Roller Coastering

Featured

August 29, 2018

in New Post, News

The RWOers are entertaining themselves in the Rockies Amusement Park where the main attraction is the Rotation & Bullpen Roller Coaster. Another attraction in this park is the RISP Lumber Ride (RISP hitting) around the Colorado Lazy River. There are thirty-one bumper cars in the Spill Your Guts Electric Tent. Four cars are painted in the brown and yellow scheme. Six cars are painted orange and black. Another six cars with fenders hanging loose painted in sky blue. Seven cars are colored in Southwest red colors. The last seven cars are in bright red colors parked in the corner trying to get the electric surge started. Only one car is painted in beautiful purple and black with pinstripes on it. It is being driven by Bud Black.

The next 23 games will determine if the Rockies Amusement Park will open the exit doors early or not. If the RWOers are still enjoying themselves and still have pulses, then the last seven games at home should be mop up duty to wrap up the NL West title (or get backed into a one-and-out WC game). The four-game series starts Friday night at San Diego. The best three starting pitchers (German Marquez, Jon Gray, and Kyle Freeland) will toe the rubber to punt the Friars into the Pacific Ocean. The only weak link is the TBD starter on Saturday and it will be either Tyler Anderson, Antonio Senzatela, Chad Bettis, or somebody that can throw strikes not in the middle of the plate.

Following a visit to the Gaslamp District, Colorado returns home for the most important home stand of the season with San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Arizona visiting. Then they play each team again at their houses. They close the season with seven home games against the Phillies and Nationals. Will that be Bryce Harper’s final game as a Nat?

Entering the weekend, the Rockies are tied with the D-bags for first place in the NL West at 72-60. The Dodgers are trolling those two teams just a game back at 71-61. Over in the wild card race, we can presume for the moment that Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs will win their divisions. St. Louis likely will claim the first wild card being red hot since their new manager took over. That leaves Milwaukee (73-60), Colorado/Arizona/Los Angeles, and Philadelphia (70-62) wrestling for the WC2 spot. That’s 2.5 games that separates those four teams (not counting NL West winner).

Black will have to deftly drive that bumper car around and do a lot of damage to them while avoiding getting hit so hard. The winning formula is very simple. Do the Rockies have the elements to make the formula work? That will depend on three x-factors: 1) #4 and #5 starting pitchers. 2) No dumpster inferno for an extended time by the bullpen. 3) The bats heating up to restore the RISP attack.

I will be on vacation halfway around the world starting this Saturday and return two weeks later on September 15th. Of course, I’m bringing my trusty MLB.TV and watch the Rocktober run while sipping Purple Kool Aid against the advice of “Smokes and Mirrors.” The games will be starting like about 7 am Singapore time. Then Smokes and Mirrors is ready to run me out of Coors Field on the final week. I will be attending three games that final week and I will be blamed for being a Black Cat. Might as well be a moot point if Colorado can’t get the three x-factors mentioned above resolved right now.