Rockies Host Dodgers For Three Games

April 6, 2017

The Rockies opened the season with a 3-1 series win in Milwaukee against the scrappy Brewers. The offense produced just enough runs in the first two games to hold off the Brewers 7-5 and 7-6 in the first two games. Jon Gray and Tyler Anderson did not give length, but the bullpen was up to their task shutting down the Brew Crew in 8 plus innings over two games. Gray and Anderson both pitched well but it did not show up in the ERA and W/L departments. They both had BABIP against of over .500.

They fell flat on their faces in the third game Wednesday night giving up five runs out of six via the long balls in a 6-1 losing effort. They took the series win Thursday afternoon despite the bats being frozen for most of the day. Mark Reynolds and NoDo each had a solo homer for the only Rockies’ runs in a 2-1 victory. For the third time in four games, BB turned to the Mike Dunn and Greg Holland combo to lock down the

game. As you can see Agbayani made a very good comment regarding the difference between BB and WW.

The table setters and Trevor Story were non-shows for the entire series. Who needs Ian Desmond the way Mark Reynolds is playing with two big HRs. Gerardo Parra is better at the plate but he is still a POOTBLAN (Parra out on the base like a ninokomp (sp? help me!). Dustin Garneau in his first game (the fourth game of the series) managed the game very well and tried to contribute with his bat.

Colorado opens the series against the Dodgers in the home opener on Friday at 2:10 p.m. Kyle Freeland will make his MLB debut against Brandon McCarthy. On Saturday the Rockies will find out how well our new ace Jon Gray matches up against Clayton Kershaw. I will be at both games and then settle for watching the game on television Sunday in the series finale with Tyler Anderson tossing.