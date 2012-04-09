ROCKIES HOME OPENER TODAY!!!

The Rockies will take to Coors Field today at 2:10 for their Home Opener, or as many like to call it, “The Real Opening Day!!!” THIS is the time of the season that baseball really begins, the time for the fans to call in “sick” for work and head to LoDo. A time to dawn the purple (it is “Purple Monday” or did you forget?) and make sure you have enough money for a Helton Burger. Ah, baseball…well, you can go here to read about that!
Today’s game will be the first in a nine game stint that will welcome three out of four division rivals. On the mound today will be Jhoulys Chacin, who ended the season as the Rockies ace, only to be replaced by Jeremy Guthrie. His poor showing in Spring Training did nothing to instil confidence, but every Rockies fan knows he has the stuff to really compete, if he can stay consistent.
Chacin will be up against another pitcher who struggled in Spring Training, Barry Zito. Zito’s was hit pretty hard in March, especially his last start and is looking to come into today’s game and prove he is still worth being considered a member of the rotation, nevermind being worth the massive contract he received before coming back to earth.
So here’s to “Opening Day”! Time to make memories!!!
Chacin Tweet:
Good morning. I’m very excited to pitch in our home opener at Coors Field. Hopefully we can win. Thanks for your support Rockies fans
— Jhoulys Chacín (@Jhoulys45) April 9, 2012
93 Comments
jaredean
April 9, 2012
Those with keen eyes (and “long” memories :-)) will recognize that i used the “collage” again…i was pretty proud of how it turned out and wanted to work it into the site somewhere…you guys are a handsome bunch!!!
GARY
April 9, 2012
You should use it every “purple”Monday.
DrRockies
April 9, 2012
you are absolutely right Jaredean!! One of the best days of the year for baseball fans!
Big key for Chacin will be command and not putting runners on base as the Giants still have some power in the lineup.
What a great day in Denver!
GO ROX!
jaredean
April 9, 2012
Oh man i wish i was THERE!!!
Everyone going to the game, enjoy it for me!!! I’ll be watching in my lonely office 🙁
Oh, did i happen to mention that I died my hair Purple? 🙂 I’ll upload a pic if anyone is interested…
EdtheUmp
April 9, 2012
Jaredean…nice post.
As I posted in your Nicasio piece, these nine games will show we RWOers any trends and/or tendencies that may or may not become evident.
I will say this…the first three games were, in my opinion, eerie reminders of the season known as 2011. YIKES!!
Keep the faith…
I will try and email some gameday pics amid all the hoopla.
jaredean
April 9, 2012
The only reason I posted the post-game wrap-up and focused on Tracy isn’t because I’m discouraged already this season, but because when you see something that happened over and over last season that led to such bad results AND you hear the announcers talk about being baffled as to how it happened – well, the wannabe journalist in my decided to write a piece that hopefully would get seen and enter the conversation. I know most here (except for Pooter apparently :-)) agree that having Sundays be a “day of rest” for the bulk of your starters is crazy…
Oh well, hope springs eternal and I really feel we will get on track and get going…I was just really hoping we’d have a good showing in Huston, them being basement dwellers and all, but that didn’t happen…At least we aren’t 0-3 like the Giants, Yankees and Red Sox!!!
Pooter
April 9, 2012
I do agree that a consistent lineup is needed. My problem right now is that I like Pacheco much better than Nelson, Colvin and EYJ much better than Fowler, and I also like to see BIG Giambi get some swings. I was also anxious to see Rosario start. My problem that I have repeatedly mentioned on this page is Tulo and Cargo, I really need to see some cold blooded tendencies from them.
But I do agree that in that situation the Rockies should have went with their regulars with a series win up for grabs. Did Colvin hit leadoff one time in spring training???? There was no reason to have Scutaro sit out and have someone hit leadoff that does not fit that position. That was a dumb move by Tracy.
We all anointed Brothers as the next coming of you know who the first game and then he looked like Brothers of 2011 yesterday.
