Rockies Lose to Mariners, 4-3

March 4, 2017

in New Post, Spring Training

It was more of a pitching duel than a slugfest when the Rockies allowed the Mariners to score the go ahead run in the ninth. Jon Gray was dominant except for one pitch which was a solo shot by Mike Zunino in two innings of work. Then Yency Almonte and Sam Howard pitched two innings each. They both look similar to Gray but they lack command of their pitches. A lot of pitches found the barrel of the bats. Yet the only run yielded between them was when Leonys Martin raced home all the way from second base when Tom Murphy couldn’t find the ball. Almonte and Howard need more time in the minors to get better command.

But Ian Desmond tied the game at 2-2 when he hit that looked like a pop up but it kept carrying all the way to the outfield berm. Impressive strength. Jerry Vasto pitched the 7th. It was a see-saw effort where he struck out the side, but he allowed two hits and a walk to let a run in. All after two outs. He doesn’t excite me enough to consider him to break camp. CC Lee pitched the eighth. He is a short man who doesn’t have downward plane, but with a quick arm action. He gave up a hit while striking out two against a mop up squad.

Matt Carasiti came on for the ninth. He gave up the go-ahead run to take the loss, giving up two hits and a free pass. If you ask me, Carasiti is going nowhere and we should never see him in Denver again.

Raimel Tapia and Rafael Ynoa (ugh) singled in the eighth. Bud Black was saying at the Q & A session that he wants to given freedom to the players to run when they feel confident. Tapia stole third base but Ynoa stayed at first. With Tapia at third base and less than two outs, Black pinch hit Stephen Cardullo for Ryan McMahon (he saw action on the field but no ABs) because the guy on the bump was a south paw. Cardullo launched a deep fly for team leading 7th RBI to score Tapia.

My observations as noted above comes with a caveat: EdtheUmp says, “I don’t know shat.” LOL. sdcarp agreed with me that Carasiti is worthless at least for now. He couldn’t dominate the JV squad.