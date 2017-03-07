Rockies Muscle Past Dodgers, 10-9

March 6, 2017

It was a typical spring training game where the Rockies had beaten up the Dodgers’ regulars 8-2 over the first seven innings. Then the Rox pitching staff let the scrubs of the Dodgers rally to make the game close with Colorado prevailing 10-9. The good news was Chatty, Brent Musgrave, Otto, and Gopherg only allowed two runs over the first seven innings. The bad news? Miguel Castro couldn’t find the strike zone and Shane Carle didn’t help bail Castro out.

Colorado’s beefed up muscles were just enough to hold off Los Angeles. Mark Reynolds started the home run derby with a triple in the second. I thought the ball was out hitting the batters eye above the padding (?) and even BB came out for a little chat questioning the non-HR call. But Reynolds ended up with a triple nonetheless. Gerardo Parra followed him with a two run shot. Pat Valaika says, “I’m gonna one up you Parra.” Valaika hit it way out so far that it hit the side of the batter’s eye for a 3-1 lead.

Charlie Blackmon and DJLM teamed up for back-to-back doubles in the third to extend Colorado’s lead to 5-1. Valaika and Dustin Garneau homered in the fourth inning to make the score 7-1. As sdcarp said last week, Valaika is a Trevor Story clone; he has massive forearms and shoulders. I guess he wanted to prepare to be a clutch hitter as back up third baseman in case Nolan Arenado goes down with an injury. Valaika would have been on the 25-man roster easy if it wasn’t for Alexei Amarista’s signing and Cristhian Adames being out of options.

Harrison Musgrave got nicked for a run in the fifth before the Rockies responded in the bottom of fifth with a RBI double by Ian Desmond. Miguel Castro and Shane Carle combined for a disastrous eighth and ninth inning to let the Dodgers creep back to within one, 8-7. Anthony Bemboom hit a two-run shot for insurance runs to give the home guys a 10-7 lead. Los Angeles scored two in the final frame to make the score close, but Colorado prevailed 10-9.

Musgrave, Yency Almonte, Antonio Senzatela and Sam Howard are the top three starting pitchers in my opinion behind Kyle Freeland, Jeff Hoffman, and German Marquez. Not Ryan Castellani and company. Castro has shown no command whatsoever today. Carle is going nowhere; he may need to go back to Hartford.

Today was CarGo’s last game before he left to meet his Venezuelan teammates for the World Baseball Classic. I’m not feeling any good vibes regarding CarGo. His swing looks out of sync and he is slowing down with his long swing. I’m putting the over/under for CarGo at .270 BA, 20 HRs, 75 RBI each.

Ryan McMahon needs another year in Hartford; Rafael Ynoa nailed the runner at home on an attempted sac fly my goodness; Mike Tauchman looks like all defense and no offense.