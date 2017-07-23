Offense Comes Alive

It is just a four game streak, but everything came together on Sunday. First, I arrived home from my vacation in the Austrian Alps on Sunday. Second, Bob in WV opened the door to offensive offense discussion on Sunday in which the softball was served to Bob K. Third, Ian Desmond came off the DL Sunday to ignite the attack.
Sunday was when the Rockies unleashed their fury from the built up frustration. Only four games, but they are trying to prove that changing the hitting coach has no effect on their performance. @Chuck_Nazty and DJLM have some helium in their batting averages and #NolanBeingNolan finally has some friends to drive home to increase his major-leading RBI total to 80. With Gerardo Parra and Ian Desmond finally healthy behind Mark Reynolds, he can relax and get back to his normal self and swing with no pressure. Since the ASB, Trevor Story has fixed his mechanics to shorten up his swing and is starting to come around. This allows BB to finally relegate CarGo to the bench or bottom half of the order.
Now sdcarp and Agbayani are playing armchair GMs trying to improve the club, specifically the bullpen and catching position. RMH chiming in….I don’t want to give up the farm for a rental to play in just one game (WC game). Find a trade similar to 2009 that brought Rafael Betancourt here without giving up a big piece. The Dodgers have won 30 of the last 34 games and they are a foregone conclusion to win the NL West. Colorado will have to settle for a WC play-in game and hope to win. Then the real playoffs can be experienced. Currently, Colorado sits in the #1 WC slot half game ahead of Arizona. Arizona beefed up their offense getting J.D. Martinez, but he got plunked on his hand in his first game with the new team.
Sunday, New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz could not even pitch two innings as the Rockies won 13-4. Then San Diego Padres came to town who has been a thorn in our sides in head to head matchups. The Rockies have had it with the Friars in their earlier games and they took it out on them sweeping them 9-6, 9-7, and 18-4. The bullpen was a bit shaky in the first two games of the series, but they got the ball to Greg Holland for his 29th and 80th save. Wednesday afternoon they decided to give the back end of the pen a rest by scoring in every inning except the 8th. This allowed BB to give Jairo Diaz a little work as he went two innings without a run allowed. Otto then closed out the 9th despite issuing yet another walk (wiped out by GIDP).
Colorado seeks to continue taking out their frustrations on the next victim. Pittsburgh is coming to town for a three-game set. Jeff Hoffman, German Marquez, and Kyle Freeland will go against Trevor Williams, Chad Kuhl, and Ivan Nova. Let’s reclaim our prowess and extend the win streak to seven before an important visit to St. Louis. St. Louis is trying to climb back into the WC race.
Let’s take a quick look at the past month; from June 21st until the ASB the Rockies got into an offensive slump, rookie SPs had their hiccups during their learning curves, and they were victims of the hottest teams in baseball. At least nine games were against Los Angeles and Arizona both of whom have been on ridiculous roll similar to Washington when they came through Coors Field. Yet, look at the Rockies’ record: 56-41 which is still an impressive 15 games above .500. Percentage points separate the Rockies and D-Bax for the two WC slots. Chicago is presumed to start making their move to reclaim the Central division. That will leave us to watch the Brewers (52-46), Pittsburgh (48-48), St. Louis (46-49) and maybe New York (43-50). The next six games are important as it will enable the Rockies to build their WC lead or let it slip away.
I’m staying in the USA and the RWOers have to continue serving softballs to Bob K to keep our superstitions alive. Between now and September, it will be determined if the Rockies are really making a push for the post season or fade away. Every game in September will be all divisional games except for a three-game home series against Miami.
Intensity level of last night’s game was outstanding.
I may be wrong but from what I have seen the Pirates are probably the number 1 team when it comes to intentionally throwing at the opposing batters. The Rockies seem to get away with hitting opposing batters the most with the claim it was not intentional. The Pirates will retaliate whenever one of their batters gets hit and in some cases will try to get the first hit batter in before the other team does especially if they are playing teams in their own division.
Assuming the Rox hold on and win this one (I should know better, right?), it means we’ll have won 6 of the last 7, and 10 of last 16. This Pirates series was significant. They came in red hot – and are a very capable team. We’ve got a tough road trip coming up, but then the schedule really turns in our favor for the bulk of August. Where I’m headed with this……I think we have to be buyers, and “need” to be buyers.
The bullpen is gassed. It needs help. Duh. We can debate how to do this. Trade straight up for current for relief pitchers, or trade for starting pitchers and shift a couple of our young starters to the Pen. Smarter people than I can figure this out. Regardless of SPer or RPer, I’m targeting controllable guys.
#1 on my list is Raisel Iglesias, and no one else is close.
#2 on my list is Kevin Gausman, Just playing a hunch on this one. Trying to take advantage of a buy low opportunity.
#3 on my list – Kyle Barraclough. I like him better than AJ Ramos because he’s younger, and better raw stuff, and has more controllable years.
#4 on my list- AJ Ramos. I don’t hate him. He has Club control next year. He’s historically a “”solid” pitcher. If you split Major League Closers into 5 tiers, he’d be a middle of the pack, tier 3 guy.
