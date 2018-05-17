Rockies visit San Fran and Los Angeles

Featured

May 17, 2018

in New Post, News

Colorado arrives in San Francisco for a four-game set against arch rival San Francisco Giants tonight (Thursday) at 8:10 p.m. MDT. The Giants and the Dodgers are struggling so bad that the Rockies are ahead of them in the standings despite their yo-yo offense. It was the final straw when Jordan Lyles who couldn’t pitch for the Rockies and got released turns around and throws a near perfect game through 7.1 innings.

Let’s look at the lineup in the picture above. It looks awful with at least three automatic outs. As a matter of fact, it has been this bad for a year and a quarter as sdcarp says. The major culprit is CarGo naturally. Ian Desmond has been extremely horrible despite success in his career before he joined the Rockies as a free agent. I think he has only one or two fly balls to left field the whole season. The rest of batted balls in play were dribblers or weak fly outs to the right side. The seamheads are puzzled at the lineup put out daily; why is David Dahl playing part time? Why isn’t Raimel Tapia up and playing in place of CarGo? Why is the Rockies ignoring first base position as a place of need when they simply could just ride with McMahon the whole year. Why is Tom Murphy raking in Albuquerque, but not yet called up to add thunder? Tony Wolters could simply be moved to utility role if they don’t want to send him down to AAA. Why is Duane Espy still the hitting coach? He is public enemy #1 on Purple Row. Why is Dan Castro playing 2B instead of McMahon? We can go on and on, but RWOers, Purple Rowers, and the public are really impatient now.

Joey Votto, Jose Abreu, and Justin Bour are out there playing for bad teams. Call them and make it quick like that Jimmy John’s commercial where JB pick up the phone and order a new first baseman? When the delivery man arrives as soon as JB hangs up, JB will be saying, “What took you so long?” The Rockies should not be afraid to dangle Riley Pint as he seems to be slowly sliding down the prospect lists. As a matter of fact, Peter Lambert has surpassed Pint for the #4 spot on the MLB.com Rockies prospect rankings. Pint is #5 while Colton Welker jumped into the #3 spot. Naturally, Brendan Rodgers and McMahon are the two top prospects in the Rockies system.

There was an interesting transaction today; Garrett Hampson has been promoted to Albuquerque. I think this is a clue that DJLM’s thumb injury is more serious than originally thought. I do not think he was promoted to back up McMahon at second base. Maybe Colorado is going all in with McMahon at first and Hampton at second about a month or so away from getting to The Show? I also wouldn’t be surprised if CarGo is cut loose before the ASB as his base salary is only $5M with $3M in bonus for playing the whole season. That will be $3M saved right there. While we’re at it, bring up Raimel Tapia to add speed and reduce strikeouts. Play Dahl everyday rain or shine and Parra be a real good fourth outfielder. Noel Cuevas this year is like the 2017 Patty Barrels.

In the grand ole tradition of the Rockies, the defense has been outstanding among the league leaders in fielding. A new tradition has started in both the rotation and the bullpen. The front end of the bullpen needs a little fine tuning. Chris Rusin is having a year like a bad AA pitcher. Scott Oberg needs to get back on the horse, especially in the inherited runners department so he can trade places with Brooks Pounders. At the quarter pole of the season, we are still using the same starting five in the rotation which is great. Even better is having Jeff Hoffman and Antonio Senzatela in Albuquerque in case of emergency.

Drew Goodman and Jeff Huson – please do not ever say this again, “The offense is good and it can only get better.” Or should we replace them with Jenny “Fire up the Fountains” Cavnar and Taylor McGregor? Spilly and Corey Sullivan can keep their jobs because they know Rockies better than Huey and Drewie.