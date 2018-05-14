NOT SO FAST

ROX OFF ON TOUR OF CALIFORNIA FOLLOWING DAZZLING HOME STAND
Just when the Colorado Rockies looked poised to run off on a stretch of exhilarating wins, they settled back into Coors Field and lost 4 out of 6 for the benefit of the many citizens of Colorado who stopped by the old ball park to observe. It started-out nicely enough, with Jon Gray tacking a 9th consecutive quality start onto the stretch that had begun on the road in Miami. As chronicled ably elsewhere by RMH, the Rockies split 2 with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Tyler Anderson causing the string to lapse in an 8-0 loss on Wednesday.
While the Angels headed back to Anaheim to deal with the Minnesota Twins, Colorado got set to host the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Brewers are looking like they may have a big future ahead of them. The former Rockie Jhoulys Chacin got the call for Milwaukee on Thursday and held Colorado in check for 5-1/3, surrendering single runs in the 2nd and the 5th. German Marquez provided the opposition to Chacin and served-up a solo-shot to Lorenzo Cain on the first pitch of the game, was nicked for another run on 2 singles, a hit-batsman and a sacrifice fly in the 3rd, then 4 Brewers singles and a double sent Marquez packing in the 5th and put the contest in the victory column for Milwaukee, which rolled 4 relievers out, including another ex-Rockie, the left-hander Boone Logan, to hold Colorado back over the distance.
Heartbreak was the Friday night theme for revelers out on the Rooftop. The usually steady Chad Bettis was out for the Rockies, and he suffered through single Brewers runs in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 5th while his teammates countered against Brandon Woodruff with 1 in the 2nd, 3 in the 3rd and 5 in the 4th, Colorado running-out to a 9-4 lead after 5. But Milwaukee got to Bettis in the 6th. A single, double, and single chased the right-hander and squeezed the lead down to 9-6, then 2 additional runs would score against reliever Chris Rusin. Colorado got 1 back to make it 10-8 headed into the 7th, and that lead would hold until the 9th when Wade Davis allowed a 2-out single to Hernan Perez and Manny Piña followed that with a 2-run jack. The Rockies would decline to answer and 3 singles off of shaky Jake McGee in the top of the 10th saw the Brewers slink-off with an 11-10 victory.
Saturday brought the week’s second burst of joy, orchestrated this time by the shortstop Trevor “Air” Story, who has pushed his batting average up to .234 and is rocking 32 RBI behind ten 2018 home runs. Kyle Freeland was on the hill for Colorado and posted 6-1/3 innings of 4-hit/4-walk shutout dealing. Story knocked-in Nolan Arenado, who had tripled with 2-out, with a fly ball just-over the left center-field wall in the 1st. In the 3rd Story doubled-in Arenado, who had doubled again with 2-out to make it 3-0, and in the 5th two were out by the time Story came to bat with empty bases and delivered a solo-shot to left. Brian Shaw, Mike Dunn, Adam Ottavino and Davis delivered 2-2/3 behind Freeland to complete the shutout, 4-0 Rockies.
But Gray pitched like a mother on Mother’s Day, giving-up 3 in the 3rd, 1 in the 4th, and another 2 in the 6th while rookie Freddy Peralta of the Brewers was brilliant, stifling Colorado on a single hit over 5-2/3 while striking-out 13. The Rockies got a run off of Matt Albers in the 6th and 2 off of Dan Jennings in the 7th, but there wasn’t enough late-afternoon magic down there at the old ball park to stave-off a down end to a down week. Colorado is now 7-11 at the friendly confines of Lodo, in contrast to an unusual 15-8 on the road. There’s no science to explain it; each of the young starters has a tendency toward trouble in the early innings, and of course it’s easier to get in trouble at Coors than it is on the road. To pull another rabbit out of the hat, the Rockies’ offense, such as it is, hasn’t shown it’s got a lot of come from behind in it, at least to-date.
Colorado is in the city of San Diego, California, tonight for the first of 2 with the good old Padres. Game time is 8:10 MT and Anderson (2-1, 4.23) will face-off against Joey Luchesi (3-2. 2.98) of San Diego in a battle of lefties. Marquez goes tomorrow against the locally revered Jordan Lyles in a 1:40 MT afternoon set-to, then the Rockies head up the coast for 4 with the hated Giants on the weekend, only to turn back around toward Los Angeles for 3 with the Dodgers starting a week from today. Look sharp: it’s California. Time to open some eyes.
rockymountainhigh
May 14, 2018
As bad as the Rockies have played of late, we are just 1.5 games out of first place. Simple as playing less bad than the other West teams.
sdcarp
May 15, 2018
Trade for Jose Abreu. It’s really this simple.
Bob K.
May 15, 2018
Just make sure they take Ian Desmond and his salary in the trade.
Doc
May 15, 2018
Always a hoot to read your write-ups, Jeem.
