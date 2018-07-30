Rockies Will Not Go Away

Featured

August 16, 2018

in New Post, News

The Rockies are like gnats buzzing around the faces on a hot summer day. After starting the month of August with a 2-7 record with Wade “Dumpster Fire” Davis doing most of the damage, the resilient Colorado team turned around their fortunes and snatched the last three games from the Dodgers. They split the two games in Houston before winning the first game of four in Atlanta. The common thread is that the bullpen will win or lose games.

On Thursday night, Colorado took a 2-1 lead over Atlanta on a sac fly by Ian Desmond, yes that guy that jeem despises, and a moon shot by David Dahl into the exit aisle. Then Jon Gray, who otherwise did an excellent job tonight over seven innings, threw three sliders that did not bend, one each to the bottom three batters of the batting order. The result was double, double, and single by Kurt Suzuki, Dansby Swanson, and Julio Teheran that gave Atlanta a 3-2 lead.

The young guys who were called up this month came through in the top of the ninth. Trevor Story led off the inning with a hustle to beat out a bobble error by Swanson. Then Gerardo Parra took a free pass to put two on. Jeem’s pet peeve came to the plate and walked back to the dugout empty handed. Ryan McMahon, the new Mr. Late Night man, came through with an RBI single to tie the game up at 3-3. Parra was standing on third base with less than two outs. BB went to Chris Ianetta, the overly patient hitter to come up with a sac fly. Another strikeout. After McMahon stole second, Dahl calmly rifled an opposite field single to bring two home and give the Rockies a 5-3 lead. A record number of fans had to check into the emergency rooms to bring down their blood pressure before “Dumpster Fire” earned the save the hard way.

Colorado has a record of 65-56 sitting in second place behind Arizona (67-55) and ahead of Los Angeles (65-57). Philadelphia (67-54) and Milwaukee (68-55) hold the two wild card spots with St. Louis (66-56), Colorado, and Los Angeles chasing the WC leaders. This weekend will adjust the placements of the five wild card teams. Los Angeles has to go visit Seattle while Milwaukee and St. Louis will be butting heads. Philadelphia is hosting the New York Mets. The Rockies have three more in Atlanta with Kyle Freeland, Antonio Senzatela, and German Marquez attempting to get the series win in Atlanta in their drive for the NL West pennant. Arizona gets to toy with the stupid San Diego Padres this weekend.

According to EdTheUmp, Colorado is still smokes and mirrors as long as the RISP hitting in still in the deep freeze. As a matter of fact, they haven’t scored tacos this month. They are relying too much on the rotation and Dumpster Fire to keep them in the race. We do have a couple of wild cards: Dahl and McMahon. Bud Black’s M.O. is to bench them the day after their heroics. Senzatela will be activated Saturday to replace the very hittable Chad Bettis in the rotation. Scott Oberg should be back this weekend from paternity leave. They also recruited Matt Holliday from retirement with plans to replace Pat Valaika as the RH power hitter off the bench, a.k.a. Jason Giambi. They also announced that RHP Bryan Baker was the PTBNL in the Seunghwan Oh trade. You are damn right, Bob K, that I was more than happy to get rid of a pitcher with a 6.8 BB/9 rate. Thanks, Ag, for taking over my role of doing the reverse jinxing.

Just keep buzzing around like gnats in everyone’s faces (especially the East Coast bias) and make another run to the post season dance.