NICE KICKS, ANYWAY

ROX HUMILIATED IN ARLINGTON; METS, MARLINS ON FOR A LITTLE MILE HIGH HOSPITALITY
It doesn’t get any worse than that.
Sunday afternoon Jon Gray had actually pitched as well as he has in a month, but a Keystone Kops kind of 6th inning put him in the soup, and a 3-run Jurickson Profar home run did him in. A 5-1 Colorado Rockies lead evolved into a 6-5 deficit, but the Rockies were having none of it, and answered with a 5-run top of 7th to run back out 10-6. The problem with that was shaky Jake McGee and his right-handed cousin, Brian Shaw, and by the time Chris Rusin got Isiah Kiner-Falefa to line-out, The Texas Rangers were back within 10-9. Adam Ottavino, who is back by the way, kept things in order in the 8th, and Trevor Story hit a 2-run homer in the top of the 9th to move the Rockies further out to a comfortable 12-9 edge.
Which brought on Wade Davis, and it was terrifying to watch. Davis walked Delino DeShields leading off. DeShields stole 2nd as Davis walked Nomar Mazara. Profar flew to left to no effect, but then Rougned Odor singled to load the bases. Davis walked Kiner-Falefa, forcing-in DeShields. Colorado 12, Texas 10. Davis walked Joey Gallo, forcing in Mazara. Colorado 12, Texas 11. Davis took back-up catcher Joey Trevino full, then Trevino lifted a little pissy pop fly over the head of Story and in front of left-fielder Gerardo Parra. Odor scored. Kiner-Falefa scored. Texas 13, Colorado 12. Rangers Walk Off.
The ban on rhyming is over. The Rockies are trudging their way fitfully through their annual June Swoon (the regularity of the phenomenon is too consistent to deny). They’re 4-12 in their last 16. Back in Philadelphia on Tuesday the Phillies got out ahead on Gray and hung on to win 5-4. Colorado got one back Wednesday behind Tyler Anderson and a 5-run 4th, then Thursday afternoon the Phils powered right through German Marquez and 3 Rockies relievers 9-3. In Arlington Friday Colorado got a win for Chad Bettis, who overcame a 5-run 1st. Left-hander Kyle Freeland was out with another strong outing Saturday before getting nicked for 2 in the 7th. Harrison Musgrave couldn’t maintain, and took the loss after coughing up 3 in the 8th. The Rockies had Tom Murphy, up from AAA Albuquerque, and Ian Desmond on 2nd and 3rd with nobody out in the top of the 7th and failed to deliver anybody. Talk at the time was “what a devastating loss,” but times were innocent back on Saturday.
The flight out of Dallas into DIA last night was no doubt lively and full of fun. Colorado now has to deal with its to-date lack of success home at Coors Field, as the New York Mets visit for 4 tonight through Thursday. Anderson (4-1, 4.48) gets the call for the Rockies versus Jacob deGrom (4-1, 1.55) of New York in this evening’s 6:40 MT tangle in downtown Denver. Marquez gets a shot at Jason Vargas tomorrow, and Bettis gets Seth Lugo Wednesday, both also 6:40 MT tussles. Freeland is back on Thursday at 1:10 in the afternoon against Steven Matz in the final tilt of a series that takes on special importance with the Miami Marlins, who Colorado is congenitally unable to beat, on for 3 more on the weekend.
Late posting shows the Rox have lost the RWO. Nothing more to do but blaze-on.
sdcarp
June 18, 2018
“Late posting shows the Rox have lost the RWO.” – Fair statement.
To follow-up on Ag’s assessment on the previous thread – I think he’s spot on, perhaps even a little kind.
+/- 3 years ago……I was on the “Jon Gray can be a great reliever” bandwagon. In fact, I was sort of driving the band wagon. Of course the Rox, and even Gray, came darnn near proving me wrong. But my bandwagon still has life – hop on if you want.
Things I want to see moving forward (if the Rox are truly committed to being better in the future):
1. Play Tom Murphy.
2. Play Ryan McMahon.
3. Trade DJ and get something for him.
4. I “think” Wade Davis and a significant amount of his salary is still tradable. But don’t be greedy. Get rid of the salary.
5. Try Jon Gray as the new breed of super reliever ala Josh Hader/Amir Garrett/Archie Bradley, etc.
6. Fire the hitting coaches and give someone else an interim chance.
sdcarp
June 18, 2018
Point of reference – the Nats just gave up their #10 and #11 Prospects, along with a young Dominican arm for Royal’s Closer Kelvin Herrera. Herrera is solid, but not great. Ottavino type. The Rockies CAN NOT sit around and cry in their milk. Act now….before it’s too late.
Bob K.
June 18, 2018
Rockies sign Jairo Diaz to minor league contract.
https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2018/06/rockies-to-re-sign-jairo-diaz.html
roxnsox
June 19, 2018
It’s like there’s a virus infecting the bullpen. You think it can’t get worse, then it does.
What do you guys mean by “lost the RWO?” The site is withering because of not much commenting? I’ll be here as long as the other stalwarts are. You’re my go-to. Other sites are too crowded with stuff for me to pick through; “our” little site is cozy. Even in down times. Thanks to Jeem and RMH and carp for feeding us posts, and the other guys (no more gals, I guess) with the really interesting, intelligent, funny or caustic comments. Thanks ever to Jared for getting it going lo! these many years ago.
sdcarp
June 19, 2018
“lost the RWOers” means (I presume) that most of this group have lost hope for the Rockies in 2018.
Jeem
June 19, 2018
Just meant everyone seems to have given up on them. Not looking like a contender, but a lot of season left!