Pooter
April 9, 2012
I just hope the Rockies look much different at home than they did last year! Rockies should dominate in Denver! I would also like to say that I love the Cuddyer signing so far!! I would also like to suggest moving him to cleanup and splitting up the young studs in the lineup. Too many identicle at bats from the O’s.
DrRockies
April 9, 2012
in reply to your question regarding Colvin, yes he was leadoff quite a few games. They played a ton of split squad so he was a regular at leadoff.
Go ROX
GARY
April 9, 2012
I would move him to fifth[yeah, I know-L/R/L/R manta]and not let turtoise Todd get in his way! FYI Helton is my favorite Rockie so just saying…
Agbayani
April 9, 2012
Chacin v. Zito. Coors Field. On paper, this one looks like a very promising opening day matchup, even though the only thing extending Zito’s career in 2009-10 was his weird dominance of the Rockies. Let’s hit the restart button to the season today. Heading downtown in a couple hours …
Pooter
April 9, 2012
So jealous of the people that get to attend the games. I will be sitting in my office watching the game on my phone today. Sucks!!
TJinPhoenix
April 9, 2012
Pooter…I’m with ya….and I have meeting this afternoon as well. Oh well…I’ll watch the rest tonight when I get home (thank goodness MLB.TV giving you the option to watch from any point in the game or start from the beginning.
GO ROCKIES!
Mike Raysfan
April 9, 2012
Yep, Zito does ok against the Rockies. Plus he has added incentive to do well. He is on the hot seat. Chacin has also done ok against the Giants.
I think this should be a very good match up.
Cesar Carvajal
April 9, 2012
Hope everyone enjoys the game at Coors Field!
Send some pics, I would love to watch the magnificent Opening Day at Denver through them.
Swede
April 9, 2012
Haven’t posted for awhile. Hope to meet some folks before the game. I’ll try to stop by EdTheUmp’s bus. Go Rockies!
Batgirl
April 9, 2012
I’m jealous of all who will be there. Not able to go today but will be watching every minute. Post a lot of pictures! I have a very good feeling about today’s game. Chacin vs. Zito – we should have this one. Go Rockies!
sam
April 9, 2012
Gd Post! I am expecting us to win this game and hopefully string some hits together and get some runs on the board early.
Banjar
April 9, 2012
Too bad Opening Day can’t be declared a holiday!
Banjar
April 9, 2012
It’s too bad that Opening Day can’t be declared a holiday!
Miketober
April 9, 2012
4 fighter jets just flew over Boulder. I’d say it’s about game time.
Pooter
April 9, 2012
Oh shit! I get the chills just thinking about the fly over! The last opening day I went to was 2009. Marquis pitched, good memories!
GARY
April 9, 2012
My one and only was 2010.Weather and DLR were great!
Pooter
April 9, 2012
Great start………
Miketober
April 9, 2012
Good news. With that out Chacin dropped his ERA from 54.00 to 27.00.
Mike Raysfan
April 9, 2012
Already 2-0 !?! Great. Looks like year of the long ball for Rockies pitchers. Gamecast says it’s only 32 degrees in Coors? Is that right?
Miketober
April 9, 2012
Can’t be right. It’s about 65 or 70 in Boulder.
GARY
April 9, 2012
Thank God NO!!!!!!! Sunny,breezy,near 75 with about 8% humidity.Such a joy to live in Colorado.
ProgMatinee
April 9, 2012
Gonna be another one of those years
Mike Raysfan
April 9, 2012
Must be wrong Mike. Can’t even be in C because thats about 90
Mike Raysfan
April 9, 2012
Prog, did you renew your package this season?
ProgMatinee
April 9, 2012
No, decided to enjoy some concerts and shows this year instead.
Pooter
April 9, 2012
Say what you want about EYJ but at least he seems to know his role!! I am already sick of seeing lanky Fowler swinging for the fences!! He has the ugliest swing I have ever seen! Cargo looks absolutely lost on offense!
Mike Raysfan
April 9, 2012
Renck is on Gamecast and has twitted that it is 73 in Coors
Miketober
April 9, 2012
It seems like Chacin is getting a lot of grounders, except for the 2 big hits that is. That’s cause for some hope. Now he has to avoid the 4 walk innings.