A good week for the Rockies. 5-1 homestead is awesome. The Rockies lead the majors in RISP, BA with runners on base, and 2-out RISP hitting. Now the offense starts to come together when everyone is healthy and both CarGo and Trevor starting to come out of their season long funks.
Now David Dahl and Chad Bettis are nearing returns. Meanwhile Dodgers and Washington are getting their injury bugs. Today is a great day for the Rockies when all teams chasing the WC spot lost today.
Six games left in July. Hopefully 3-3 to finish month. We are 58-42 after 100 games. Only need to go 32-30 to get 90 wins likely securing WC.
Definitely need BP help as everyone says. Get Iglesias and or Barraclough.
My finger no longer hovering over the panic button. Now that was the homestand we needed. And the Brew Crew is looking awfully vulnerable now with the Cubs breathing down their necks. They’re my main concern since I think the Cubs will take the division in the end. But the Pirates were my second biggest concern, so the sweep is a big help, and it may just push them into “sell” mode after all. Bullpen: Otto is still a mess. I don’t trust McGee at all. I think Dunn is in one of his good streaks but Bud hasn’t really realized it yet. So I will resign myself to the notion that a middling bullpen arm may be all I should be hoping for before August, and I’m actually kind of o.k. with that.
Agree with your Cubs analysis here. They’re about to go on a Dodger- esque streak and win 30 of their next 35, meaning the Brewers will be in the WC race with us, the DBacks, and yes…..the Pirates are likely the next best candidates.
David Dahl already has a HR tonight in the Topes game (although he’s still rusty). Tom Murphy slowly warming up – he’s batting something like 350 over the last 5 games (he’s not in the lineup tonight). I can see Murphy staying down until rosters expand – then getting a lot of time. McMahon is still raking. AAA average north of 370 – and the sample size is getting large. Bettis so-so tonight. Big thing I’m looking at is 88-92 mph on the gun. So he still needs time to build arm strength. But in a month……he could still be best used in our gassed Pen.
I continue to maintain that if the Rox have a good vibe about extending Nolan….McMahon is best used as a trade chip. So Ag…..I think that “should” bring more than a middling reliever.
And now it’s Offense Goes Missing in Action. A warm welcome, please, to our old friend, the Coors Hangover Effect.
…and to his pal, Looking Bad on a National Broadcast and Further Cementing the Rockies as Pretenders in the View of Most People, Always
Yency Almonte promoted to AAABQ today.
Indeed. Seems like time for a recap of “things we know:”
* As you note, Almonte promoted.
* Jairo Diaz and Carlos Estevez swap places.
* David Dahl showing some progress – but hasn’t hit the afterburners yet.
* Ditto for Tom Murphy. Playing better, but hasn’t hit the afterburners yet.
* On the other hand, Brendan Rodgers has been going warp speed and is now almost universally regarded as a top 10 Prospect.
* Ryan McMahon continues to rake, and has re-established himself as a very solid top 100 Prospect.
* Tapia the enigma hits, makes the difficult defensive plays, yet can boot the easiest ones.
* Tyler Chatwood pitches simulated outing and of course feels great.
* Chad Bettis is progressing as well as one would realistically expect.
I’ve read “rumor” that Chatwood might move to the Pen when he returns. This will sound weird coming from Mr. Bullpen – but I’m a little skeptical of moving starters that can’t throw strikes to the Pen. I do still believe Chatwood is a superior talent though – so why not give it a shot?
I’m just not all warm and fuzzy about our rumored pursuit of AJ Ramos. I don’t hate it….but I’m far from convinced it will end well for Ramos if he pitches a lot at Coors. Conversely, long time rumored Rockie target Kevin Gausman, having a miserable season, has quietly turned it around his last two starts, I’d personally rather see an all-out buy low attempt on Gausman and corresponding move of Senza (and maybe Chatwood and even Bettis (he makes sense in the Pen – to me)) to the Pen.
How about Jonathon Lucroy? He’s far better than Hanigan.
RMH – I’m personally a longtime Lucroy fan. But he’s fallen off a cliff this year (offensively and defensively). He’s “only” 31. He’d be a rental I suppose (although he’s the type guy that might be a solid FA target for us this offseason anyway). The Rangers are in a tough spot. They’re not good this year, but the AL WC race is a bunch of mediocre teams…..so they’re still within shouting distance.
I tell you guys (and girls), after Desmond’s calf re-injury last night (I’m assuming he’ll need DL time), I’m calling up McMahon to platoon with Reynolds at 1B.
DO-NOT-PUSH-THE-PANIC-BUTTON-AG!
I have to say, one of my pet peeves is occurring. Teams (not just the Rockies – but in this case, the Rockies!) that wait right up to the deadline to make their trades. All 162 games count the same. The games in August/September do not count any more than the games in April-July. Last night………..the Rox could have used a another good relief pitcher (or two). Perhaps we could have extended that game…..or even won it. Take a look at the Cubs. Jose Quintana has already pitched two games. Two wins. I’ll be monitoring the games that the Rox perhaps could have won if they had pulled the trigger earlier in July. Last night’s game definitely goes into that column. Don’t be a Used Car salesman JB. Go get the guys we need and lets win a couple of extra games.
