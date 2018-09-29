Plaaaay Baaaalll

The long and rather quiet winter (other than the Arenado signing) has finally come to an end. The Rockies will open the season in Miami for four games before traveling upstate to Tampa to take on the Rays for three games.
There was some mumbling that Colorado has not done much in the quiet off season. In hindsight, there were clues why the front office had chosen to go the quiet route. They immediately signed Dan Murphy to play first base since they knew they had to move Ground Balls off first base and move him to center field pushing Chuck_Nazty to right field. He should not have been playing CF last year when he led the majors in the wrong way with the worst negative RS (runs saved) metric. Murphy looked much better at 1B than Desmond ever did during spring training.
Colorado also figured that they had plenty of in-house candidates to compete for the second base job to replace DJLM who moved to the Yankees as a free agent. The Cactus League games showed that they had adequate or better replacement for DJLM. Ryan McMahon, Garrett Hampson, Brendan Rodgers, and Pat Valaika were the candidates. McMahon showed that he is hitting the balls on the barrel a lot. Last year he had BABIP help. Hampson had also played well he joined McMahon on the OD roster.
The Rockies didn’t want to spend a lot of money so they would have enough cushion to buy out Arenado for the next eight years (option after third year). The average Coors Field crowd just went from 33,000 to 38,000 after the Arenado extension (my subjective estimate).
After experimenting with Nado in the two-hole for a good portion of the spring, they decided to flip flop Nado and Murphy. The everyday lineup will look like this: Blackmon RF, Murphy 1B, Arenado 3B, Story SS, Dahl LF, Desmond CF, McMahon 2B, Ianetta/Wolters C, and starting pitcher. The bench is Mark Reynolds, Raimel Tapia, Garret Hampson, and catcher not starting.
The rotation was settled with Kyle Freeland, German Marquez, Tyler Anderson, Jon Gray, and Chettis. The bullpen will have Wade Davis, Scott Oberg, Seunghwann Oh, Mike Dunn, Bryan Shaw, Jake McGee, Harrison Musgrave, and DJ Johnson. Chris Rusin will begin the season on the IL like he always do every year. Antonio Senzatela also begins the year on the IL with an infected heel after wearing brand new baseball shoes. Carlos Estevez is probably the first man up from AAABQ when the pen needs help. Jeff Hoffman is likely the first SP unless Peter Lambert jumps over him on the depth chart.
If the rotation can be consistent and go deep frequently and the bullpen has less hiccups than last year, the Rockies have a real shot to displace the Dodgers as the NL West champion. The offense can’t do any worse than last year.
Jeem will be back and he will do the weekly reports on Mondays or Tuesdays when time permits. I will do the weekend reports on Thursdays or Fridays when my time permits. I will be on vacation from April 13th until May 6th. But I’ll be watching the games on MLB.TV while cruising in the South Pacific (next day mornings over there during evening games here). If there is no new post, just keep commenting away on the current post like we did during the winter. But I promise we don’t have a thread 100 pages long.
Go Rockies – my projection is 93 wins according to my Planet Alignment Theory and 84 wins if all kinds of problems appear during the season.
To make the playoffs – I think we need to win the NL West. Here’s why;
NYM, Philly, Atl, Was, CC, Mil, and StL. The NL East and NL Central are both brutal in 2019. I think both Wild Cards come from those Divisions. The West…….SF and Ari will be down. Honestly, the Giants lineup looks horrible. The 2019 key to me…..playing well against the Padres. They’re much improved.
I agree 100% with you, win the division or go fishing. The division is winnable if we have more break throughs than regressions.
Seattle to acquire Tom Murphy from the Giants. Too bad the Rockies didn’t try to trade him instead of letting him go off of waivers.
https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2019/03/giants-trade-tom-murphy-mariners.html
Dexter Fowler and mental illness.
https://www.cardsondeck.net/blog/on-dex-mental-illness-and-moving-forward
I had no idea. Thanks for sharing, Bob.
What’s the matter with Charlie? Does he miss DJ that much?
I was pleased to see production(6 runs) from other than 1-2 hole hitters.
Only two games but I like the impact Dave Magadon has had on the hitters. Seven strikeouts in the first game and only five strikeouts in the second game. Daily strikeouts in double figures had been killing the Rockies offense in the past.
Way too early to come to any conclusions on whether Magadan is an effective hitting coach. One could just as easily say he must be horrible based on the 1 – 15 effort of the top three batters in the line up on opening day or Murphy’s 1 – 10 effort in the first two games of the season. I see that Jeff Salazar did manage to retain his assistant hitting coach position even though it was announced that he… Read more »
Murphy to see specialist Monday about his fractured left index finger. Expected to go on IL.
https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2019/03/daniel-murphy-suffers-fractured-finger.html
Rockies call up Valaika.
https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2019/03/rockies-promote-pat-valaika.html
Rockies outright Rayan Gonzalez off of the 40 man roster and send him to AA Hartford. This brings the Rockies down to only 38 on the 40 man roster.
https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2019/03/rockies-outright-rayan-gonzalez-to-double-a.html
Well, after a quick start a disappointing ending to the first series. Look at the Marlins – there’s obviously some young talent on the mound, but that’s a AAA lineup they’re throwing out there. Rosell Herrera starting/leading off in CF … the Rockies quite correctly gave up on him after his 2017 minor league season. So the pitching performances other than Anderson were fine, but … … and the offensive gaps remain unaddressed. It won’t help having Murphy out, but… Read more »
The Corey Dickerson trade from the other perspective. “As the Rockies a rare visit to Tampa Bay this weekend, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times looks back at the trade that sent German Marquez from the Rays to the Mile High City. This deal may be known as “the German Marquez trade” in hindsight, though back in January 2016, Marquez was a little-known minor leaguer who had yet to even reach Double-A when he and Jake McGee were sent… Read more »
Love the Rays attitude. Their philosophy (about trading) is 100% correct.