Miketober
April 9, 2012
I called it. 🙁
Alex Colfax
April 9, 2012
Yep, there’s three walks this inning.
ProgMatinee
April 9, 2012
nice prediction. 3/4 of the way there!
Miketober
April 9, 2012
That would have been a 6-run HR in Houston.
ProgMatinee
April 9, 2012
Cargo needs to step it up, another April of 1hr and.220 ba is unacceptable.
Mike Raysfan
April 9, 2012
So much for gamecast. It’s messed up. Now it says Zito is pitching to Angel Pagan LOL
Pooter
April 9, 2012
Chacin is looking great!!! Also the Rockies bats looks great as well!
ProgMatinee
April 9, 2012
ODowd should be on the phone trying to move Chacin for the best possible return.
Pooter
April 9, 2012
Package Fowler in that deal.
GARY
April 9, 2012
Sad but true.Wonder if Hamel’s available?
GARY
April 9, 2012
Did Helton get a gold glove last year?He had best pct.I missed it if he did,and can’t imagine why he wouldn’t.
Alex Colfax
April 9, 2012
I believe Pujols won the Gold Glove last year.
GARY
April 9, 2012
Thanks.Why? Batting.
Pooter
April 9, 2012
Get Chacin out of there!!!! He looks aweful!! Before it is 8-0!!!
Alex Colfax
April 9, 2012
Hard to imagine a more discouraging start to the home season. Chacin labored after the All-Star break last year, in spring training and again today. Four walks in an inning is just absurd and unacceptable for a big-league pitcher, let alone one of your purported aces.
Pooter
April 9, 2012
If Fowler keeps this inning alive I will not talk negatively about him for a month!
Sedin
April 9, 2012
Any takers for Fowler? If you feel you have to play him for his defense, then bat him 8th. He does the team no good at all at the leadoff or second.
ProgMatinee
April 9, 2012
Nice job Dexter. Pfft. I don’t know what to think of this team. Go in with high hopes and 4 games in you want to wring their necks. Last year we had a short lease on many players. I know a lot of people say baseball convention is you let your starters work themselves out of funks, but how long do we go with Fowler and Nelson in particular?
What do you guys think, how bad would they have to play before a permanent or prolonged benching?
egossage
April 9, 2012
With Tracy managing Fowler can probably hit .000 for the season and be a lock to start in CF next year. Why does he give Fowler a guaranteed spot in the lineup no matter how he does? Fowler has proven nothing in the big leagues! Colvin has proven more than Fowler! I’ve been saying it since Dexter made his debut, he does not belong in a big league lineup!!! He’ll end up being another failed prospect that we held on for too long and won’t be able to get anything back in a trade!
Pooter
April 9, 2012
Other than defense, I really don’t see what the Rockies see in this guy. How many times are they going to be fooled by people performing the last few months of the year when the team is out of contention? UGLY SWING!!
GARY
April 9, 2012
Starting to be an EYjr.fan.If we can sacrifice defense at third for offense,why not in CF.Platoon with Colvin.
Sedin
April 9, 2012
I’m not comfortable at all with junior EY at any position defensively. And you can’t steal first base, so I’m happy to see him used only in a Herb Washington pinch-runner role.
I’d prefer to see Colvin given an extended trial. But I don’t really see this team, this GM and this manager sitting Fowler down, even if he stays in a funk at the plate. I hope I’m wrong.
Pooter
April 9, 2012
With EYJ, Colvin, Blackmon and a few other options there is no reason to deal with Fowler’s growing pains. It’s is good for a lineup to contain more than one type of threat.
Pooter
April 9, 2012
I like to see someone that gets fired up once in a while!!! That is what EYJ brings, too many reserved players on this team.
Miketober
April 9, 2012
Maybe EYJ should replace Tulo. He just popped out to end the 6th with Scutaro on 2B. Stop scapegoating Dex.
GARY
April 9, 2012
Hope Cargo ordered a lot of bats.Got to be about a half dozen so far.
