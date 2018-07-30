Rockies Will Not Go Away

The Rockies are like gnats buzzing around the faces on a hot summer day. After starting the month of August with a 2-7 record with Wade “Dumpster Fire” Davis doing most of the damage, the resilient Colorado team turned around their fortunes and snatched the last three games from the Dodgers. They split the two games in Houston before winning the first game of four in Atlanta. The common thread is that the bullpen will win or lose games.
On Thursday night, Colorado took a 2-1 lead over Atlanta on a sac fly by Ian Desmond, yes that guy that jeem despises, and a moon shot by David Dahl into the exit aisle. Then Jon Gray, who otherwise did an excellent job tonight over seven innings, threw three sliders that did not bend, one each to the bottom three batters of the batting order. The result was double, double, and single by Kurt Suzuki, Dansby Swanson, and Julio Teheran that gave Atlanta a 3-2 lead.
The young guys who were called up this month came through in the top of the ninth. Trevor Story led off the inning with a hustle to beat out a bobble error by Swanson. Then Gerardo Parra took a free pass to put two on. Jeem’s pet peeve came to the plate and walked back to the dugout empty handed. Ryan McMahon, the new Mr. Late Night man, came through with an RBI single to tie the game up at 3-3. Parra was standing on third base with less than two outs. BB went to Chris Ianetta, the overly patient hitter to come up with a sac fly. Another strikeout. After McMahon stole second, Dahl calmly rifled an opposite field single to bring two home and give the Rockies a 5-3 lead. A record number of fans had to check into the emergency rooms to bring down their blood pressure before “Dumpster Fire” earned the save the hard way.
Colorado has a record of 65-56 sitting in second place behind Arizona (67-55) and ahead of Los Angeles (65-57). Philadelphia (67-54) and Milwaukee (68-55) hold the two wild card spots with St. Louis (66-56), Colorado, and Los Angeles chasing the WC leaders. This weekend will adjust the placements of the five wild card teams. Los Angeles has to go visit Seattle while Milwaukee and St. Louis will be butting heads. Philadelphia is hosting the New York Mets. The Rockies have three more in Atlanta with Kyle Freeland, Antonio Senzatela, and German Marquez attempting to get the series win in Atlanta in their drive for the NL West pennant. Arizona gets to toy with the stupid San Diego Padres this weekend.
According to EdTheUmp, Colorado is still smokes and mirrors as long as the RISP hitting in still in the deep freeze. As a matter of fact, they haven’t scored tacos this month. They are relying too much on the rotation and Dumpster Fire to keep them in the race. We do have a couple of wild cards: Dahl and McMahon. Bud Black’s M.O. is to bench them the day after their heroics. Senzatela will be activated Saturday to replace the very hittable Chad Bettis in the rotation. Scott Oberg should be back this weekend from paternity leave. They also recruited Matt Holliday from retirement with plans to replace Pat Valaika as the RH power hitter off the bench, a.k.a. Jason Giambi. They also announced that RHP Bryan Baker was the PTBNL in the Seunghwan Oh trade. You are damn right, Bob K, that I was more than happy to get rid of a pitcher with a 6.8 BB/9 rate. Thanks, Ag, for taking over my role of doing the reverse jinxing.
Just keep buzzing around like gnats in everyone’s faces (especially the East Coast bias) and make another run to the post season dance.
Nice write-up, RMH … and great to hear (indirectly) from Ed the Ump. Ed, we need you back! Here’s one of the espn writers’ takes on the Rockies … it’s certainly been entertaining. http://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/24396199/mlb-real-not-rockies-games-see-television He mentions that Desmond (Jeem, I second your opinion) is mired in another deep slump. So I checked. Here’s his RC+ month by month (remember, 100 is set as average offensive performance): March/April: 34 May: 71 June: 140 (hey, maybe he’s not so bad after all!)… Read more »
PLATOON, PLATOON. What if you had a guy at AAA that had some 1B experience, was RHed, had a metric shit ton of experience in general, and has hits in his last 8 ABs?
And tonight: Desmond plays vs. a lefty – big bases clearing triple! And then another hit vs. a lefty reliever. Bud will now feel that he has to start him against an upcoming parade of righties because, after all, he’s hot …
Desmond just one among many that would benefit from a decent batting coach. Situational hitting and taking the ball the other way should be his first lessons. Nice to see him respond Friday night.
Decent Batting Coach……my nomination, at least for an interview, is Matt Holliday.
Did you guys and girls see the HR Holliday hit last night in ABQ? I don’t know if they have Statcast and do distances, but visually, it looked like a 450 foot-er absolute minimum. He scorched it.
I hate the Braves (too much Braves force feeding growing up in the South), so I’m loving these last two wins.
Chris Rusin looks lost out there.
Let’s have Matty play for the team before he coaches them. (As you suggest above). Where does one see minor league highlights? Speaking of highlights, I’m guessing DJ might make top 5 web gems this week…. I am annoyed with Braves FANS and have been ever since I saw playoff games on TV with the seats not even close to full. First place team this year and looked pretty sparse (fireworks night one of them, no less). And I was… Read more »
I follow the Isotopes (and numerous minor league teams) on Twitter. They are @ABQTopes . They posted a video of Holliday’s HR just after his AB. I feel certain there are numerous other ways to access highlights as well. Try the Isotopes website.
Rather than Senza replacing Bettis, I’m wondering about the health of Anderson.
Jeem, I agree on Anderson. He was every bit as good as Freeland until the last month. Even if not “injured” it seems to me that he’s a perfect candidate for missing a couple starts to refresh his arm
Anderson has that funky hesitation delivery. I bet he gets sideways easily when his timing is off. Or……as you guys note, he could be nursing an injury.
What just happened? Two outs in the 9th and…. win!! Even DJ couldn’t quite suppress a grin as they all came off the field after 😉
Good stuff happened.
Sort of weird, RMH talks about being a jinx. I’ve been on the road a ton this summer, and have rarely been able to sit down and watch entire games start to finish. The last two nights have been the exception. Maybe I’m good luck??
Tonight was the Foltynewicz jinx.
Prior to tonight Foltynewicz was 0-4 against the Rockies and the teams he played for were 0-10 whenever he pitched against the Rockies. It certainly looked like he was going to break that jinx tonight but the teams he has played for are now 0-11 when he pitches against the Rockies. He certainly did his part by pitching 7 scoreless innings with 4 hits, no BBs and 9 Ks.
Does quantity substitute for quality? We’re 2 weeks away from September expanded rosters, and based on what we’ve seen with this club – 2007 in particular – the answer is “sometimes it does.” We didn’t acquire impact players (other than perhaps Oh, not a big name but fills a big need) at the deadline, but there’s a wealth of potentially helpful players at AAA: – Holliday: now hitting a cool .370/1.125 OPS after a HR last night. Yes, he can… Read more »
