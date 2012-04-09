ROCKIES HOME OPENER TODAY!!!

April 9, 2012

The Rockies will take to Coors Field today at 2:10 for their Home Opener, or as many like to call it, “The Real Opening Day!!!” THIS is the time of the season that baseball really begins, the time for the fans to call in “sick” for work and head to LoDo. A time to dawn the purple (it is “Purple Monday” or did you forget?) and make sure you have enough money for a Helton Burger. Ah, baseball…well, you can go here to read about that!

Today’s game will be the first in a nine game stint that will welcome three out of four division rivals. On the mound today will be Jhoulys Chacin, who ended the season as the Rockies ace, only to be replaced by Jeremy Guthrie. His poor showing in Spring Training did nothing to instil confidence, but every Rockies fan knows he has the stuff to really compete, if he can stay consistent.

Chacin will be up against another pitcher who struggled in Spring Training, Barry Zito. Zito’s was hit pretty hard in March, especially his last start and is looking to come into today’s game and prove he is still worth being considered a member of the rotation, nevermind being worth the massive contract he received before coming back to earth.

So here’s to “Opening Day”! Time to make memories!!!