ProgMatinee
April 9, 2012
wonder if he should reconsider his supplier. This is bordering on ridiculous.
ProgMatinee
April 9, 2012
Hope the fan is ok. Gotta love Drew Goodman’s condescending assumption that he/she wasn’t paying attention.
Pooter
April 9, 2012
This team sucks right now!!! I’m going to clean my office instead of putting myself through this garbage!!
GARY
April 9, 2012
If another team was this flat in home opener,and had underachieved for several years,HEADS WOULD ROLL!!!! G,Stienbrenner would have fired Tracy before the next inninng!Accountability you say-back to back multi millionaire errors won’t cut it!
ProgMatinee
April 9, 2012
Didn’t this team get the memo? JIM TRACY IS GUARANTEED A LIFETIME POSITION. Why are they playing like they want to get him fired?
GARY
April 9, 2012
Because the 2 errors were by lifetime Rockies.Tracy-Tulo-Cargo,welcome to the next decade of Rockies baseball!
Timo
April 9, 2012
DVR’d this baby but just couldn’t help it and had to look at the box score. Guess I don’t have to waste my time later. What’s up with the errors? Well, the streets of LoDo are happy. The fans in the stands, probably not so much.
Pooter
April 9, 2012
Definately not worth your time Timo! They look like a lifeless group of losers right now.
Mike Raysfan
April 9, 2012
Pretty emabarassing
Sedin
April 9, 2012
You’re being too kind. A heckuva way to begin the year of the fan, eh?
sam
April 9, 2012
This is a pathetic home opener for the rockies, half the team looks asleep too many errors. They look unprepared in my opinion maybe thats from tracy resting them so much! the first team never played in many spring training games thats why it looks so sloppy.
Its going to be a long season!!
Pooter
April 9, 2012
What is our boy Tulo’s walk up song this year? Can anyone tell me? Is it another pop song that does nothing for the crowd? Except the 14 year old girls in the stands….
Swede
April 9, 2012
At the game. Ugh.
Mike Raysfan
April 9, 2012
For those that love twitter … Harding, Renck, and Ringolsby are all on Gameday.
sam
April 9, 2012
We miss Don Baylor!!! he has done wonders with the diamondbacks why did we let him go!!??
Mike Raysfan
April 9, 2012
YIKES … a risp of 3 for 17 so far this season pretty much sums it up
ProgMatinee
April 9, 2012
Purple Mondays. Is that what you get when you mix the blue of bruises and the red of humiliation?
Alex Colfax
April 9, 2012
It’s also what you get when your pitching, hitting and defense are all terrible.
sam
April 9, 2012
First time that we have been shut out on a home opener!! ………That is bad!
Swede
April 9, 2012
Speechless.
Highlight of the day was meeting EdTheUmp! 🙂
jaredean
April 9, 2012
Then you had a very good day indeed!!!
Agbayani
April 9, 2012
Just got back from a perfect opening day.
Perfect except for one thing I guess.
Mike Raysfan, you said it: 3 for 17 with RISP this season.
Good thing we don’t have guys like Stewart and Smith around to hack away, or Iannetta around to take too many pitches, or …
… or what? Scutaro again made Zito work for his dinner. Nobody else did.
Everyone’s on Fowler, but have you checked the batting averages of Helton? Nelson? CarGo?
I’m watching the replay now, Drew and George are saying they averaged 4.2 pitches per at bat in Houston, 3 pitches per at bat through the first 2 innings today. So I guess whatever Lansford and Tracy are teaching isn’t sticking.
Pooter, can EY Jr. play 3B at all? Or is his arm just too weak? Right now I’m ready to stick him in there at 3B and leading off just to give us something to cheer about. They handed out those annoying rally towels today and I didn’t see a single reason to wave them. Just plain flat.
Worst moment of many for me: Esmil Rogers completely unable to finish off a 6th inning at bat from Zito, ultimately resulting in a base hit. If you can’t put away the opposing pitcher with 2 strikes on him (and Zito’s no dangerous hitting pitcher), I have to say your career in the big leagues will not be a long one.
