Nolan Freed From Suspension

April 19, 2018

in New Post, News

When Luis Perdomo threw the baseball behind Nolan, it touched off a basebrawl that the Rockies, who were stuck in quick sand, got their fire raging across the mountainous region. The Rockies have been 6-2 since the tussle, including the game basebrawl took place. Colorado now stands in second place with a 11-9 record ahead of every hated rivals except the D-bax. Considering that they were taking on a lot of water on their ship, they are fortunate to have a winning record.

Pitching was the name of the game in Colorado’s hot streak (six of last eight). After winning the series 3-1 in the capital of the nation, they visited PNC Park where they have been tortured often. On Monday, German Marquez gave a quality start with six innings of two runs allowed. With the bats thawing in the snowy weather, they jumped to a 5-0 lead allowing Bud Black to employ Chris Rusin for two innings and Otto for one inning (two strikeouts) to take the series opener 6-2.

Chettis toed the frozen rubber on Wednesday and gave the Rockies their best starting pitching performance of the year, going 7.1 shutout innings before handing the ball to the MSD High Crew to complete a 2-0 victory over the Pirates.

Kyle Freeland took the ball in the Wednesday matinee. Chris Ianetta staked the Rockies to a 1-0 short-lived lead with a solo shot to center field. Freeland was in cruise control until he issued a free pass with two outs and bases empty in the fourth inning. He gave up five runs while recording only one more out after the free pass. It’s all too familiar to the Rockies fans. Freeland has not been efficient in any game that he started. Soon Jeff Hoffman and Freeland will trade places as soon as Hoffman gets enough rehab starts in Albuquerque.

Chicago Cubs visit Coors Field this weekend for a three-game set. I heard the tv announcer during the Cubs-Cards game this afternoon say that the Cubs’ bats will heat up when they go to Denver and take advantage of Coors Field. It will be up to the Gray Wolf to find a way to avoid that one bad inning and earn the “ace” title in the opener. Nolan returns to the lineup coming off a five-game suspension. Tyler Anderson goes Saturday and Marquez will attempt to snuff out the Cubs on Sunday.

Despite disaster in the first two games of the season at Arizona, Colorado has a 9-5 road record. They need to make Coors Field a place visitors don’t want to come to. They are only 2-4 at home which resulted in a so-so 11-9 overall record. They are 4-2 in one-run games which shows the investment in the back end of the bullpen made by Jeff Bridich. They are 9-11 in “expected record.”

Will there be any transactions this weekend? CarGo is ailing and it would be a great time to bring up either David Dahl or Raimel Tapia if CarGo goes on the DL. If we have a double-header due to inclement weather, it would allow us to borrow Carlos Estevez from Albuquerque. Is Gerardo Parra going to serve his suspension starting tomorrow? If so, we still have a short bench. In my opinion, it would be beneficial to have Estevez and Antonio Senzatela trade spots so Senzatela can develop as a starter in case Jeff Hoffman and/or Kyle Freeland are shaky.