob deGrom (4-1, 1.55) of New York in this evening’s 6:40 MT tangle in downtown Denver. Marquez gets a shot at Jason Vargas tomorrow, and Bettis gets Seth Lugo Wednesday, both also 6:40 MT tussles. Freeland is back on Thursday at 1:10 in the afternoon against Steven Matz in the final tilt of a series that takes on special importance with the Miami Marlins, who Colorado is congenitally unable to beat, on for 3 more on the weekend.

Late posting shows the Rox have lost the RWO. Nothing more to do but blaze-on.