Cisco Kid
April 9, 2012
Ag, for once we can agree on something. That AB by Zito in the 6th was surreal. From where I was sitting, some of the swings Zito was taking were bizzare. I’ve seem better swings at Little League fields, but Rogers just couldn’t put him away.
Agbayani
April 9, 2012
Cisco, that very at bat just happened to be playing as I inflict punishment on myself by watching the replay. Zito made Rogers throw 11 pitches. Sure, Zito was just sticking the bat out there to tap away every strike, but Rogers had nothing resembling a swing-and-miss pitch to end the embarrassment.
Meanwhile, Zito average less than 13 pitches PER INNING against the Rockies today.
rockymountainhigh
April 9, 2012
Disgusting. Same old – all hits came with two outs and against bottom shelf pitchers. Chacin is no longer a major league pitcher – no command and overthrowing after getting frustrated. No further comments.
Agbayani
April 9, 2012
Not sure what’s up with Chacin. After that Sandoval HR he pitched like he was scared. Sandoval’s second time up Chacin wasn’t even close, walking him on a pitch way out of the zone on a 3-0 count. I’ve been a Chacin supporter since he really has had an excellent MLB start (remember, he was 22/23 years old the last couple years), but his performances in the second half last year and today are a very bad trend.
Agbayani
April 9, 2012
egossage, on Fowler: yes, frustrating. But before we start clamoring for Tyler Colvin to take over in CF, has anyone bothered to look at why the Cubs gave up on him? This was Colvin’s April 2011:
.137/.228/.314
And Colvin’s May:
.000/.000/.000
That May was just 12 plate appearances, after which he was sent down Ian Stewart style. Oh, and Colvin lifetime against lefties? .199 BA. So unless something remarkable happened to him in spring training, even if he gets his stroke back you’ve got to assume he’s a platoon player. And his platoon partner is … ?? Well, probably Dex, cause it sure ain’t EY II.
No, I’m not crying in my beer about losing the endlessly infuriating Ian Stewart. I’m just pointing out that: (1) there’s a reason the Cubs were willing to part with Colvin for that very same Ian Stewart that we ran out of town; (2) that very same Ian Stewart, infuriating as he is, is still a better option than Chris Nelson or Jordan Pacheco.
O’Dowd and Tracy are like the teacher who grades kids based on effort rather than results. Poor Jonny has an 85 IQ but he manages to just barely pass by scoring 70 on his math tests. Gifted Ian has a 120 IQ but is too lazy to study, so he gets 85s on his math tests and a grade of B. O’Dowd and Tracy prefer hard-working limited-skill Jonny to infuriating Ian. I understand why; nobody likes the slacker. But what I don’t understand is why they think the overperforming limited skills guy actually makes their team better than the underperforming high skills guy. If I handed out bonuses based on “effort” rather than results I’d be run out of my job. Why not these guys?
egossage
April 10, 2012
I could care less about the stats! Just seeing the two play you can tell Colvin is a far better baseball player than Dexter. I really hope this is the year we get rid of Dexter! He’s horrible and I’ve been saying that for 3 years!
Jenn
December 3, 2016
I really conlud’t ask for more from this article.
Dotty
December 3, 2016
What is their MOTIVE to become rich…please let me know…Most in the WoF movement give this guy a &#;721;pass𔃐when it comes to opulent lifestyles..The house and the Cessna Citation and his cars are paid for by well meaning yet gullible people…Copeland could care less about the people who pay for his lifestyle…Jesus Christ ”didn’t have a place to lay his head”…How does Copeland square that ?
Trisha
December 3, 2016
being a teen mom in high school is hell i have 2 little girls and i thouhgt high school alone was hard add a toddler and baby to your hw and bills
auslandssemester finanzierung kredit
February 7, 2017
There are some fascinating points in time on this article but I donÐ²Ð‚â„¢t know if I see all of them middle to heart. There is some validity but I’ll take maintain opinion until I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we want extra! Added to FeedBurner as properly