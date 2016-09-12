Rockies Go 7-3 on Longest Road Trip of Season

Featured

May 25, 2017

Colorado concluded their ten-game journey Thursday afternoon, losing 2-1 in 11 innings in the City of Brotherly Love. They went 7-3 while winning all three series in Minnesota, Cincinnati, and Philadelphia. The season series record improved to 11-2-2. They have won three separate four-game series on the road at Milwaukee, San Francisco, and Philadelphia which is by itself an off-the-charts impressive feat.

As it stands before the Cardinals and Dodgers complete their game tonight, Colorado are in first place with a 31-18 record which is also best in National League. As always in the Wild West, Arizona and Los Angeles are right behind the Rockies. Let’s soak in the fact that they are top of the division. Arizona has been streaking as of late going 9-1 over the last ten games. L.A. is three games back. There was a Purple Row poster that referred to a FanGraphs article breaking down how difficult all teams’ schedule has been up to this point. Colorado was in the middle of the pack, however both Dodgers and D-backs have played the two easiest schedules of all teams in baseball. The Rockies have also played the most road games in the NL except for the Giants and Pirates. They have also been consistent; 4-4 vs. East (including 1-3 vs. Nats in the worst series of the year), 7-3 vs. Central, 18-10 vs. West, and 2-1 in interleague play.

In another RWO post that was written recently, there are discussion about how the team will move forward the rest of the year. The discussion centered around potential regression to the mean while Colorado played with a lot of good luck. I’ll chime in as an optimist (Agbayani & sdcarp are raining on my parade). Trevor Story has shown over his minor league career that he adjusts well repeating each level of the minor leagues. I’m confident he’ll do the same in The Show now that’s he is a sophomore. I don’t think the starting pitchers will regress seriously enough to hurt the team. We have eight starting pitchers with two on the shelf (Gray and Bettis) and one in Albuquerque (Hoffman). The bullpen will be fine as we have reinforcements in Albuquerque with Carlos Estevez leading the way. Matt Carasti has rebounded big in AAA. Outside shots are Jerry Vasto, Shane Carle, Harrison Musgrave, and Sam Moll. No scrap heap to pluck off to reinforce the big club. In my humble opinion, Bud Black will be pushing all the buttons that will keep the team playing at a high level, worth at least six extra wins taking the team from projected 84 wins to 90 wins.

The Cardinals come to LoDo for a three-game weekend set. Play one game at a time and keep the series record going. St. Louis is in a virtual tie with Milwaukee and Chicago pending tonight’s game. As I mentioned earlier, Bud Black will find ways to keep beating the tough teams. The home record is “only” 13-10. I still think CarGo will regress in a big way when he starts seeing 94-plus fireballs. EdtheUmp, I still hold you to buying me a case when the Rockies hit the 90-win mark.