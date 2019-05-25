Rockies Have a Story

Rockies up and down season continues. After that yucky eight-game losing streak in April, Colorado has been playing between one and five games under .500. When they have a chance to get back to even, the pitching often blows up. The rotation basically has 1.5 good pitchers on a 1-5 scale. German Marquez is a solid number one and Jon Gray is up and down earning him a half point. The other three spots are struggling mightily. Their main culprit are the free passes and home runs allowed. The bullpen have not been exactly a lockdown unit which contributed to the frustrations.

The Rockies, after a split of two games in Boston, got swept in Philadelphia. They followed up with two wins out of three in Pittsburgh looking for some traction in consistency. Last night they began a 10-game home stand. Colorado fell behind Baltimore 5-1 before unleashing power ending in the two-run walk off home run by Trevor Story. The media seems to agree with Bud Black that Story has come into his own and ready to dominate the shortstop position. He has all five tools which is rare for his position. Now the Rockies have the best left side of the infield in baseball.

They are working on the right side of the infield with the call up of Brendon Rodgers and moving Ryan McMahon to part-time at both first and second bases. Rodgers has not been splashy but he is performing like he should considering that he is a rookie. He is batting over .300 and already has a bunch of RBI. McMahon seems to start to come into his own once he was removed from the spotlight on him playing full time at second base. Dan Murphy is starting to find his swing and hopefully that will continue the rest of the year. Tony Wolters has made Chris Ianetta a backup catcher. He is showing swagger at the plate even against lefties and throwing out an impressive number of base thieves. Every time Ianetta starts, the opponents are averaging over seven runs a game.

The outfield is starting to crystallize into a dangerous group. David Dahl is swinging the bat well, but only if he makes contact (strikes out way too often). Raimel Tapia is starting to feel comfortable as an everyday player. Chuck Nazty is always who he is. That allowed the Rockies to move Ian Desmond to bench role against right handed pitchers.

Now only if the pitchers can get their act together. Gray needs to find consistency and Kyle Freeland needs to find his 2018 form. Antonio Senzatela and Jeff Hoffman would help tremendously if they can cut down on big innings. The bullpen is slightly above average, but can use a little help elsewhere. They started by calling up Jairo Diaz. Seunghwan Oh hasn’t been sighted for a while because of his propensity for the long balls. Carlos Estevez has shown flashes, but still too consistent. Bryan Shaw seemed to have found himself which is great news for the bullpen with Wade Davis on the IL.

Nine games to go on the current home stand. 1-0 so far and they need to be 8-2 or better to get themselves back into the NL West conversation.