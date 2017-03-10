Rockies Trounce Puerto Rican All Stars, 10-2

Featured

March 9, 2017

in New Post, Spring Training

The Rockies pitchers were dominant for the most part. The offense was having a field day scoring at least a run in every inning except the first and third. Jon Gray stretched out to three innings and had an easy day with two harmless hits and no walks allowed. Gray also picked Angel Pagan off first base in the first inning. Gray has been working on controlling the traffic.

Jeff Hoffman followed giving up two runs over the next three innings. It was an easy first two innings for Hoffman except for a solo shot by Yadier Molina. Then he became a bit shaky in the sixth giving up three consecutive hits after one out. Raimel Tapia bailed Hoffman out with an incredible accurate throw that was measured at 98 MPH from the left field to nail Francisco Lindor at the plate for the second out.

Jason Motte and Carlos Estevez tossed the seventh and eighth, respectively. Motte gave up a hit and a walk and it should be much worse but a mishit double play grounder shortened his inning. Estevez did strike out the side in his inning of work, but that counts for nothing because the last two Ks were against batters that were overmatched. The batters didn’t even have numbers on their uniforms. They were probably high school level players. You know why BB put Estevez in extra low leverage situations. It’s looking more and more likely that Estevez won’t be on the 25-man squad.

Tom Murphy and DJLM were the starters to hit home runs. The second unit were more impressive especially Pat Valaika and Jordan Patterson. Valaika swatted two doubles including one that bounced off the top of the fence. Patterson had a home run and a triple in his attempt to hit for the cycle within four innings. I think Valaika has turned the switch on and he’s not looking like a utility player as he was most of his baseball career. Not even close, Agbayani. I’m not sure what sdcarp meant by “looks stiff” when describing Patterson. He has hit well in the Cactus League so far he looks like a fine player to me.

“Bob K.” has reported that six guys were reassigned to the minor leagues. Ryan McMahon, Ryan Castellani, Johendi Jiminian, Sam Howard, Chris Rabago, and Rosell Herrera were all sent away. None of them really surprised me except for maybe Howard. McMahon is still a long ways from moving even up to Albuquerque. Castellani needed more seasoning. I was impressed by Howard and I thought he might stay another week in the major league camp.

The Rockies and Diamondbacks threw a ‘B’ game today on the backfields specifically to let Greg Holland and Jairo Diaz pitch in fake a fake game. The reports were that both guys pitched very well and are ahead of schedule. Diaz wasn’t expected to pitch in games and now he may be able to go into a spring training game later in the day. Holland is on track to be ready on Opening Day. A couple of ticks upwards in his velocity today.