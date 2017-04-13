Rockies in Offensive Slump

Featured

April 13, 2017

After winning the first two games of the season with some slugging, Colorado has scored one, two, two, four, six, three, three, and zero runs over the next eight games. That’s only 21 runs in eight games. Pitching has bailed out the Rockies in four games where the offense ain’t. In the franchise’s history that would have spelled a 2-8 start. Instead they are 6-4 despite losing three of the last four games to our archrivals San Diego Padres and Dodgers. The last four games were especially embarrassing because all opposing pitchers were essentially spot starters not expected to go deep.

Colorado has a tall task tonight going against MadBum. Jon Gray will have to step up and outpitch him if the Rockies are to snap out of their funk. Part of the problem is CarGo and utility players that started are essentially automatic outs. That kills any offensive rhythm the Rockies are seeking. They are also waiting for Trevor Story to make some clutch hits. The rest of the series will have Tyler Anderson, Chatty, and Antonio Senzatela toeing the rubber. Senza has been the best starter of the rotation in the young season. Everyone else is having problems with command walking too many guys that come around to score. The silver lining is that the pitching staff leads the league in strikeouts which is unheard of.