Wonder what the Oakland A’s want for Yonder Alonso? Extreme fly-ball hitter. 1B. Left-handed batter. Solid defense, above average at minimum. He’d be a rental, so the price shouldn’t be too high.
I’ve said (several times) that I’m in favor of pursuing controllable players. I probably should amend that statement to something like “I’m in favor of pursuing controllable players unless the price of a rental is very reasonable and/or there’s a decent chance the rental might be a future FA target of the Rockies anyway.”
Welcome Pat Neshek. Can we go back a few hours in a magic time machine and redo tonight?
On the surface, didn’t give up too much. Given that we didn’t give up too much, we don’t need to stop here. Let’s get another RPer and a bat.
Rockies get Pat Neshek and cash for Jose Garcia IF, J. D. Hammer RHP and Alejandro Requena RHP. Tyler Anderson moved to 60 day DL to create opening for Neshek who has been superb this year. He has a 1.12 ERA but only a 37% ground ball rate to go along with 10Ks per 9 innings and 1.1 walks per 9 innings.
https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2017/07/phillies-trade-pat-neshek-rockies.html
Too bad they couldn’t get the Phillies to take Jordan Lyles in return.
So far this road trip is looking very similar to other road trips to hot muggy places in the middle of the summer. Tonight was a total bummer. Hitting was ok but let some chances slip away. Pitching was terrible. Maybe with Neshek coming we’ve seen the last of Jordan Lyles. Fielding was not good tonight. DJ didn’t get to a couple of balls he usually gets, A ball got by Cargo, Charlie hit one cut-off man and missed another. (.500 is good hitting, but not fielding). At least one base-runner was thrown out on the bases. And Carp you hit the nail on the head about Chatwood and his lack of control coming out of the bullpen.
I know little of the 3 guys they gave up to get Neshek but it might be too little, too late.
As someone who has long believed that relief pitchers with quirky deliveries succeed at Coors (Brian Fuentes, Mike Myers, Steve Reed), I really like the Neshek trade. Jose Gomez is the only one of the three we sent packing that I’d ever heard of. He’s a nice prospect, but the talk seems to be that he’s unlikely to stick at SS, and that makes him a much less valuable commodity. So 3 low minors middling prospects really isn’t bad at all. More troubling to me is Tyler Anderson to the 60 day DL, since there was some hope he could be back well before that. And he is really needed now. Carp, why shouldn’t I push the panic button? 3 in DC coming up. We let the Cards right back into the wild card race too ….
Keep this in mind Rox fans – MLB teams have Farm Systems for two primary reasons – to groom players to ultimately make the parent Major League Club, or to trade players for other players that ultimately make the Major League Club. IMO – fans frequently forget that reason #2 is just as important as reason #2. With that in mind – here’s why I Iike the Neshek deal, even as a rental:
1. We desperately need him.
2. All three players given up at low minor levels.
3. Two of the Three were not in any scout driven top 30 list (forgive me if I don’t put much credence in the Purple Row fan vote top 30).
4. The one player that was a “top 30” type of guy – Jose Gomez (generally thought of in the 20-25 range) is at a super deep position (SS) for the Rox and if he doesn’t stick there, he’ll likely move to another super-deep position for the Rox (3rd).
IMO – this is “mission accomplished” for both Organizations. The Rox get a player they desperately need for the next two months, the Phils get 3 lottery tickets – which is a hell of a lot better than nothing (hint, hint Rockies – thinking back to last season and guys like Nick Hundley and Boone Logan). There will be a rush to “grade” the trade today…..which will make me laugh. Let’s revisit in 3-4 years and see if any of these Prospects amount to anything for the Phils. IMO – both teams “win.”
I have to say…..given that the price for Neshek was “low,” – I’m warming to the idea of Lucroy.
I like the trade. But the Rockies do not look like anything more than an average (sometimes a little above, sometimes a little below) team – certainly not a playoff team. It’s only that too-good-to-be-true stretch the first couple of months that even has them hanging in there record-wise. Obviously. Sigh.
What’s wrong with Tyler Anderson? 60-day. Ugh.
Tyler Anderson had knee surgery.
Thanks, Bob K. I did know that but thought it was of the arthroscopic/shorter DL type…did it become more serious somewhere along the line, or did I misunderstand the nature of things before?
I think that the Tyler Anderson move was strictly a bookkeeping move. The 60 day DL started when he was put on the DL which was> I can’t remember but I think more than a month ago, maybe 6 weeks ago. Once he reaches 60 days he can come back if he’s healthy and someone can be let go. Hopefully Lyles although maybe he’ll be gone tomorrow.
By the way don’t be discouraged by the Nats winning 15-2 today. They were outscored 1-0 over the final 4 1/2 innings and are in a massive hitting slump!
Actually, they can probably roll Anderson’s DL stint back to the day after his last appearance which was June 25 … so August 25? That’s still more than the “6 weeks” we heard about, so still not good news. Good news on the Nats win: it was the Brewers’ loss. They are fading, and faster than us ….