BUBBLE BURST, NEXT HURDLE IS PITTSBURGH
The Colorado Rockies dropped yesterday’s contest with the Chicago Cubs 7-5, closing-out a week of champion bashing and busting a run of 7 in a row. The NL West leading Rockies are in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this afternoon, where they kick-off a 3-game set with the Pirates at before returning to Denver on Thursday, when they’ll begin a stretch of 16 straight within the west Division with 3 versus the San Francisco Giants.
Colorado began the week at home, where they took 2 from the defending AL champ Cleveland Indians by scores of 11-3 and
8-1. Antonio Sensatela got his 8th win Tuesday with 6-1/3 innings of 3-run/6-hit pitching and Mark Reynolds homered twice driving-in 5 of the 11 Rockies’ scores. Wednesday saw Nolan Arenado leading the offensive charge with 3 hits in 5 at-bats, a double, triple, and single for 3 RBI as Kyle Freeland registered victory no. 7, also going 6-1/3 and limiting the Tribe to a run on 6 hits.
By Thursday Colorado was off to NL and World Series champ Chicago, where they got to Jon Lester for 4 in the 2nd, and Tyler Chatwood, Scott Oberg, Jake McGee and Greg Holland made them stand-up for a 4-1 win. German Marquez had a rough time of it Friday afternoon, throwing 80 pitches in 3 innings despite allowing only a couple of runs on 2 hits and 3 bases-on-balls. Left-hander Chris Rusin followed with 2 innings of 1-run relief, and Mike Dunn, Oberg, fresh-off-the DL Adam Ottavino, and Holland each threw an inning. Holland earned his 23rd save despite walking the bases loaded with one out. Rockies’ pitchers tallied 9 walks and 2 hit batsmen on the afternoon and RMH bit-off 2 of his fingernails and lost nearly 30% of his remaining hair.
The week’s most anticipated start came Saturday. Jeff Hoffman won for the 4th time in 2017 in his 3rd call-up to the big club and appears to have secured a permanent spot in a Colorado rotation that nevertheless has little room for the right-hander obtained in the epic 2014 trade to the Blue Jays of Troy Tulowitzki. Hoffman gave-up a run over 6-1/3 on 4 hits and a walk, striking-out 8. The one-time Rockie Eddie Butler got the start and loss for Chicago. Butler surrendered 3 of Colorado’s 9 runs on 6 hits in 5 innings. Reynolds and Charlie Blackmon hit Colorado home runs.
Sensatela was back out yesterday, lasting 4 innings despite throwing 36 pitches in a 4-run Chicago 1st. The hapless Jordan Lyles picked-it up for Sensatela after the Rockies had tied it up in the top of the 5th, and had dispatched with 5 consecutive Cubs when the struggling and troubled Addison Russell took him deep with a drive over the left-field wall. Kyle Schwarber followed that up with a more spectacular blast to right, and that would be enough for the Chicago victory.
The Rockies outscored the opposition 42-16 over the course of the 5-1 week. Reynolds has resumed his torrid pace after a brief interval of normal human performance, and Blackmon has evolved into a bonafide superstar. The two sit at 158 hits and 107 RBI between them as of June 12, and the balance of the offense is chugging along with a team batting average of just under .270. The Carlos Gonzalez breakout has yet to materialize, and Trevor Story continues to struggle, currently riding a streak of 9 consecutive strikeouts if I heard that right (and there’s a good chance I didn’t).
The series with erstwhile Rocktober orchestrater Clint Hurdle’s Pirates commences at 5:05 MT at PNC Park and will be followed by more 5:05 starts Tuesday and Wednesday. Chatwood goes at Gerrit Cole tomorrow and Marquez gets Chad Kuhl in game 3. Tonight it’s the rookie left-hander Freeland (7-3, 3.34) going for win no. 8 against righty Jameson Taillon (2-1, 3.31), who is making his first start since May after undergoing surgery for testicular cancer, a comeback that hits home in a Colorado clubhouse that includes Chad Bettis recovering from the same condition. @Chuck_Nazty gets no rest for the Rockies. He’s batting first in front of the usual suspects in Bud Black’s starting lineup. Max Moroff will lead off against Freeland in a Hurdle lineup that has Gregory Polanco, David Freese, and Jose Osuna in the power slots, and as always includes the perennial all-star Andrew McCutchen.
2 Comments
rockymountainhigh
June 12, 2017
Cargo. ….Is…..Done. 5 for last 1,000 ABs. I don’t know which to DFA first, CarGo or Lyles. How about both?
Agbayani
June 12, 2017
Not to throw a wet blanket on this incredible Rockies start, but …
… if you look hard enough, it’s easy to see the weaknesses in this team which may be exposed more and more as the season goes on. And here’s the biggie:
Park adjusted offensive ranking (going by fangraphs’ RC+, which is park adjusted- given the impact of Coors, you can never rely on non park-adjusted stats): Rockies rank 27th in baseball. That’s … really bad. And Cargo is the biggest villain. He is currently the least productive regular right fielder in baseball. In fact, his performance has been so bad that even when NOT adjusting for home park he is the second worst offensive rightfielder in baseball. I really believe that if Dahl had stayed healthy we’d be seeing Cargo starting to get gently phased out by now, or maybe we’d see him come down with a phantom injury that buys him a “rehab” (fix your swing) trip to Albuquerque. At any rate, RMH, while I still think Cargo will perform to his projected level for the remainder of 2017, it’s getting awfully close to the point where Bridich and Black need to have that difficult conversation with Cargo: you just aren’t a full time player anymore. If you’re going to stay on the club, it should probably be as a platoon player. But again, that brings us back to the need for another RH bat. Tom Murphy went 4 for 5 yesterday. We all like Hanigan, and appreciate the stabilizing influence he seems to be on some of the young starters. But this club needs more offense and needs it now. The pitching staff has been nothing short of fantastic (and the defense too) but it’s time now for the offense to start carrying its part of the load.