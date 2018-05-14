Rockies Seek Home Dominance

Featured

May 25, 2018

Colorado returns to Coors Field leading the Wild West by 0.5 over Arizona, 2.5 over San Francisco, 3.5 over Los Angeles, and 5.5 over San Diego. But the residents of the Rocky Mountain region don’t feel like there’s any reason to celebrate. The Rockies did complete the nine-game trip through California with a respectable 4-5 record, but their overall record is only 26-24. They split two in the Gaslamp District, split four in the Bay Area, and took one of three in the Chavez Ravine.

Yet the feel good spirit seem to be missing in LoDo. There are several complaints left and right about everyone not named Nolan Arenado. The pitchers continue to pitch well keeping the Rockies in the game nightly with the exception of Bryan Shaw and Chris Rusin. The culprit is offensive offense with a lot of hitters not even hitting the Mendoza line. Bud Black keeps changing the lineup nightly and as a result the Rockies lead the majors in most different lineups. That prevented everyone from settling into a routine. A lot of fans are blaming several hitters thinking they aren’t really motivated. Chris Ianetta, the least likely person to speak for the team, went on Twitter to ask for some patience.

At least the team is trying their hardest to get back on track and no one is pointing fingers in the locker room which is unfortunately the best news. They need to break out on a consistent basis starting this Memorial Day weekend with three games each against the Reds, Giants, and Dodgers. Jon Gray, the fake ace, gets the nine game home stand started tonight.