Jeem
May 15, 2018
Thanks Doc. I’m with RMH above– we’re close to breaking out. 2 things need to happen. The rotation needs to get into a groove where one good start leads to the next. I thought we were about to turn that corner, but then there were 4 bad starts in the 4 losses at Coors. And I think the park adjustment has a lot to do with that. Otherwise it sure has been a long time since the Rox had any kind of “Coors Swagger,” maybe back to before they started trying to make the park play more fairly. We need to get some of that going. I don’t see either of the above as unreachable. At some point we are going to turn up the volume.
rockymountainhigh
May 15, 2018
Stupid Jordan Lyles has thrown a perfect game today in less than 100 pitches.
Get a 1B man via a trade. Trade Pint and somebody else before his value declines. I recently saw MLB.com top 30 Rockies prospects. Pint has fallen to #5 and Peter Lambert is #4.
Agbayani
May 15, 2018
.298
.262
.317
.219
.229
.115
.138
.148
.286
Those are the batting averages of the Rockies’ starting 9 today. That’s … atrocious. And that’s even with German Marquez’s lofty .286. A number of us have always thought Lyles had it in him to become a good starter, but let’s face facts: Lyles had plenty of opportunity to relax and just ease things over the plate whenever he got to that Murderer’s Row that began with the .115 (Valaika) and then continued onto Wolters and Castro and the pitcher.
rockymountainhigh
May 15, 2018
I subscribe to The Athletic and here’s a copy/paste:
“The Rockies did not make Lyles’ job difficult. They swung at 23 pitches outside the strike zone.”
I knew it. The hitters have been helping out the opposing pitchers. Also I think the Rockies have become obsessed with the launch angles concept. That meant upper cut swings. So opposing pitchers adjusted by throwing heat up the ladder to nullify the uppercut swings.
Another beef of mine: We’ve been trying to ambush first pitches. Problem is those pitches aren’t center cut. Results are almost always dribblers into easy outs. The other teams know when to ambush and usually barrel up when a Rockies pitcher throw ball middle of plate trying to get strike one.
sdcarp
May 16, 2018
Who would we rather have playing 1B?
Player A = 29 YO, LH, 245 BA, 379 OBP, 8 HR, 0.4 WAR, Arbitration eligible 2019 and 2020, FA 2021.
Player B = 31 YO, RH, 290 BA, 354 OBP, 7 HR, 0.8 WAR, arbitration eligible 2019, FA 2020.
For perspective, player “A” has about 40 fewer ABs due to a brief DL stint. More perspective…..our collective 1B WAR to date is a historically bad -2.2. So even player “A,” with DL time, would net us +2.6 wins from where we are now.
Of course “A” is Justin Bour, and “B” is Abreu.
This is an example of why I think it’s better to trade for needs in the offseason. Now…..both the Marlins and White Sox know we’re desperate. I’m putting Pint and McMahon on the table…..and maybe more. I like Bour’s power plus OBP. I like Abreu’s RHed-ness.
sdcarp
May 16, 2018
FWIW – there are four solid college 1B that will be in this year’s amateur draft. Most draft experts rate all four as very late 1st round, or more likely, 2nd round talents. If I’m GM, I’m trading for either Bour or Abreu AND taking one of these 1B in the draft. That way we’ve got a chance to be covered when Bour/Abreu become FA. This whole “ignore 1B” concept is ridiculous.
rockymountainhigh
May 16, 2018
Remember we have Willie Abreu and Brian Mundell in house. Or move Tyler Nevin from 3B to 1B.
rockymountainhigh
May 17, 2018
Garrett Hampson promoted to AAA. I was beating the drums for him to make the team out of ST as utility infielder. I also suspect DJLM injury is much more serious than originally thought. I don’t think Hampson was promoted to back up McMahon at 2B. Or are the Rockies are playing McMahon at 1B and Hampson at 2B to prepare for permanent promotion to the big club?
I don’t think CarGo will be with us past the ASB. Save $3M in bonus by cutting CarGo and promoting Tapia. We could be seeing vastly different lineup on the right side of infield and the corner OFs. Hey even get Tom Murphy while we’re at it.
The Rockies are at the quarter pole. The first quarter is a large enough sample size to tell us who we really are. The FO better think like the seamheads.
sdcarp
May 17, 2018
“The Rockies are at the quarter pole. The first quarter is a large enough sample size to tell us who we really are. The FO better think like the seamheads.”
You Sir….are correct. In fact, I contend it’s 1/4 of 2018 + all of 2017. Quite a large sample size.
Albert Einstein –
BTW….many believe this quote didn’t originate with Einstein. Regardless, you get the point.
Bob K.
May 17, 2018
DJ has broken bone in thumb but not expected to require surgery.
https://www.denverpost.com/2018/05/17/dj-lemahieu-rockies-broken-bone-in-thumb/
sdcarp
May 17, 2018
As a point of reference, the Padres released Chase Headley today. He was in the final year of a 4 year, 52M contract.That’s roughly 13M per year. So, the stinkin’ Padres are ready eat approximately 9M just to let their (really awesome) young kids play. People make fun of AJ Preller. He’s done some shady stuff. But…..he’s also doing a lot of good stuff.