Regaining Sea Legs

June 2, 2017

ROX SALVAGE 1 OF 4 VS SEATTLE; IN SOUTH CALIFORNIA FOR 3 WITH PADRES

One of the better pieces of news coming out of the past off-season was the Arizona Diamondbacks’ moving Jean Segura to the American League, where he would pose considerably less of a hazard to the Colorado Rockies, but unfortunately the Dbacks’ trade sent the 27 year-old infielder to Seattle, which appeared on the Rockies schedule for back-to-back home and away 2-game series this past week. It can be safely stated Colorado does not match-up well against long lineups filled with doubles-hitting sluggers and unfamiliar pitching staffs, and the Rockies dropped 3-straight to the Mariners before recovering in time to snag yesterday’s afternoon contest 6-3. Colorado has moved-on to the most pleasant environs of San Diego, California, and Seattle is off to the west coast of Florida, with good riddance to Segura, and Robbie Cano, and Ben Gamel, for all that that matters.

The Mariners followed the St Louis Cardinals into Coors Field on Memorial Day, and the Rockies were zipping along upon their fine 2017 roll, with Tyler Chatwood up to face some guy named Sam Gaviglio, who no one, including a lot of people in Seattle, had ever heard of. Gaviglio managed 5 innings and held the Rockies to 5 runs, whereas Chatwood’s outing was a complete mess (6 runs on 7 hits and 3 walks over 4-1/3). 6 relievers stifled Colorado for the distance and a 6-5 Mariners win. Tuesday evening was Tyler Anderson’s start, and he put himself in the doghouse of Professor RMH in the 2nd when 2 walks and a homer netted 3 runs for Seattle, then 2 singles and 2 doubles in the 3rd cost Anderson another 3. Ariel Miranda and 4 more Mariner relievers restricted the Rockies to 4 and Seattle ran it out to a 10-4 win, including 3 in the 9th over freshly-recalled Carlos Estevez.

On the west coast in Washington Wednesday for the visiting side of the exchange, it was left-hander James Paxton who would muzzle Colorado. Paxton returned from a strained forearm to shut-out the Rockies on 3 hits over 5-1/3, and the Mariners’ bullpen limited Colorado to but a single additional hit in the 5-0 victory. But Thursday the calendar flipped-over to June, and the Rockies finally got a familiar face to abuse, the former Brewer Yovani Gallardo.

Colorado got it rolling in the 2nd when Carlos Gonzalez led-off with a walk. Mark Reynolds followed with a big home run to left-center, then Gerardo Parra hit a rule-book double in the same direction. Ian Desmond bunted Parra to 3rd, then Trevor Story pulled a line-single down the left-field line to score the left-fielder. Tony Wolters singled Story to 3rd, and he scored the 4th run on a Charlie Blackmon sacrifice fly, and that would be all the Rockies required for the victory as Kyle Freeland (6-3, 3.53) took full advantage of play in the American League park, hitting 3 Mariners. Freeland held Seattle to 2 runs over 6 innings on 2 hits and 2 walks in addition to the HBPs. Colorado added runs in the 3rd on a solo shot by Nolan Arenado, and in the 5th, when Gonzalez walked again, stole 2nd, and scored on a single by Parra. Chris Rusin, Jake McGee, and Greg Holland each contributed an inning, with Holland logging his 20th save of the 2017 campaign.

The Rockies will take-on San Diego tonight at 8:10 MT at Petco Park, with German Marquez (4-2, 3.76) taking on the veteran left-hander Clayton Richard (3-6, 4.33). The Padres are on a 4-game winning streak, including 3 over the World Champion Chicago Cubs, and would like nothing better than to give Division rival Colorado a big load of trouble. Chatwood gets the former Rockie Jhoulys Chacin at 4:10 Saturday, and it’ll be Anderson versus Jarred Cosart on Sunday afternoon.

A big thanks to the professor for sitting-in Monday while I entertained old friends from elsewhere. We braved the weather to witness the 3-0 loss to the Cards on Saturday night.

Boy, you really have to be quick with the remote to get to the next inning before that horrible Southwest Airlines commercial sets in. Hopefully you’ve got a beautiful redwood beam to gaze upon in the meantime.