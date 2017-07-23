Offense Comes Alive

Featured

July 20, 2017

in New Post, News

It is just a four game streak, but everything came together on Sunday. First, I arrived home from my vacation in the Austrian Alps on Sunday. Second, Bob in WV opened the door to offensive offense discussion on Sunday in which the softball was served to Bob K. Third, Ian Desmond came off the DL Sunday to ignite the attack.

Sunday was when the Rockies unleashed their fury from the built up frustration. Only four games, but they are trying to prove that changing the hitting coach has no effect on their performance. @Chuck_Nazty and DJLM have some helium in their batting averages and #NolanBeingNolan finally has some friends to drive home to increase his major-leading RBI total to 80. With Gerardo Parra and Ian Desmond finally healthy behind Mark Reynolds, he can relax and get back to his normal self and swing with no pressure. Since the ASB, Trevor Story has fixed his mechanics to shorten up his swing and is starting to come around. This allows BB to finally relegate CarGo to the bench or bottom half of the order.

Now sdcarp and Agbayani are playing armchair GMs trying to improve the club, specifically the bullpen and catching position. RMH chiming in….I don’t want to give up the farm for a rental to play in just one game (WC game). Find a trade similar to 2009 that brought Rafael Betancourt here without giving up a big piece. The Dodgers have won 30 of the last 34 games and they are a foregone conclusion to win the NL West. Colorado will have to settle for a WC play-in game and hope to win. Then the real playoffs can be experienced. Currently, Colorado sits in the #1 WC slot half game ahead of Arizona. Arizona beefed up their offense getting J.D. Martinez, but he got plunked on his hand in his first game with the new team.

Sunday, New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz could not even pitch two innings as the Rockies won 13-4. Then San Diego Padres came to town who has been a thorn in our sides in head to head matchups. The Rockies have had it with the Friars in their earlier games and they took it out on them sweeping them 9-6, 9-7, and 18-4. The bullpen was a bit shaky in the first two games of the series, but they got the ball to Greg Holland for his 29th and 80th save. Wednesday afternoon they decided to give the back end of the pen a rest by scoring in every inning except the 8th. This allowed BB to give Jairo Diaz a little work as he went two innings without a run allowed. Otto then closed out the 9th despite issuing yet another walk (wiped out by GIDP).

Colorado seeks to continue taking out their frustrations on the next victim. Pittsburgh is coming to town for a three-game set. Jeff Hoffman, German Marquez, and Kyle Freeland will go against Trevor Williams, Chad Kuhl, and Ivan Nova. Let’s reclaim our prowess and extend the win streak to seven before an important visit to St. Louis. St. Louis is trying to climb back into the WC race.

Let’s take a quick look at the past month; from June 21st until the ASB the Rockies got into an offensive slump, rookie SPs had their hiccups during their learning curves, and they were victims of the hottest teams in baseball. At least nine games were against Los Angeles and Arizona both of whom have been on ridiculous roll similar to Washington when they came through Coors Field. Yet, look at the Rockies’ record: 56-41 which is still an impressive 15 games above .500. Percentage points separate the Rockies and D-Bax for the two WC slots. Chicago is presumed to start making their move to reclaim the Central division. That will leave us to watch the Brewers (52-46), Pittsburgh (48-48), St. Louis (46-49) and maybe New York (43-50). The next six games are important as it will enable the Rockies to build their WC lead or let it slip away.

I’m staying in the USA and the RWOers have to continue serving softballs to Bob K to keep our superstitions alive. Between now and September, it will be determined if the Rockies are really making a push for the post season or fade away. Every game in September will be all divisional games except for a three-game home series against Miami.